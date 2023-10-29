Tyson Fury got more than he bargained for on Saturday night. The WBC heavyweight champion was expected to cruise by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who was making his pro boxing debut, en route to a showdown with WBA, IBF and IBO champ Oleksandr Usyk.

What played out was stunning to everyone who expected a glorified sparring match like when Floyd Mayweather Jr. battled Conor McGregor. Ngannou was in the fight from the opening bell as he ate most of Fury's big punches and returned fire. The native of Cameroon even dropped Fury with a left hand in the third round. He failed to capitalize on much of his success, however, as Fury seemed to do the better boxing moves in each round to win on scorecards. In the end, it was a valiant effort from a debutant who lost by split decision and never buckled in the face of adversity.

Fury vs. Ngannou fight card, results

Tyson Fury def. Francis Ngannou via split decision (94-95, 96-93, 95-94)

Fabio Wardley def. David Adeleye via seventh-round TKO

Joseph Parker def. Simon Kean via third-round TKO

Arslanbek Makhmudov def. Junior Anthony Wright via first-round TKO

Moses Itauma def. Istvan Bernath via first-round TKO

