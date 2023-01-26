What's better than catching up on the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. We look at why Pedro Porro could help save Tottenham's season along with John Anthony Brooks moving back to the Bundesliga. Nicolo Zaniolo and Anthony Gordon could also be heading to new clubs but check out what's going on.

Porro could Spurs instantly

Tottenham are in a tenuous situation in the Premier League following Manchester United's resurgence, but sitting fifth in the table, they're only three points out of a Champions League place. After already adding Arnut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal, the team also are still looking to improve after talks to add Pedro Porro of Sporting CP have been dragging along. Getting Porro would be a coup of a transfer dealing for the club. The move would also create space for Djed Spence to move on loan to get much-needed playing time following his summer move to the club from Middlesbrough.

Porro would help fill a void at right-back that the team has been looking to fill for years with Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal, and Spence all being added but none taking the job as their own. Wing-backs are critical to Antonio Conte's system and Porro is quite a good one. Porro has two goals and six assists in the Portuguese Primera Liga this season and hasn't had a season with fewer than six goal contributions for the club while also featuring in European competitions each year.

A player of that caliber is needed in the Spurs attack and while defensive issues would remain, if the team can outscore their opposition without being so reliant on Harry Kane's output, the race for a top-four place would be a much tighter one. This is a deal that is far from done considering that Spurs are used to seeing deals fall apart at the last minute, but it would be quite impressive if it does happen.

Here's what else to know:

John Anthony Brooks is on the move again

After signing with Benfica during the summer following his contract expiring with Wolfsburg, Brooks has struggled to break into the first team, making only four appearances in all competitions for the side under Roger Schmidt. But he is now back in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim on a one-and-a-half-year contract. Hoffenheim are no strangers to American center backs after having Chris Richards last season, and they'll believe that Brooks can get back to top form in a return to Germany.

Looking at his time with Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg, it's certainly possible and a move like this could reopen the door to his international career too. With a new coach likely coming in, it could offer a clean slate to a lot of players including Brooks.

Nicolo Zaniolo wants AC Milan move

With the attacking midfielder likely to leave Roma due to not agreeing to a new contract, conversations have been had with Tottenham, and Bournemouth. The Cherries offered €30 million including add-ons and a sell-on clause, but AC Milan are his preferred destination, according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano. Zaniolo has already agreed to personal terms with the team but there is a way to go with agreeing to a deal with Roma. Milan have offered a loan with a buy option.

Already linked to Christian Pulisic, it's clear that AC Milan wants to bolster their attack even if it makes minutes hard to come by for attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere -- a recent summer signing who has found it hard to integrate in Milan. But already 12 points behind Napoli in the league, AC Milan needs all the attackers that they can get and it still may not be enough to defend their Scudetto.

Anthony Gordon misses training

The English winger was subject to possibly moving to Chelsea during the summer, but after the Blues have added numerous attackers, Newcastle United are looking into adding him to improve their depth. After the first XI, Eddie Howe doesn't have many options to choose from and Gordon would be quite an addition off the bench while also being able to compete with Miguel Almiron.

Personal terms are reportedly already agreed between Gordon and the club but Everton will need to make a decision sooner than later.

The best of the rest: