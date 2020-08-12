Watch Now: UEFA Champions League Highlights: PSG vs. Atalanta ( 3:23 )

The first half of PSG's Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta was one that saw Brazilian superstar Neymar get into position to score numerous times, however he came up empty. The second half, he also failed to score but he didn't fail to make a massive impact. The former Barcelona man actually played a key role on both late goals in the 2-1 win and came away with the Man of the Match Award. For complete player ratings, click here.

First, let's look at his first half where Neymar had four total shots. He put one on frame, but he missed three fantastic opportunities to get his team on the board, including one from right in front of goal in the opening minutes. He also had a wasted pass to Mauro Icardi for what looked set to be the opening goal. Peter Drury on the call for CBS All Access called it a "hat trick of misses."

Here's a look at his first half and comments by our Jamie Carragher in our London studio:

"There's no doubt he's looked [like] the sharpest player on the pitch," Carragher said. "Look at the three center backs from Atalanta that play that man-marking system. I felt there would be huge chances.

"He has absolutely killed them outside the box ... Massively lacking inside the box. I think he's been fantastic to watch ... He's certainly got to deliver one or two goals."

In the second half, he was the man for his side. On Marquinhos' equalizer in the 90th minute, he didn't strike a shot well but it fell right to the goalscorer:

Then, with seconds remaining, it was Neymar's perfect pass to Kylian Mbappe to set up Eric Choupo-Moting's winner. Have a look:

Many can view this as a subpar performance for Neymar when it comes to the final product on shots, but boy was his impact the difference in the end. He won't care that he didn't score -- he just wants the chance at European glory once again, and he did enough to keep that dream alive.