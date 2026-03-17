There are eight NBA, nine NHL, a number of Major League spring training games and the 2026 World Baseball Classic final matchup between Venezuela and the United States, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups includes the Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets in a key Eastern Conference game, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, March 17

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, March 17

PF Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat, 9.5 rebounds - Lower (1.06x)

Adebayo has registered nine or fewer rebounds in each of the last four games. The SportsLine model projects Adebayo to grab 8.1 rebounds against the Hornets. Pick it at Underdog:

SF Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets, 2.5 assists - Higher (0.78x)

Knueppel has dished out three or more assists in four of the past five games. For the season, he is averaging 3.4 assists in 67 games, including 66 starts. The SportsLine model projects Knueppel to register 3.2 assists against the Heat. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons, 10.5 points - Lower (0.87x)

Thompson averages 10.1 points in 58 games, including 57 starts, this season. He has averaged 9.4 points over the past 10 games. He has also scored nine or fewer points in three of the last four games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.61x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).