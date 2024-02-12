Real Madrid take their 100% winning run in the UEFA Champions League to Germany in the round of 16 when they take on RB Leipzig on Tuesday in their first leg encounter. Carlo Ancelotti's men have been excellent so far and topped Group C comfortably while Marco Rose's outfit were second in Group G behind defending titleholders Manchester City. Real are full of confidence too, having just annihilated Girona at the summit of La Liga, although Jude Bellingham has picked up an injury. That may well do it for Los Blancos in Spain, so they can concentrate here at they seek to reach the quarterfinals with minimum fuss. However, Leipzig's Lois Openda and Xavi Simons will hope to have their say on that matter despite Die Roten Bullen struggling defensively in the group stage and still lagging behind in the race for UCL spots in the Bundesliga.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Arena -- Leipzig, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Team news

Leipzig: Amadou Haidara missed the Augsburg draw so could be a doubt while Mohamed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs are flirting with second leg suspensions if they are not careful. Castello Lukeba is in the same boat but is less likely to start now that captain Willi Orban is back after missing the entire group stage through injury.

Potential Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Simakan, Lukeba, Orban, Raum; Olmo, Schlager, Kampl, Simons; Sesko, Openda.

Real: Bellingham's injury is likely to keep him out here so expect to see Brahim Diaz while Antonio Rudiger is also expected to miss out injured. Nacho Fernandez should be back in defense but Eder Militao, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois remain out.

Potential Real XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Diaz; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo.

Prediction

This one seems set to be an entertaining opening leg with Leipzig and Real both teams which boast firepower up top but can be undone at the back. A narrow win for either side would not be a huge surprise and the hosts will hope to take some form of advantage into the second leg. Pick: Leipzig 2, Real 2.