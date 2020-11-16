The Uruguay soccer federation announced on Monday that star striker Luis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, and that means he will miss two massive games this week for both club and country. Uruguay face Brazil on Tuesday in World Cup qualifying, while his new club Atletico Madrid face his old club Barcelona on Saturday.

Suarez has been with the Uruguay national team since last week, though it is unclear where he may have contracted the virus. Teammate Rodrigo Munoz also tested positive for the virus, as well as press officer Matias Faral.

