Friday features a seven-game NBA slate as well as two AP Top 25 matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games include the New York Knicks against the Denver Nuggets, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, March 6

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Friday, March 6

G Chance Moore, West Virginia Mountaineers, 11.5 points - Higher (0.89x)

Moore has been red hot of late, and has scored 12 or more points in three of the last five games. In the first meeting against UCF, he scored 12 points. He scored 18 points in Tuesday's 65-63 loss at Kansas State. Pick it at Underdog:

F Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's Red Storm, 7.5 rebounds - Lower (0.83x)

In 30 games this season, Ejiofor is averaging 7.2 rebounds in 29.8 minutes. He has grabbed seven or fewer rebounds in four of the last five games. In Tuesday's 72-69 win over Georgetown, he grabbed seven boards and scored 23 points. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Riley Kugel, UCF Knights, 2.5 assists - Higher (1.11x)

Kugel has registered three or more assists in each of the last three games. In an 87-86 loss to Baylor on Saturday, he poured in 26 points, while adding five rebounds and five assists. In 27 games this season, he is averaging 2.8 assists in 29.3 minutes. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.09x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).