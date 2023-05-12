Paris Saint-Germain will have Lionel Messi back with them on Saturday after the legendary Argentine was allowed to return to training and made eligible for games again after a recent unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia for commercial reasons. An initial two-week suspension with a heavy fine and zero access to club facilities was cut when Messi publicly apologized for his actions and PSG head coach Christophe Galtier can now call upon the 35-year-old against Ajaccio as the French champions look to secure a record 11th Ligue 1 title.

"I spoke with Leo as soon as he returned on Tuesday to see how he was doing mentally," said Galtier in Friday's pre-game press conference. "He was relaxed. I felt that he was determined to play from our discussions and motivated to win another French title. Yes, he will start on Saturday -- I felt it from his determination to work.

"Leo is Leo and I do not need to tell you about his very interesting statistics. We saw the team express themselves well in Troyes and I will stick with that while integrating Leo. As for the sanctions, like I said at the time, I will not be commenting. That said, it is a pleasure to welcome Leo back to training. He showed a lot of determination and desire to play."

PSG's most loyal fan group announced earlier this week after a meeting with the club that they are ceasing any and all activity linked to PSG until further notice with relations at an all-time low after vociferous recent protests over club leadership.

"It is never pleasurable to receive news like this," said Galtier of the ultras disbanding indefinitely effective immediately. "We know that they are important supporters who greatly improve the atmosphere at home and on the road. I will not comment on the decision, but there will be other fans present. I think that exchanges and discussions could present solutions so that we get back to normal. It is unfortunate, though."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

Parc des Princes -- Paris TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG -1000; Draw: +750; Ajaccio +2800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

PSG: Messi is back and available for selection to boost Galtier's group. Achraf Hakimi is no longer suspended so returns to the squad, but Neymar, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele are all out injured. Timothee Pembele is a doubt, but Hakimi's return should push Warren Zaire-Emery out anyway while Hugo Ekitike will be expected to drop out for Messi.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos (c), Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Mbappe, Ekitike.

Ajaccio: Ismael Diallo and Mounaim El Idrissy are back from suspension although Yoann Touzghar is still banned and Mickael Barreto as well as Yocuef Belaili are unavailable. El Idrissy should replace Riad Nouri but Diallo is less likely to dislodge Olympique Lyonnais loanee Youssouf Kone.

Possible Ajaccio XI: Sollacaro; Youssouf, Vidal, Gonzalez, Diallo; Marchetti, Mangani, Coutadeur; Hamouma, El Idrissy, Spadanuda.

Prediction

PSG should win easily here and in doing so relegate Ajaccio. The hosts have made life difficult for themselves of late but should still have enough to dispose of the Corsicans. Pick: PSG 3, Ajaccio 0.