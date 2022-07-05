UEFA Women's Euro 2022 kicks kicks off on Wednesday with the 13th edition of the competition. 16 teams battle in England to be crowned the European champions. The action begins on July 6, and it culminates with the July 31 final at London's Wembley Stadium.
The Netherlands are the reigning champions after their improbable run at home in 2017, and they'll be looking to repeat here. Their triumph five years ago ended Germany's run of six European championships in a row.
Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, France and England are all viewed as legit contenders, with each ranked in the top eight of the FIFA rankings.
Here's a look at the standings, the schedule, and how to watch each game. You can stream the majority of games, including the opener and the entire knockout stages on fuboTV (Try for free).
Standings and schedule
All times Eastern
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
Austria
0
0
0
0
0
0
Norway
0
0
0
0
0
0
Northern Ireland
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wednesday, July 6
England vs. Austria, 3 p.m., ESPNU/ESPN2
Thursday, July 7
Norway vs. Northern Ireland, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Monday, July 11
Austria vs. Northern Ireland, 12 p.m., ESPN2
England vs. Norway, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, July 15
Northern Ireland vs. England, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Austria vs. Norway, 3 p.m., ESPN+
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
Denmark
0
0
0
0
0
0
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
Finland
0
0
0
0
0
0
Friday, July 8
Spain vs. Finland, 12 p.m., ESPN+
Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, July 12
Denmark vs. Finland, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Germany vs. Spain, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday, July 16
Finland vs. Germany, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Denmark vs. Spain, 3 p.m., ESPN+
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Netherlands
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sweden
0
0
0
0
0
0
Switzerland
0
0
0
0
0
0
Portugal
0
0
0
0
0
0
Saturday, July 9
Portugal vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m., ESPN+
Netherlands vs. Sweden, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, July 13
Sweden vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday, July 17
Switzerland vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m., ESPN
Sweden vs. Portugal, 12 p.m., ESPN+
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
Italy
0
0
0
0
0
0
Belgium
0
0
0
0
0
0
Iceland
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sunday, July 10
Belgium vs. Iceland, 12 p.m., ESPN2
France vs. Italy, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Thursday, July 14
Italy vs. Iceland, 12 p.m., ESPN2
France vs. Belgium, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Monday, July 18
Iceland vs. France, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Italy vs. Belgium, 3 p.m., ESPN+
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, July 20
A1 vs. B2, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, July 21
B1 vs. A2, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Friday, July 22
C1 vs. D2, 3 p.m. on ESPN2
Saturday, July 23
D1 vs. C2, 3 pm. on ESPN2
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 26
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+
Wednesday, July 27
TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Final
Sunday, July 31
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+