The bracket is clear and the World Cup is into its sprint finish. Four matches stand between one of these 16 teams and a place in football history. And yet with the group stage wrapped up, the picture at Qatar does not seem a great deal clearer now than it did a fortnight ago as we awaited the tournament.

Brazil probably remain the tournament's favorites, but their loss to Cameroon meant that for the first time since 1994 no team has made it through the group stage with a 100% record. The Selecao might have won it that year, but if Neymar does not overcome his injury, they could be hamstrung in attack, a remarkable statement given the quality of his supporting cast. Still, no other competitor has put together an unequivocal case to rival them. At their best, Spain might be the best side the tournament, but they have twice fallen off in the second half. France have depth questions in midfield and defense, England need to prove they have a guiding hand in midfield while Argentina's opening two games were underwhelming.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The dark horses -- Serbia, Uruguay and Denmark -- have universally fallen at the first hurdle; it wouldn't be the festive season without a Turkey or two, and every one of these teams can say they've fulfilled the role of the Crescent Stars at Euro 2020. Perhaps the footballing world was looking in the wrong places, backing the traditional continents to deliver at a time where the game is growing. It is several tournaments too early to talk of sea changes or power shifts, but the likes of Japan and Morocco have already proven that they can better some of the pre-tournament powers.

For the most part, you would expect this round of 16 to merely see the biggest names reassert themselves on the tournament. There is no marquee clash in the first knockout round, but if these games go as expected, the quarterfinals could be a quartet of thrillers. If there were to be a shock might it just come from Gregg Berhalter's side, who relish their place as underdogs and will be taking on one of the most underwhelming group stage winners in the Netherlands?

Heading into Saturday's games, here is how we rank the 16 still standing:

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.