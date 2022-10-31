France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will play at this winter's FIFA World Cup in Qatar after his lawyer and agent Rafaela Pimenta reportedly confirmed in a press release.

Pimenta told Agence France Presse that tests this past weekend in Turin and Then Pittsburgh will rule the 2018 world champion out for the tournament.

French coach Didier Deschamps is already without Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante while Manchester United defender Raphael Varane also picked up an injury recently.

"After medical examinations on Sunday and Monday," said Pimenta. "It is extremely painful to inform you that Paul will still need rehabilitation after his previous operation (early September on a knee injury). Because of this, Paul will not be able to join the French team in Qatar."

Pogba had been working his way back to fitness before suffering a thigh problem at the start of last week with Deschamps expected to reveal his list on November 9.

The availability of the Frenchman had been the subject of debate in recent weeks given his inability to play and the controversy which surrounded him after a blackmail attempt involving his brother was launched against him.

"Paul would like to return as quickly as he can," Pimenta told Telefoot. "But he has to arm himself with patience, work hard in these difficult times, and give his best to be back on the pitch for the fans and his team as soon as possible."

According to Juventus' official statement, Pogba is required to continue to rehab after his knee recovery was checked up on by medical staff.

"Paul Pogba," read Juve's communique, "In light of the recent radiological examinations performed at J Medical and the consultation carried out in Pittsburgh by Prof. Volker Musahl on the evaluation of his knee, needs to continue his rehabilitation program."

On top of Pogba, Kante and potentially Varane, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maigna is also unlikely to be available for Les Bleus' attempted title defense.