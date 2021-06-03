Floyd Mayweather would like to make it clear that he is retired from professional boxing, but not from being an entertainer. That's the approach he is taking to his exhibition fight on Sunday with YouTube star Logan Paul, and it's the direction he is laying out for the next few years of his life, including a potential rematch with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round of their August 2017 clash, the final pro bout of Mayweather's career and the victory that improved his career mark to 50-0. McGregor was competitive, though Mayweather clearly was in control of the fight before the stoppage. After a long media tour ahead of the fight that saw the men exchange profane insults, especially on the McGregor side, the fighters appeared to make up in the ring after the fight, sharing a hug and seemingly burying the hatchet.

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told Showtime Sports' Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas during the media day event for Mayweather vs. Paul that McGregor recently turning up the trash talk once again could easily lead to a rematch.

"He's been talking a lot of mess," Ellerbe said "Listen, what I say to Conor is that if you're listening, you can get that too. Most definitely. Because that right there is very personal. I think after everything when they left the ring and hugged and everything but things are a little different now."

Later in the event, Campbell and Thomas also asked Mayweather about the possibility of a rematch.

"Absolutely," Mayweather said. "He's easy."

Mayweather broke down his current life outlook by saying, "The boxing was the mashed potatoes. I guess these guys now are the gravy. It's fun."

That means exhibition fights against social media stars and rematches with UFC stars, fights where he's expected to dominate, but still make a lot of money.

"Even if I made $50 million, that's not bad for a guy that's retired," Mayweather said.

Many have expected Mayweather's fight with Logan Paul to be followed up with a battle with Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul, who many believe to be the better boxer of the Paul family. Jake is 3-0 as a professional, knocking out a fellow social media star, a former NBA player and a former MMA champion. He's next set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley after signing a deal with Showtime, which has also served as the home for Mayweather's most recent fights.

According to Ellerbe, that fight has yet to be pitched to the boxing great.

"Everything is possible," Ellerbe said. "We haven't had one discussion about Jake Paul though. I'm just being honest. We haven't had one discussion about him."