World Cup scores, recap: Major upsets, Neymar injury scare and Russia's dominance highlight Day 6 games
The host nation is cruising after two matches and Senegal is partying like it's 2002
The sixth matchday of the 2018 World Cup in Russia featured 10 goals and three upsets based on the current FIFA rankings. No. 61 Japan knocked off No. 16 Colombia in the opening match thanks to an early red card. Then the Senegal, ranked 27th, took down eighth-ranked Poland before the hosts Russia, ranked 70th, rolled past No. 45 Egypt despite Mohamed Salah's return from a shoulder injury. Here's what you need to know and see from the day's action:
Final World Cup scores from Day 6
- Japan 2, Colombia 1
- Senegal 2, Poland 1
- Russia 3, Egypt 1
Japan pulls off upset
A big upset kicked off the day's action with Japan stunning Colombia 2-1. The South Americans went down to 10 players just minutes in and couldn't get a goal late for a draw, producing a big upset.
Colombia did have a really sweet goal though.
Senegal parties like its 2002
Senegal was victorious in its opener as well in Group H, taking care of Poland 2-1. It was an electric, intense and at times unorganized match that produced the most bizarre winning goal we've seen at the tournament .
Russia running rampant in attack
It's been a near-perfect start for Russia at the World Cup. Six out of six possible points after beating Egypt 3-1 and eight goals scored in 180 minutes. It's been impressive so far for the host nation, which has all but assured Egypt will go home early.
What it all means
Wednesday could be the day where we start seeing teams book tickets to the knockout stage. A Uruguay win over Saudi Arabia will eliminate Egypt and Saudi Arabia from the World Cup and assure Russia and Uruguay a spot in the next round. Russia meets Uruguay in the next round and that meeting in the final group stage match to determine positioning. Russia is a near-lock to make the next round at this point.
Group H is pretty much flipped upside when it comes to what most pundits expected. Colombia and Poland were the favorites to get out of the group, but that now has all changed after Tuesday's results. The Japan-Senegal game next is going to be a big one, while a draw will do little for Poland or Colombia moving forward.
Neymar injury concern
Neymar didn't have the best Tuesday, as he exited Brazil training early with an ankle injury. The South American team faces Costa Rica on Friday, and after a 1-1 draw against Switzerland to start the cup, it's seeking all three points. Neymar should be fine to play in that match since he's expected to train on Wednesday, but it's something to keep an eye on in the days leading up to the match.
Tomorrow's slate
Portugal vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET (PREVIEW)
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m. ET (PREVIEW)
Iran vs. Spain, 2 p.m. ET (PREVIEW)
