Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet again in the Spanish Supercopa final for the second consecutive year after both clubs set up an early El Clasico for 2024 in Saudi Arabia. Carlo Ancelotti's men saw off bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in dramatic fashion while Xavi's side disposed of Osasuna to reach the Al-Awwal Park final on Sunday. Real are in the Supercopa final for the third consecutive edition, although this would be the first trophy in it for five seasons for Los Blancos and a win would move them to within one title of Barca's record tally of 14.

Real are unbeaten in 20 games across all competitions since losing to Atleti back in September, while the Catalan giants are defending champions after last year's success. The Blaugrana's win over Osasuna was their first clean sheet in six games and their most convincing final score since they thrashed Royal Antwerp 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League. Now third in La Liga and seven points off the pace being set by Real and Girona at the summit, this is a chance for Xavi and his players to win back some momentum.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 14 | 2 p.m. ET Location: Al-Awwal Park -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Al-Awwal Park -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Watch: ABC | Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

ABC | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Real +125; Draw: +250; Barca +190



Team news

Real: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba remain out for the long term while Lucas Vazquez is set to miss out again through injury. Kepa Arrizabalaga was questionable on one of the goals against Atleti and Andriy Lunin could start while Federico Valverde should be fit to be part of the XI.

Potential Real XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Barca: Lamine Yamal should start in place of the injured Raphinha out right while Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marcos Alonso are working on their recoveries. Inigo Martinez and Gavi are both out while Joao Cancelo has also been missing and is unlikely to be fit and Pedri as well as Joao Felix could both start.

Potential Barca XI: Pena; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Felix, Lewandowski.

Prediction

This one is likely to be close but Real should just about shade it given the pair's recent form and Los Blancos' high-scoring semifinal. Xavi could be under further pressure if Ancelotti gets the better of him here to avenge last year's loss. Pick: Real 2, Barca 1.