Lionel Messi and Inter Miami square off with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night with the World Cup winner in the starting lineup for back-to-back games. A unique matchup being played at the home of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Argentine superstar now sees his team shift focus after Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup elimination at the hands of Monterrey.

With their biggest potential trophy chance out the door, the club now aims to bolster their chances to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs, though there is a long way to go.

Messi has dealt with fatigue and injuries so far this season, carrying over from the end of last season. Before Saturday, he had played in just four of Inter Miami's eight MLS games. This is his first MLS game since April 6 and just his second since early March.

Inter Miami enter the match in third place in the Eastern Conference and have started the young season off strong enough that the expectations are clearly to cruise to a playoff spot, but recent results have raised questions as to whether the club's approach to recruitment is going to set them up for long-term success.