Floyd Mayweather opens as big favorite over Manny Pacquiao for potential rematch
Mayweather is reportedly planning to come out of retirement to fight Pacquiao before the end of the year
Ahead of the big rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, news of another potential superstar rematch started spreading. According to his Instagram account, Floyd Mayweather is planning on coming out of retirement for a second fight against Manny Pacquiao.
"I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year," Mayweather said. "Another 9 figure pay day on the way." While the fight still hasn't been confirmed or scheduled, sports books have wasted no time in setting odds. In fact, you can bet on whether or not the fight will actually happen before the end of the year. As for the contest itself, Mayweather unsurprisingly comes in as a big favorite.
Here's a look at the bets and odds available (via BetDSI):
Will Mayweather-Pacquiao II take place before Dec. 31, 2018?
- Yes -150
- No +120
Total PPV buys (in millions) for Mayweather-Pacquiao II
- Over 4.3 (-115)
- Under 4.3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Floyd Mayweather -265
- Manny Pacquiao +215
Total Rounds
- 11.5 (-300)
- 11.5 (+200)
Along with being able to bet on whether the fight will take place before the end of 2018, it's pretty fascinating that you could put money on the amount of PPV buys. Truly, they will let you bet on anything.
Should this fight end up happening, it will be a huge deal -- not only in boxing, but in the world of sports in general. Hopefully, however, it's more entertaining than their last bout. Their first battle, back in 2015, was rather dull, as Mayweather handled Pacquiao with ease.
