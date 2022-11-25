South Carolina tries to rebound vs. South Carolina Upstate
South Carolina headed to an in-state tournament, the Charleston Classic, riding high off a 2-0 start to the season. Four days and three losses later, the Gamecocks had encountered their first major adversity of the campaign.
South Carolina will return to the court Friday looking to snap its losing streak when it faces visiting South Carolina Upstate in Columbia, S.C.
The Gamecocks (2-3) lost 85-53 to Colorado State, 69-60 to Davidson and 79-60 to Furman in Charleston. In that trio of games they committed 16, 16 and 17 turnovers, respectively.
"Sometimes it's just pure sloppiness again with the ball," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said after the Furman loss, per The (Columbia, S.C.) State.
"I think if you go back through history, I don't know how many teams can be successful turning the ball over as many times as we do. So that impacts your ability to score. Those are wasted possessions."
Highly touted freshman Gregory "GG" Jackson II has scored in double figures in all five games for South Carolina. He leads the team in both scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (eight per game), but he is also averaging three turnovers per game.
USC Upstate (2-3) lost 83-56 at Air Force last time out on Monday, but before that was a thrilling 79-78 home win over Coastal Carolina on Nov. 18.
The Spartans lost a 43-35 halftime lead against the Chanticleers and fell behind by six with 1:41 to play, but they took the lead twice during the final minute, with Trae Broadnax's jumper at the 10-second mark proving to be the game-winner.
"We needed to win a game like this around here," Spartans coach Dave Dickerson said. "We needed it not only for our team but for our athletic department and for our fans. We don't win this game without our Spartan army."
Jordan Gainey leads USC Upstate with an average of 14.4 points per game and is shooting 43.5 percent from the 3-point arc.
Since USC Upstate joined Division I in 2007, the Gamecocks have gone 6-1 in the series, with the Spartans' lone win coming in 2013.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|66.6 PPG
|32.2 RPG
|11.2 APG
|
|62.6 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Gainey
|5
|29.6
|14.4
|1.6
|1.6
|0.60
|0.00
|2.4
|41.7
|43.5
|85.7
|0.2
|1.4
|J. Bailey
|5
|28.8
|11.0
|4.2
|0.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.8
|3.4
|T. Broadnax
|5
|29.6
|10.8
|2.6
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.6
|44.7
|27.3
|47.4
|0.2
|2.4
|A. Langlais
|5
|16.6
|7.4
|5.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.60
|0.8
|57.1
|0.0
|45.5
|2.2
|3.2
|K. Smith
|5
|22.4
|6.2
|3.4
|1.0
|0.40
|0.80
|1.6
|48.3
|20.0
|66.7
|1.2
|2.2
|F. Rideau Jr.
|5
|24
|6.0
|1.2
|1.0
|1.40
|0.20
|1.2
|50.0
|42.9
|50.0
|0.2
|1
|S. N'Diaye
|5
|12.6
|4.2
|4.2
|0.4
|0.20
|1.40
|1.2
|41.7
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|2.2
|N. Alves
|3
|6.3
|2.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|J. Surratt
|5
|17
|2.6
|2.4
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|1.4
|46.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0.2
|2.2
|T. Sheida
|5
|8
|1.4
|0.4
|1.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|28.6
|25.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.2
|C. Evans Jr.
|4
|7.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.80
|0.30
|0.5
|16.7
|20.0
|66.7
|0
|1.3
|D. Dickerson III
|3
|3.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|5
|0.0
|66.6
|32.2
|11.2
|5.60
|3.20
|12.8
|45.5
|37.6
|58.5
|7.8
|22.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jackson
|5
|34
|16.2
|8.0
|0.4
|1.40
|0.80
|3.0
|43.8
|36.8
|62.5
|2.2
|5.8
|C. Carter Jr.
|5
|33.8
|13.8
|1.8
|2.2
|0.60
|0.00
|2.0
|48.1
|53.8
|50.0
|0
|1.8
|H. Brown
|5
|27.4
|10.0
|5.2
|0.6
|1.00
|1.20
|2.6
|34.8
|21.1
|70.0
|1.2
|4
|J. Wright
|5
|29
|8.8
|2.2
|2.0
|0.20
|0.20
|1.2
|44.1
|50.0
|77.8
|0.8
|1.4
|M. Johnson Jr.
