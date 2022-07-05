UEFA Women's Euro 2022 kicks kicks off on Wednesday with the 13th edition of the competition. 16 teams battle in England to be crowned the European champions. The action begins on July 6, and it culminates with the July 31 final at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Netherlands are the reigning champions after their improbable run at home in 2017, and they'll be looking to repeat here. Their triumph five years ago ended Germany's run of six European championships in a row.

Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, France and England are all viewed as legit contenders, with each ranked in the top eight of the FIFA rankings.

Here's a look at the standings, the schedule, and how to watch each game. You can stream the majority of games, including the opener and the entire knockout stages on fuboTV (Try for free).

Standings and schedule

All times Eastern

Group A GP W D L GD PTS England 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northern Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Wednesday, July 6

England vs. Austria, 3 p.m., ESPNU/ESPN2



Thursday, July 7

Norway vs. Northern Ireland, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, July 11

Austria vs. Northern Ireland, 12 p.m., ESPN2

England vs. Norway, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, July 15

Northern Ireland vs. England, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Austria vs. Norway, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Friday, July 8

Spain vs. Finland, 12 p.m., ESPN+

Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, July 12

Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Germany vs. Spain, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday, July 16

Finland vs. Germany, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Denmark vs. Spain, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday, July 9

Portugal vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m., ESPN+

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, July 13

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, July 17

Switzerland vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m., ESPN

Sweden vs. Portugal, 12 p.m., ESPN+

Group D GP W D L GD PTS France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iceland 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sunday, July 10

Belgium vs. Iceland, 12 p.m., ESPN2

France vs. Italy, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, July 14

Italy vs. Iceland, 12 p.m., ESPN2

France vs. Belgium, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Monday, July 18

Iceland vs. France, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Italy vs. Belgium, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 20

A1 vs. B2, 3 p.m., ESPN2



Thursday, July 21

B1 vs. A2, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Friday, July 22

C1 vs. D2, 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, July 23

D1 vs. C2, 3 pm. on ESPN2

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 26

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+



Wednesday, July 27

TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Final

Sunday, July 31

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+