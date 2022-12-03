The dream is over. The United States men's national team's participation at the 2026 World Cup came to an end on Saturday with a valiant 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands. The Americans looked sharp early, had their chances but gave up too much in defense, finishing the first half in a 2-0 hole. But, it was another encouraging performance that raises expectations moving forward for this young, hungry team.

But how did they all play? Here are our player ratings

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner USA • GK RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 90

It was not his best game, but he's hardly at fault. Sure, he conceded more in this game than he did in the previous three combined, but that was because of a defense that did not mark as they should have. He had some good stops, but his positioning on the first two goals could have been better. He's still the No. 1 going forward though.

Defenders

Sergino Dest USA • D RATING 4 MINUTES PLAYED 75

At fault for the second goal, clearly letting Daley Blind run on to a fine ball to finish with ease. He's a defender, yet he can barely defend. Does what he offers in attack outweigh his defensive deficiencies? Sometimes, but not today. Had some decent moments in attack, but the end product was not good enough. Had one good clearance in front of goal though.

Walker Zimmerman USA • D RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Had some solid tackles and clearances, he recovered the ball plenty and marked Memphis Depay well inside the box at times. He even tried for a bicycle kick late. But he came back into the XI and did prettywell.

Tim Ream USA • D RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 90

At the age of 35, he really stood out as a rock at the back. He won't wow you, but he was consistently strong and did not make a ton of mistakes. That's really all you can ask for in what is a position of weakness for this team.

Antonee Robinson USA • D RATING 7 MINUTES PLAYED 89

One of the players of the tournament for the USMNT. His crosses in this one weren't all that great, but often he was the one recovering the ball and getting it up the field. But his game will be remembered by allowing Denzel Dumfries to score the third at the back post, sitting completely unmarked.

Midfielders

Tyler Adams USA • M RATING 5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

This was the first game of the tournament where Adams didn't shine brightly. The passing of the Dutch was just so efficient and quick, he never was able to truly react and stop them. He also is at fault for the first goal as Depay passed him and ended up being completely unmarked for his well-taken goal.

Yunus Musah USA • M RATING 5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

Never got going. It almost felt like he didn't even play at times thanks to how the Dutch were able to quickly transition to attack. Defensively he had a couple moments but nothing overly memorable. He did show effort to try and close down on Depay when nobody else did.

Weston McKennie USA • M RATING 6.5 MINUTES PLAYED 67

Really came to life in the second half before being taken off. His short passes were strong and was able to help move the ball around to try and create space for chances. Had a good look in the second half that he sent over the bar.

Forwards

Jesus Ferreira USA • F RATING 4 MINUTES PLAYED 45

Forgetful. Offered nothing, didn't shoot when he had the chance, and starting him was questionable by Gregg Berhalter. Hooked after 45 minutes.

Christian Pulisic USA • M RATING 7.5 MINUTES PLAYED 90

That golden chance he missed minutes in will haunt him. That could have changed the game completely. But to his credit, he kept fighting, won some dangerous free kicks and ended up getting an assist. He was distraught at full time, obviously, but you can tell that this is just going to fuel him. Clearly he was a superstar for this side, and lived up to the lofts expectations on his shoulders.

Timothy Weah USA • F RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 67

He finally started taking some cracks at goal when nobody else would, putting a nice shot on frame in the first half that was saved well. Faded a bit as the game went on being subbed off 67 minutes in. It was a strong tournament for him in what was a weak attack with low expectations.

Substitutes

Giovanni Reyna USA • M RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 45

Hey, he finally played! Came on in the second half for Jesus Ferreira but did not do too much. He did create two chances but would have liked to have been on the ball more.

Haji Wright USA • F RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 23

Was introduced and displayed a first touch that could only be described as horrendous. Yet he somehow scored on another bad touch, inadvertently putting it upper corner in what was a weird sequence. May have scored but wasn't great.

Brenden Aaronson USA • M RATING 5 MINUTES PLAYED 23

Created a chance in his cameo but did turn the ball over at times. Never got into a real dangerous position.

DeAndre Yedlin USA • D RATING 6 MINUTES PLAYED 15

Late sub that offered decent passing to keep the ball moving.

Jordan Morris USA • F RATING N/A MINUTES PLAYED 1

Came on in the 90th minute and had two touches.

Coach Gregg Berhalter

Playing Ferreira didn't work. Making just one sub at the break didn't either. He then took off McKennie when he was playing well. Sure, he might have been gassed, but the alternatives didn't change much. His team had not seen an attack that could cut you up like the Netherlands, and they were made to pay for their defensive mistakes. This was always going to be a tough match, though, and this tournament overall was a success. RATING: 5