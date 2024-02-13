Lazio will host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the first time since 2021 on Wednesday, marking just the third meeting ever between these two clubs. Bayern Munich won both previous matches, defeating Lazio 4-1 in Italy in the first leg and then winning 2-1 at home to advance to the quarterfinals. The side coached by Maurizio Sarri seeks their first quarterfinal appearance since 1999-2000 where they were eliminated by Valencia 5-3 on aggregate. The Italian side is currently eighth in Serie A with 37 points through 23 matches, five points behind Atalanta and the top four.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich finished first in Group A with 16 points from six matches, their sixth straight UCL as group winners. Bayern dropped points for the first time in a group stage since 2020, drawing Copenhagen 0-0 at home, and they hope to bounce back from the humbling 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 14 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +400; Draw: +280; Bayern Munich -150

Team news

Lazio: With Mattia Zaccagni and Patric still injured, Sarri will likely decide to start with Mario Gila alongside Alessio Romagnoli in the defense, with Pedro and Felipe Anderson to play behind Ciro Immobile. The club's captain reached the 200 goals scored in the Italian Serie A last weekend and he's finally back in form after some injuries that forced him to play less in the first part of the season.

Potential Lazio XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Felipe Anderson.

Bayern Munich: The German giants need to react after a difficult weekend where they lost to Bayer Leverkusen. Club's icon Thomas Muller will be back in the starting lineup and will play alongside Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala behind Harry Kane. With Alphonso Davies still unavailable, Raphael Guerriero will replace him.

Potential Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Boey, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Prediction

Despite the fact that Lazio are in a good run of form and have won three of the last five games in the Italian Serie A, Bayern Munich are the favorites and will probably shift their focus to the European campaign after losing the key Bundesliga match against Xabi Alonso's Bayer. Pick: Bayern 2, Lazio 1.