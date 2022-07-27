What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Luis Suarez has reached an agreement to join his former club Nacional in Uruguay, and his former club, Atletico Madrid, signed Nahuel Molina while they decided to keep Alvaro Morata. West Ham want to sign Napoli's Piotr Zielinski after Gianluca Scamacca joined the club on Tuesday. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Suarez agrees to join Nacional

Luis Suarez has finally decided his next destination. The former Atletico Madrid striker will join Nacional, his former Uruguayan club where he started his career back in 2005, and reached a pre-agreement with the South American side as the striker himself announced on his social media channels.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Juventus plan for a new striker

Juventus are working to sign a back-up striker for Dusan Vlahovic. The idea of coach Massimiliano Allegri is to have a player that can play both as a central striker and winger. The priority is still Alvaro Morata, who is now back at Atletico Madrid, but rumors coming from Spain suggest that now both club and player have decided to continue together and Morata won't be for sale this summer, according to Hugo Condes. The Bianconeri are exploring other options, including Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino as reported by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

AS Roma in talks to sign Wijnaldum

AS Roma continue to explore options for a new midfielder and Paris Saint-Germain's Gini Wijnaldum is one of the names in the list, per Calcio Mercato. The former Liverpool player is likely to leave PSG this summer after he didn't find enough playing time in his first season in Ligue 1. Multiple clubs have asked information and AS Roma are definitely thinking about this possible signing in the coming days.

West Ham want to sign Zielinski

After signing Sassuolo's striker Gianluca Scamacca, West Ham are again looking to Italy for the a midfielder and are now considering Napoli's Piotr Zielinski. As Italian reports suggest, Napoli will only consider bids starting from around €40 million after that the club already sold key player Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea this summer.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Nottingham Forest show interest in Carvalho

Nottingham Forest continue to work to strengthen their roster ahead of the upcoming season after they were promoted to the Premier League. As reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano, the English club have asked information about Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho. Talks are currently on and there is a strong interest to sign the current Betis player.

Keeper punts

