Jon Jones offers Khamzat Chimaev advice after first UFC loss: 'Go back to the drawing board'

Jon Jones wants to see the very best version of Khamzat Chimaev. In the aftermath of Chimaev's first career loss, a split decision to Sean Strickland at UFC 328, Jones sees growth opportunities for the former middleweight champion.

Strickland cashed as one of the largest underdogs in UFC championship history when he dethroned Chimaev in May. The outcome caught oddsmakers, analysts, and even Jones off guard.

"Big fan of Khamzat," Jones told Red Corner MMA. "It was hard to see him lose. It really was. I was really surprised by that fight."

Jones urged Chimaev to examine what isn't working. He believes Chimaev should explore Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu more and find new ways to improve his stamina.

"If I were Khamzat, I would work on my weaknesses," Jones said. "That's something I personally do before every fight. I watch a fight, I will say, 'How can this person beat me? Where is he strong? Where am I perceived to be weak?' I would say to switch up your endurance routine, maybe something different, and spend more time on your back.

"That way, in the future, you're just so comfortable being there, maybe throw up some submissions and things like that."

Jones' advice comes not only from a fighter's perspective, but also that of a new coach. Jones has become integral to the mixed martial arts development of U.S. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. With Jones in his corner, Steveson scored a first-round TKO in his UFC debut on July 11.

His suggestions aren't strictly technical. Jones, a former two-division champion in the running for greatest MMA fighter of all-time, also implored Chimaev to steel his mind.

"Khamzat is a great kicker, a great boxer, and a great wrestler, especially when he puts you in that body lock," Jones said. "But we don't really see him on his back very often. I would go back to the drawing board. I would learn to be comfortable on my back and develop a strong jiu-jitsu game on my back and mainly focus on the mindset.

"I would imagine losing can change a fighter's mind, their confidence, the way they see themselves. Focus on your mindset. Losses happen. Sometimes the best version of people comes out after a loss."

Chimaev's next steps are a mystery. Heading into the Strickland fight, Chimaev had teased a move to light heavyweight. His difficulty making 185 pounds in May added more fuel to that rumor. According to his brother, Artur Chimaev, the former champ was already preparing for a light heavyweight debut against Jiri Prochazka before pivoting to a middleweight title defense. However, after the loss, Chimaev's team insisted that a rematch with Strickland was all they had on their minds.