|4
|26.8
|5.3
|3.3
|3.5
|0.50
|0.30
|2.5
|21.9
|27.3
|20.0
|0.5
|2.8
|J. Gray
|5
|10.6
|3.4
|4.0
|0.2
|0.00
|1.60
|0.6
|60.0
|0.0
|45.5
|1.8
|2.2
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|4
|20
|2.8
|4.3
|1.8
|0.30
|0.00
|2.5
|33.3
|0.0
|71.4
|1.8
|2.5
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|5
|9.8
|2.8
|3.4
|0.6
|0.00
|0.20
|1.0
|25.0
|0.0
|75.0
|1.6
|1.8
|E. Sparkman
|2
|5.5
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|Z. Davis
|5
|13
|0.8
|2.0
|0.4
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.6
|J. Benson
|1
|5
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|F. Cooper Jr.
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Minott
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|62.6
|40.4
|11.0
|4.60
|4.20
|15.8
|38.4
|33.9
|62.4
|11.8
|25.0
-
JMAD
CCGA0
0
11:00am
-
SIEN
MISS0
0133 O/U
-12
11:00am ESP2
-
MRBD
LON0
0
12:00pm
-
SOU
L-MD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
UVM
BALL0
0135 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
JAST
11IND0
0143.5 O/U
-26
12:30pm BTN
-
CSUB
ALCN0
0123.5 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
TA&M
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm FS1
-
WISC
USC0
0125 O/U
PK
1:00pm ESP2
-
FSU
STAN0
0141 O/U
-6
1:30pm ESPW
-
SDST
VALP0
0149 O/U
+9
1:30pm
-
COLG
DEL0
0148.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
COR
MONM0
0151 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
EIU
OHIO0
0132 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
LCHI
HARV0
0131 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
SF
DAV0
0147.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
SFA
QUIN0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
STFR
USF0
0126 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
TUSC
FUR0
0
2:00pm
-
UTU
UND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ULM
NEOM0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
MOSU
UNCW0
0131.5 O/U
+5
2:30pm
-
BELLAR
LMU0
0134.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
DU
UNO0
0152 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
LT
SAM0
0148.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP2
-
DAY
BYU0
0130 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
8DUKE
XAV0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
COPP
23MD0
0145.5 O/U
-24
4:00pm
-
DET
WSU0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm PACN
-
FAIR
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
ND
STBN0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
UTEP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SCUP
SC0
0141 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
HART
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
4:30pm
-
MTST
UNCG0
0127 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
NEB
MEM0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm ESPW
-
NTEX
SJSU0
0117.5 O/U
+9
5:30pm
-
STON
EWU0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:30pm
-
1UNC
ISU0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
DART
UIW0
0139 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm
-
IUPU
CIT0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
ORST
FLA0
0139 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPU
-
UMES
5UVA0
0123.5 O/U
-28.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
USA
EVAN0
0130 O/U
+9
6:30pm
-
25IOWA
CLEM0
0149 O/U
+8
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JVST
NMEX0
0149 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
LAF
PSU0
0128 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
MTSU
HOFS0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UTSO
AAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
UCI
NICH0
0142.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
W&M
PITT0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
22TENN0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
CHSO
VT0
0143 O/U
-25
8:00pm ACCN
-
OAK
LBSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
OKLA
HALL0
0128 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
ARST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
TLSA
OKST0
0142 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
SAC
HAW0
0124 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
IDHO
UOP0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LIND
16ILL0
0148.5 O/U
-32
9:00pm
-
MER
RMU0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
WVU
PRST0
0148 O/U
+15
9:00pm ESPW
-
CAL
TCU0
0127.5 O/U
-13
9:30pm CBSSN
-
NDST
NCO0
0156 O/U
+1
9:30pm
-
20CONN
18ALA0
0148.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm ESPN
-
USD
NMST0
0145 O/U
+2
9:30pm
-
NCST
BUT0
0146 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
SUU
TXST0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm
-
24PUR
6GONZ0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
WASH
SMC68
64
Final/OT ESP2
-
PRST
6GONZ78
102
Final ESPN