We're less than one year away from the UEFA Euro 2024, which will take place next summer in Germany. Twenty-four teams will fight to win the championship, three years after the last tournament, which saw Italy win after penalties against England at Wembley. The tournament will start on June 14 and will end on July 14 in Berlin.

Germany are already qualified since they will host the event, but the German National Team have a new coach, after Hansi Flick was sacked last month after some disappointing results at the 2022 World Cup, when Germany were knocked out in the group stage. Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has replaced Flick and will take charge of the team at the Euros next summer.

Apart from the hosts, there are 23 teams that still need to qualify for the tournament, with twenty teams that will be determined by the standings of ten group stages, while the remaining three spots will be determined by the play-offs that will take place in March 2024, also thanks to the standings of the 2021-23 UEFA Nations League.

Teams that fail in the qualifying group stage can still qualify for the final tournament through the play-offs. Leagues A, B, and C in the UEFA Nations League will be allocated one of the three remaining final tournament spots. Four teams from each league that have not already qualified for the European Championship finals will compete in the play-offs of their league. The play-off berths were first allocated to each Nations League group winner, and if any of the group winners already qualify for the European Championship finals, then to the next-best ranked team of the league. Here's the situation as things stand.

Group A

As things stand, Scotland are very well positioned to win the group and might be one of the next sides to qualify for the tournament. To do so, they need to win against Spain or hope for Norway to not win against Cyprus. Spain should also make it, despite the big scandal that led to former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales stepping down in the wake of the Spanish women winning the World Cup. On the other hand, Manchester City star Erling Haaland would not feature in the competition next summer if Norway fail to qualify.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Scotland 5 5 0 0 11 15 Spain 4 3 0 1 13 9 Norway 5 2 1 2 -1 7 Georgia 5 1 1 3 -8 4 Cyprus 5 0 0 5 -15 0

Next fixtures:

Oct. 12: Spain vs. Scotland, Cyprus vs. Norway.

Spain vs. Scotland, Cyprus vs. Norway. Oct. 15: Georgia vs. Cyprus, Norway vs. Spain.

Georgia vs. Cyprus, Norway vs. Spain. Nov. 16: Georgia vs. Scotland, Cyprus vs. Spain.

Georgia vs. Scotland, Cyprus vs. Spain. Nov. 19: Spain vs. Georgia, Scotland vs. Norway.

Group B

France and the Netherlands are well positioned to be part of the 2024 Euro tournament, as the two historic sides are currently both in qualifying spots, with Netherlands also with one game in hand even if Greece have the same points of the team coached by Ronald Koeman.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points France 5 5 0 0 11 15 Netherlands 4 3 0 1 3 9 Greece 5 3 0 2 5 9 Republic of Ireland 5 1 0 4 -2 3 Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 -17 0

Next fixtures:

Oct. 13: Netherlands vs. France, Republic of Ireland vs. Greece.

Netherlands vs. France, Republic of Ireland vs. Greece. Oct. 16: Greece vs. Netherlands, Gibraltar vs. Republic of Ireland.

Greece vs. Netherlands, Gibraltar vs. Republic of Ireland. Nov. 18: France vs. Gibraltar, Netherlands vs. Republic of Ireland.

France vs. Gibraltar, Netherlands vs. Republic of Ireland. Nov. 21: Greece vs. France, Gibraltar vs. Netherlands.

Group C

One of the most interesting and surprising group standings as things are right now. While England are likely to qualify for the next round, Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia are all in the same spot with the Azzurri with one game in hand. Italy have also replaced their coach, with Roberto Mancini who left in the summer before joining the Saudi Arabia national team, while former Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti replaced him. Italy, the defending champs, need to win their next games to avoid another major disappointment after missing out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points England 5 4 1 0 14 13 Italy 4 2 1 1 2 7 Ukraine 5 2 1 2 -1 7 North Macedonia 5 2 1 2 -5 7 Malta 5 0 0 5 -10 0

Next fixtures:

Oct. 14: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, Italy vs. Malta.

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, Italy vs. Malta. Oct. 17: England vs. Italy, Malta vs. Ukraine.

England vs. Italy, Malta vs. Ukraine. Nov. 17: Italy vs. North Macedonia, England vs. Malta.

Italy vs. North Macedonia, England vs. Malta. Nov. 20: Ukraine vs. Italy, North Macedonia vs. England.

Group D

Croatia and Turkey are currently the best positioned sides to qualify for the tournament, with the Turkish team that just hired former AS Roma Vincenzo Montella as the new coach of the national team. Wales might be the surprising side that will miss out the competition.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Croatia 4 3 1 0 8 10 Turkey 5 3 1 1 2 10 Armenia 5 2 1 2 1 7 Wales 5 2 1 2 -1 7 Latvia 5 0 0 5 -10 0

Next fixtures:

Oct. 12: Latvia vs. Armenia, Croatia vs. Turkey.

Latvia vs. Armenia, Croatia vs. Turkey. Oct. 15: Turkey vs. Latvia, Wales vs. Croatia.

Turkey vs. Latvia, Wales vs. Croatia. Nov. 18: Armenia vs. Wales, Latvia vs. Croatia.

Armenia vs. Wales, Latvia vs. Croatia. Nov. 21: Croatia vs. Armenia, Wales vs. Turkey.

Group E

Albania and Czechia are the ones best positioned to qualify for the 2024 Euro as things stand, with the second side mentioned with one game in hand. Robert Lewandowski's Poland lost three games so far and might be one of the disappointing sides of the qualifiers and need to win the next fixtures if they want to be back in the contention for the tournament next summer. Looking at the schedule, they can still make it.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Albania 5 3 1 1 5 10 Czechia 4 2 2 0 5 8 Moldova 5 2 2 1 0 8 Poland 5 2 0 3 -2 6 Faroe Islands 5 0 1 4 -8 1

Next fixtures:

Oct. 12: Albania vs. Czechia, Faroe Islands vs. Poland.

