The 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game will feature the Miami Hurricanes against the Indiana Hoosiers, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Quarterback Carson Beck and the Hurricanes battle Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers at 7:30 p.m. ET, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. Also on the slate are nine NBA games on the Monday MLK Day schedule, college hoops action, 10 NHL matchups and more. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, January 19

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for CFP championship game

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (0.79x)

Mendoza has thrown two or more passes in four of his last five games. In a 56-22 win over Oregon on Jan. 9, he threw for 177 yards and five touchdowns. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.22x)

Beck has thrown two or more scores in nine games this season. In a 34-17 win at Virginia Tech on Nov. 22, he threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana Hoosiers, 4.5 receptions - Lower (0.88x)

Although Sarratt has been one of Mendoza's favorite targets, he has caught four or fewer passes in seven of 12 games. He had three catches for 37 yards in a 13-10 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 6. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.34x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).