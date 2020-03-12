USWNT players wear warm-up jerseys inside out to protest unequal pay, recent comments from U.S. Soccer
The message from the USSF was loud and clear, so the USWNT sent one back
When the United States women's national team took the field in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday to face off against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup, they did so with their warm-up shirts that were worn inside-out. The stylistic choice appeared to be a message of protest in the wake of the U.S. Soccer Federation arguing in court that men's soccer requires more skill than the women's equivalent of the sport.
The arguments from the USSF were made in the context of a lawsuit members of the USWNT brought against the organization over unequal pay between the men's and women's teams. Along with arguing that women's soccer requires less skill than men's soccer, the USSF also argued that being on the men's team carries more responsibility than the women's team and that the crowds the men's team face are generally more hostile. As a result, the organization is correct in paying the women less than the men, despite the women generating more revenue since 2015.
"This ridiculous 'argument' belongs in the Paleolithic era," said Molly Levison, a spokesperson for the players, shortly after the court documents came out. "It sounds as if it has been made by a caveman. Literally everyone in the world understands that an argument that male players 'have more responsibility' is just plain, simple sexism and illustrates the very gender discrimination that caused us to file this lawsuit to begin with. So [I'm] looking forward to trial on May 5."
Other women's soccer players who have represented the United States in competitions responded on Twitter.
Members of the women's squad are asking for around $67 million in back pay for U.S. Soccer allegedly violating the Equal Pay Act. The trial for this lawsuit is scheduled to begin May 5 in federal court in California.
-
USWNT vs. Japan preview
The U.S. is just 90 minutes away from the title
-
Juventus player positive for coronavirus
Rugani played in a match against Inter Milan on Sunday
-
Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The reigning champions face a first-leg deficit to the Spanish visitors on Wednesday
-
PSG vs. Dortmund preview
Paris Saint-Germain enters the second leg in an empty Parc des Princes stadium trailing in...
-
Roma won't travel for Europa match
The impact of the COVID-19 virus on European soccer is forcing teams to make cautious decisions
-
Man City-Arsenal postponed over COVID-19
Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis made contact with Arsenal players a couple of weeks ago
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected
-
PSG overcomes deficit to reach quarters
PSG was able to overcome a 2-1 first-tie deficit in an empty Parc des Princes