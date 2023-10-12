It might be an uphill climb for the Netherlands on Friday when they take on France in 2024 UEFA European Championships Qualifying in Amsterdam. These are the top two teams in Group B, but the Oranje (3-0-1) have major injury concerns entering the match at Johan Cruyff Arena. Les Bleus (5-0-0) have no concerns at all, as they have breezed through group play and beat the Dutch 4-0 in their matchup in Saint-Denis in March. They can secure a spot in Germany for the 2024 European Championships with a victory. The Netherlands are tied on points with Greece but have a game in hand and face the Greeks in Athens on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Le Bleus are +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest France vs. Netherlands odds, while the Flying Dutchmen are +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Netherlands vs. France spread: France -0.5

Netherlands vs. France over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. France money line: Netherlands +210, France +125, Draw +230

NED: The Netherlands have scored a goal in 16 of 17 competitive matches since 2022 (11-3-3)

FRA: France have scored at least once in 15 of 18 official matches since 2022 (11-4-3).

Why you should back France

Les Bleus have had little trouble in Group B and are facing a diminished Dutch side with a chance to seal their spot in Euro 2024. Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France cruised past the Oranje in the opening group-stage victory, and he has four goals in the five matches. Antoine Griezmann also scored, and France are dangerous with the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud available in attack. Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani provide quality depth.

The French fired off 25 shots and completed 92% of their passes in a 2-0 victory against Ireland in their last qualifier. They have 98 shots, including 29 on target, in group play and haven't conceded a goal while allowing 37 shots. France are 10-1-1 since the start of the 2022 World Cup, where they lost on penalties to Argentina in the final. They have a 27-8 goal advantage over that span. The setback was a 1-0 loss to Tunisia in Qatar after they had secured their spot in the knockout round. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Netherlands

More than half of their preferred 11 are out with injuries, including scorers Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo and star defender Jurrien Timber. That means the Dutch could slow things down and play for a draw. With Greece up next and games against Ireland and Gibraltar waiting, the Flying Dutchmen have a pretty clear path to qualify, but they won't give in easily at home. They have the defenders to slow down Mbappe and Co., and they still have some players who can create goals. The Oranje held the ball for 59% of the first meeting with France and had one fewer shot (12-11).

Veteran Wout Weghorst, Steven Bergwijn of Ajax and Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen have combined for 20 goals for the national team. Weghorst, a daunting presence in the box at 6-foot-6, scored his second goal of qualifying against Ireland, and left-back Nathan Ake also has two goals. Bergwijn has 15 goals for Ajax since the start of last season, and Malen has 57 goals in six pro seasons. Captain Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool will play a big role in locking things down in the back. See which team to pick here.

