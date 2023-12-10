The finale of the UEFA Champions League group stage is here, and it is sure to be a dramatic one. Ten teams are competing for five spots in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The list of teams who need a result this week includes heavy hitters like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, with the latter in real danger of being knocked out of both European competitions by the end of Tuesday.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's what you need to know before tuning into the action.

How to watch

Paramount+ will once again serve as the central hub for every minute of Champions League action, as well as the destination for the UEFA Champions League Today pre-game and post-game shows and The Golazo Show. CBS Sports Network will also simulcast the pre- and post-game programming, and alongside CBS Sports Golazo Network, will air select matches.

CBS Sports Golazo Network will also be the home of The Champions Club, which will recap each day's action following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League post-game show and Scoreline later each night. Kickin' It, CBS Sports Golazo Network's weekly interview series, returns on Tuesday featuring guest Andres Cantor, famed Spanish-language commentator and father of Golazo Network's Nico Cantor.

Matchday 6 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 12 Time How to watch Lens vs. Sevilla 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network PSV vs. Arsenal 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League pre-game 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+ RB Salzburg vs. Benfica 3 p.m. Paramount+ Napoli vs. Braga 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Inter vs. Real Sociedad 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray 3 p.m. Paramount+ Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich 3 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Wednesday, Dec. 13 Time How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Young Boys 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Crvena zvezda vs. Manchester City 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ Antwerp vs. Barcelona 3 p.m. Paramount+ Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Celtic vs. Feyenoord 3 p.m. Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 p.m. Paramount+ Atletico Madrid vs. Lazio 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Newcastle United vs. AC Milan 3 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Storylines for Matchday 6

1. Now or never for Manchester United

The Champions League's most chaotic team this season has one last chance to save their campaign, but they will need help -- Manchester United have to beat Bayern Munich but hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw. Even before they ask others for a favor, they will have to overcome their own demons first.

United traded an encouraging 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday for an underwhelming 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday that once again showcased their leaky defense. Erik ten Hag's back line continues to be an issue, especially in the Champions League. They have conceded 14 goals in five games, some courtesy of errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana, and will need to stay defensively strong against a Bayern Munich team that boasts plenty of firepower up top.

2. Group F's death knell

The so-called group of death will finally have its haves and have nots by the end of Wednesday, though the picture cleared up a bit on Matchday 5 when Borussia Dortmund booked their ticket to the knockouts. They host a Paris Saint-Germain team who are on the inside track to join them but have been suspect at times in attack despite having Kylian Mbappe on their books.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, take on AC Milan in a game in which both sides need a win and for Dortmund to beat PSG. Neither are in strong form heading into this one -- the Magpies have lost two in a row in Premier League play and conceded seven goals during that time, while Milan lost 3-2 to Atalanta in Serie A action and went down to 10 men late.

3. Must-win matches

Copenhagen's clash with Galatasaray and Newcaslte's meeting with Milan are just two of four matchups on Matchday 6 that are essentially faceoffs between two teams that are battling for one knockout berth.

Napoli's match with Braga on Tuesday and Porto's game with Shakhtar Donetsk have the same feel. Braga need a win to overtake Napoli, who have won once since Walter Mazzari took over for Rudi Garcia. Porto, meanwhile, are level on points with Shakhtar and have the tiebreak, but the Ukrainian side have been solid throughout the group stage and showed they can be giant slayers after beating Barcelona on Matchday 4.

For our UCL scenario, click here.