Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney completed a blockbuster deal to take over Welsh soccer club Wrexham from a fan ownership group this week. The duo invested £2 million into the club as part of the deal.

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the actors said in a joint statement. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

Since 2011, the club has been under control of a supporters trust after the group saved the club from bankruptcy. It was destined to always be like that until May, when a representative for McElhenney and Reynolds first made contact with the Welsh club. In September, a special meeting of the trust was held featuring 1,254 of its members. They voted on whether to continue talks with the Hollywood pair, and they agreed to do so with 97.5 percent of the vote going in favor of it.

Members then voted on the sale itself in November, with over 2,000 trust members participating, and that was approved with a vote of 98 percent. McElhenney and Reynolds officially took control of the club Tuesday. Spencer Harris, a former leading member of the supporters' trust, said emotions were mixed between excitement and sadness as the club opens this new chapter in its history.

"It's an incredible story in the context of 2020," Harris told The Athletic in November. "There's been so much bad news about deaths, families not able to see each other and people worried about their jobs but this is like a ray of sunshine. It's just a nice story.



"But, personally, it will be a bit like a bereavement, as I've given the club so much time and it will leave a big hole in my life. I don't think they'll need it but I'll always be available if they need any help or advice."

Wrexham have played in the fifth tier of English football since they were relegated from the Football League in 2008. McElhenney is the co-creator, a writer and director of hit sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," while Reynolds is an award-winning actor known for playing Deadpool and Pikachu on the big screen.