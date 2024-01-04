Americans in Serie A were few and far between just years ago, but now they are making serious noise. We've seen Christian Pulisic's impact at Milan and Weston McKennie is earning rave reviews for Juventus. But did you see what Tim Weah did? Juventus' other American did something that -- with my limited Italian -- I could only call magnifico.

As Juve obliterated Salernitana 6-1 on Thursday in the Coppa Italia, Weah grabbed his team's final goal with an absolute golazo.

He picked up the ball a third of the way down the field, marched towards the goal, and pulled off a swerving stunner that kissed the top of the crossbar and bounced down into the net, adding style points. Take a look:

That's Weah's first goal for the club and it's hard to imagine a better looking one. It was an audacious attempt that no goalkeeper in the world was going to stop with its combined precision and pace. It's also a great sign for a player who plays a big role for the United States men's national team in a year when the Copa America is being hosted in the States.

Juventus, meanwhile, are in second place in Serie A, two points behind Inter. McKennie was an unused substitute in the game.