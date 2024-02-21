First it was Barcelona and Liverpool, now another top European club have announced the departure of the coach in the summer of 2024. Thomas Tuchel's stint as Bayern Munich boss will end after the 2023-24 season is over. On Wednesday, the club issued a statement confirming the news first revealed by Sky Germany. "FC Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel have jointly decided to end their working relationship, which was originally set to run until 30 June 2025, on 30 June 2024. This is the outcome of a constructive discussion between CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Thomas Tuchel."

Bayern Munich are currently second to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and trail Lazio 1-0 after the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 (You can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Bayern lost 3-2 last Sunday against Bochum away, a few days after losing in Rome. Last week, Bayern also lost 3-0 to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen and are currently eight points behind the Bundesliga leaders. After three defeats in one week, the club decided to meet with Tuchel to discuss his future.

The CEO of the club, Jan-Christian Dreesen, said: "In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024-25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard. In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarter finals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us."

Thomas Tuchel commented on the news: "We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success." Tuchel succeeded Julian Nagelsmann as head coach of Bayern in March 2023, less than one year ago.