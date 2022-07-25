What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Paris Saint Germain are close to completing a move for Nordi Mukiele deal with RB Leipzig, while Mathys Tel will be announced as a new Bayern Munich as soon as Monday. Chelsea and Barcelona are fighting for Jules Koundé and Napoli are eyeing Giovanni Simeone as a new striker, while Dries Mertens has officially left the club. Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

PSG to complete the Mukiele deal

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to a deal in principle with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Mukiele. The French right-back will move to France in the coming week, and the two sides are now working to complete the deal in the shortest time possible. PSG will pay almost €12 million guaranteed, plus add-ons up to a total of potentially €16 million and the player will sign a five-years deal until 2027. He's expected to fly to Paris in the next days before the end of the current week.

Bayern Munich sign Mathys Tel from Rennes

Mathys Tel flew to Germany on Monday to complete the deal with Bayern Munich. The player underwent his medical and he's now set to be announced by his new club as a new signing. The striker, born in 2005, will move to Bayern for €20 million, with €8.5 million of potential add-ons. Tel will sign a five-year deal until 2027.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Barcelona and Chelsea fighting for Kounde

Barcelona and Chelsea are again dueling for the same target. After the Spanish club won the race to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds United earlier this month, the two clubs are at it again over Jules Kounde. Barcelona have received indications from Kounde's camp that the player would be prepared to accept the personal terms Barcelona proposed and Xavi himself personally called the player. Chelsea still don't have final agreements with either the player or Sevilla in place.

Napoli are close to signing Simeone

Napoli are still working to sign a back-up for Victor Osimhen, with current backup Andrea Petagna in talks to become a new AC Monza player. Talks are on with Hellas Verona for the transfer of Argentinian striker Giovanni Simeone, report Calcio Mercato. This will be a crucial week for the possible move after the player expressed his desire to move to Napoli.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Rennes are in talks for Theate

Rennes have submitted a proposal to Bologna to sign Belgian center-back Arthur Theate, as Sky Italia reported. Talks are ongoing to reach an agreement after missing out on both Kim Min-Jae and Morato. The Korean defender he's now set to become a new Napoli player after that the Italian side won the race last week.

Salernitana want to sign Dries Mertens

Over the weekend Napoli have officially announced that club legend Dries Mertens won't extend his contract with the club and will leave Napoli after eight years. The club and the player didn't find an agreement to extend his deal for a further season despite the fact he wanted to be there. Now Mertens is looking around for some options, including Lazio and Salernitana that would be interested to keep Mertens in the same league where he performed so well over the past decade.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.