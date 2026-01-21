UFC is the premier mixed martial arts promotion. In 2026, Paramount+ is the exclusive home for everything UFC. From numbered events, including UFC 324, and UFC Fight Nights to a vast library of the promotion's greatest fights, Paramount+ has fans covered.

Being a fan of the sport has never been easier. The UFC hits the ground running with their first event in 2026, and we have everything you need to stay involved with the action. We're sure everyone has questions about what is going on this year, so we're here to help answer as many of those as we can.

Let's dive in.

UFC 324: Fight card, date, odds and guide as Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett kicks off Paramount+ era Shakiel Mahjouri

What is the UFC-Paramount deal?

Paramount is the new home of the UFC. All numbered events and Fight Nights will stream exclusively on Paramount+ for the next seven years. The $7.7 billion deal started on Jan. 1 and runs through 2033. It's a monumental move for UFC that makes UFC more accessible than ever. Subscribers can also access a deep library of past UFC fights, learn about new athletes through exclusive interviews, and preview each event with CBS Sports' experts.

How to watch UFC in 2026 and beyond?

Paramount+ is the exclusive home for all 13 marquee UFC numbered events and 30 Fight Nights this year. A monthly or annual Paramount+ subscription is all you need to watch every UFC card for the next seven years. No extra charges are required. You also get access to the streamer's suite of thousands of shows, movies and live sports. Select UFC numbered events might also air on CBS. You can watch your local CBS station on TV through cable, satellite or a digital antenna.

Will UFC events still be pay-per-view events?

UFC on Paramount+ events will not be pay-per-view events. PPVs, rebranded as numbered events, are included with every Paramount+ subscription.

When will UFC be on Paramount+?

UFC kicks off the Paramount+ era with UFC 324. The event, headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, takes place Saturday, Jan. 24. Starting time might vary from card to card, but all numbered main cards will begin at a new start time of 9 p.m. ET. Don't forget about the preliminary action starting a few hours before the main cards.

UFC events take place almost every Saturday afternoon and evening. Visit our UFC schedule hub for a full breakdown of upcoming events, cards, and start times. The MMA promotion has released its full quarter one calendar. Among the big fights booked are featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 325, BMF champion Max Holloway against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 and the return of former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya in Seattle.

How much will UFC on Paramount+ cost?

There are two available subscription plans. The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 for a one-year subscription. A Paramount+ Premium package -- an ad-free tier with additional perks such as higher quality streaming and access to SHOWTIME -- costs $13.99 per month, or $139.99 for a 12-month subscription. Here's a look at the two Paramount+ subscription plans and what each offers.