What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Paris Saint Germain are finally closing over the transfer of Renato Sanches, while the French club is now ready to loan out Gini Wijnaldum to AS Roma. Alex Telles is one step away from joining Sevilla and Cucurella is also getting closer to Chelsea. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Wijnaldum to AS Roma

It's just a matter of time to see Gini Wijnaldum as a new AS Roma player, per Fabrizio Romano. The Giallorossi have full agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the Dutch midfielder and the two sides are now working on finalizing the paperwork to be signed in the next couple of hours. It is going to be a loan deal with buy option clause included in the agreement.

LA Galaxy are set to announce Riqui Puig

Barcelona have now a full agreement with Los Angeles Galaxy for Riqui Puig, per Fabrizio Romano. The agreement is going to be a three year deal between Puig and LA Galaxy who is set to move permanently to MLS. A surprising move for a player that was expected to stay in Europe but then opted to move to the United States this summer.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

PSG are closing in on Renato Sanches

Paris Saint Germain and Lille have now reached an agreement for the transfer of Renato Sanches, as reported by L'Equipe. The two sides were working on the deal for weeks and now they found an agreement for around €15 million and the player has already agreed on personal terms weeks ago. AC Milan were also in the race after that they tried to sign him in January, but then when Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier joined the club things changed with Roma getting the leg up.

Chelsea are progressing on the Cucurella deal

Marc Cucurella is getting closer to Chelsea, per Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish winger already agreed on personal terms with Chelsea after the English club stepped in when Manchester City declined to meet Brighton's asking price. The recent bid was of around £50 million and Chelsea are still waiting the final answer from Brighton.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

OM are interested in sign Jordan Veretout

Olympique Marseille are keen to sign AS Roma's midfielder Jordan Veretout. The French player's camp is in negotiations with the club to agree on personal terms, while talks between the two clubs are going well. This week will be important to understanding if the deal can go through or not.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.