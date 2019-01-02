Pulisic to Chelsea: The numbers behind the transfer from Borussia Dortmund to the Premier League
Christian Pulisic's transfer is the most expensive for an American player ever
With the news of Christian Pulisic's move to Chelsea being agreed upon, it's time to take a look at the numbers behind the move. The transfer fee is staggering at $73.1 million, it's by far the most expensive transfer fee for an American player, worth more than some of the Blues' most important players, including Eden Hazard. Here's a closer look at this move in numbers:
The move shatters transfer record for American player
John Brooks' move to Wolfsburg from Hertha Berlin in 2017 cost the club $19 million dollars, which until Wednesday was the highest transfer fee ever paid for an American player on the market. Pulisic's move is almost four times that at $73 million. He's arguably the best soccer talent produced in America and the fee for Blues paid reflects that. It is a price tag that will only add on the pressure, but it speaks volumes as to what the English club thinks of the player.
The fee is more expensive than Hazard and Ozil
The inflated transfer market has something to do with it, but at the end of the day Pulisic's transfer is more than what Arsenal paid for Mesut Ozil ($53.5 million in 2013) and more than what Chelsea paid for Hazard ($39.9 million in 2012). In fact, it's Chelsea's third-most expensive transfer all time behind goalkeeper Kepa ($91.2 million) in 2018 and Alvaro Morata ($75.2 million) in 2017.
Most than the biggest American players combined
When looking at the top transfers for an American, Pulisic's is more than No. 2 through No. 8 combined.
- Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019 -- $73.1 million
- John Brooks from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg in 2017 -- $19.3 million
- Jozy Altidore from AZ Alkmaar to Sunderland in 2013 -- $11.4 million
- Clint Dempsey from Fulham to Tottenham in 2012 -- $8.5 million
- Michael Bradley from AS Roma to Toronto in 2014 -- $8.4 million
- Dempsey from Tottenham to Seattle Sounders in 2013 -- $7.7 million
- Claudio Reyna from Rangers to Sunderland in 2001 -- $7.6 million
- Altidore from New York Red Bulls to Villarreal in 2008 -- $7.4 million
- DeAndre Yedlin from Tottenham to Newcastle in 2016 -- $6.7 million
Pulisic's new club plays on Wednesday in Premier League play at 2:45 p.m. ET, and you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free). He'll officially join up with the club in the summer while he stays at Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.
