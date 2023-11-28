Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will host Napoli on Wednesday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid as Real Madrid lead Group C with 12 points from four games, while the Italian side are currently second with seven points from four games. The Spanish giants have already advanced to the knockout stage for the 27th straight season and only need one point to win the group. Napoli, on the other hand, advance with a win or a draw and a Braga draw or loss in the game against Union Berlin. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 29 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid -120; Draw: +280; Napoli +300

Team news

Real Madrid: Ancelotti's team are coming off a 3-0 road win over Cadiz on Sunday and have some big injuries such as the ones of Kepa, Aurelien Tchouameni, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and, most notably, Vinicius Jr. On top of that, Luka Modric is in doubt and should be replaced by Dani Ceballos.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Ceballos, Kroos; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo.

Napoli: With both Mario Rui and Mathias Olivera injured, Juan Jesus should play as left back with Amir Rrahmani and Natan in the center of the defense. Key striker Victor Osimhen is expected to be back and start on Wednesday.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Juan Jesus; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Prediction

Real Madrid, despite the injuries, are in a good form and want to clinch the first place of the group stage. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Napoli 1.