Albania vs. Czechia, Faroe Islands vs. Poland. Oct. 15: Czechia vs. Faroe Islands, Poland vs. Moldova.

Czechia vs. Faroe Islands, Poland vs. Moldova. Nov. 17: Moldova vs. Albania, Poland vs. Czechia.

Moldova vs. Albania, Poland vs. Czechia. Nov. 20: Czechia vs. Moldova, Albania vs. Faroe Islands.

Group F

Belgium and Austria are, as expected, the frontrunners to qualify directly to the 2024 UEFA Euro while Sweden are currently third, seven points behind the two teams that won four games and lost only one so far. Belgium and Austria only need one more win to qualify officially.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Belgium 5 4 1 0 12 13 Austria 5 4 1 0 8 13 Sweden 5 2 0 3 3 6 Azerbaijan 4 0 1 3 -9 1 Estonia 5 0 1 4 -14 1

Next fixtures:

Oct. 13: Estonia vs. Azerbaijan, Austria vs. Belgium.

Estonia vs. Azerbaijan, Austria vs. Belgium. Oct. 16: Azerbaijan vs. Austria, Belgium vs. Sweden.

Azerbaijan vs. Austria, Belgium vs. Sweden. Nov. 16: Estonia vs. Austria, Azerbaijan vs. Sweden.

Estonia vs. Austria, Azerbaijan vs. Sweden. Nov. 19: Belgium vs. Azerbaijan, Sweden vs. Austria.

Group G

While Hungary seem in a very good spot to qualify, both Serbia and Montenegro will challenge for the second spot available in the group.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Hungary 4 3 1 0 6 10 Serbia 5 3 1 1 5 10 Montenegro 5 2 2 1 0 8 Bulgaria 5 0 2 3 -5 2 Lithuania 5 0 2 3 -6 2

Next fixtures:

Oct. 14: Bulgaria vs. Lithuania, Hungary vs. Serbia.

Bulgaria vs. Lithuania, Hungary vs. Serbia. Oct. 17: Serbia vs. Montenegro, Lithuania vs. Hungary.

Serbia vs. Montenegro, Lithuania vs. Hungary. Nov. 16: Bulgaria vs. Hungary, Montenegro vs. Lithuania.

Bulgaria vs. Hungary, Montenegro vs. Lithuania. Nov. 19: Lithuania vs. Montenegro, Serbia vs. Bulgaria.

Group H

The most uncertain and interesting group stage, with four teams still fully involved to make it to the 2024 tournament. Everything can happen, but Denmark are expected to make it as they are the stronger side. If they fail to qualify, it would be a big disappointment for the team coached by Kasper Hjulmand.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Slovenia 6 4 1 1 7 13 Denmark 6 4 1 1 7 13 Finland 6 4 0 2 7 12 Kazakhstan 6 4 0 2 4 12 Northern Ireland 6 1 0 5 -4 3 San Marino 6 0 0 6 -21 0

Next fixtures:

Oct. 14: Northern Ireland vs. San Marino, Slovenia vs. Finland, Denmark vs. Kazakhstan.

Northern Ireland vs. San Marino, Slovenia vs. Finland, Denmark vs. Kazakhstan. Oct. 17: Northern Ireland vs. Slovenia, San Marino vs. Denmark, Finland vs. Kazakhstan.

Northern Ireland vs. Slovenia, San Marino vs. Denmark, Finland vs. Kazakhstan. Nov. 17: Kazakhstan vs. San Marino, Finland vs. Northern Ireland, Denmark vs. Slovenia.

Kazakhstan vs. San Marino, Finland vs. Northern Ireland, Denmark vs. Slovenia. Nov. 20: Northern Ireland vs. Denmark, Slovenia vs. Kazakhstan, San Marino vs. Finland.

Group I

Switzerland, Romania and Israel are the teams best positioned to try to get a spot for the 2024 Euro. Due to the ongoing events taking place in Israel, UEFA have postponed the game against Switzerland that was supposed to be played October 12.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Switzerland 6 4 2 0 12 14 Romania 6 3 3 0 5 12 Israel 6 3 2 1 0 11 Belarus 6 1 1 4 -7 4 Kosovo 6 0 4 2 -3 4 Andorra 6 0 2 4 -7 2

Next fixtures:

Oct. 12: Israel vs. Switzerland (postponed), Andorra vs. Kosovo, Belarus vs. Romania.

Israel vs. Switzerland (postponed), Andorra vs. Kosovo, Belarus vs. Romania. Oct. 15: Switzerland vs. Belarus, Romania vs. Andorra, Kosovo vs. Israel.

Switzerland vs. Belarus, Romania vs. Andorra, Kosovo vs. Israel. Nov. 18: Israel vs. Romania, Switzerland vs. Kosovo, Belarus vs. Andorra.

Israel vs. Romania, Switzerland vs. Kosovo, Belarus vs. Andorra. Nov. 21: Romania vs. Switzerland, Andorra vs. Israel, Kosovo vs. Belarus.

Group J

While Portugal are one step away from qualifying officially, Skovakia and Luxembourg are currently best positioned to fight for the last spot of this group stage.

Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Portugal 6 6 0 0 24 18 Slovakia 6 4 1 1 6 13 Luxembourg 6 3 1 2 -9 10 Bosnia and Herzegovina 6 2 0 4 -4 6 Iceland 6 2 0 4 1 6 Liechtenstein 6 0 0 6 -18 0

Next fixtures: