No. 18 North Carolina stumbles into ACC opener at Va. Tech
No. 18 North Carolina looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference action against Virginia Tech on Sunday in Blacksburg, Va.
Ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to start the season, the Tar Heels (5-3) lost to Iowa State and Alabama last weekend at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore. They also fell at Indiana in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday.
The Hoosiers used a 13-2 run in the first half to take a 10-point lead and an 11-2 second-half surge to pull away for good in a 77-65 victory.
It's the first time North Carolina has lost three straight games since the 2019-20 season.
For the Tar Heels, transfer Pete Nance led the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Armando Bacot -- the preseason ACC Player of the Year -- added 12 points and 10 boards. Bacot played the game on a hobbled right ankle and briefly left the court to go to the locker room to have his right shoulder taped.
"All I could use is my lower body," Bacot said after the loss. "I couldn't pump, I couldn't arm guard. It didn't feel good."
Caleb Love was frustrated the loss, in which he made just 5 of 16 shots from the floor.
"I put in so much work, and it's like I don't know why they're not falling. But I think part of it is my shot selection, as well, so I have to change that and get easier ones," Love said. "It's like we're just standing and waiting for somebody to make a play. So, we've just got to change our movements, stay active off the ball and we've got to be tough enough and smart enough to get open."
The Tar Heels shot a season-worst 33.9 percent from the floor in the loss at Indiana. And it was the fifth time this season North Carolina has missed at least seven free throws.
Virginia Tech (7-1) is the reigning ACC Tournament champion and has won two straight. The Hokies' last victory came at home against Minnesota on Monday.
Sean Pedulla scored 17 points, while Justyn Mutts had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hokies over the visiting Gophers, 67-57.
Despite the win, Hokies coach Mike Young wanted more from his team.
"I just don't think we're playing very good basketball," Young said. "We need practice time. We've played eight games since Nov. 7. We have strides to make. We do. Numbers are good. I told our team, 'Don't get fooled.'"
He was impressed with Pedulla though, who made 8 of 13 shots from the floor and leads the Hokies with 17.1 points per game this season.
"He's not afraid, is he? Sometimes to his detriment," Young said. "He's doing it night in and night out. He's making better basketball plays, better team plays... He's a good basketball player."
Virginia Tech ranks 31st in the nation in shooting, making 49.5 percent of their shots from the floor. The Hokies are a disciplined bunch, too, only sending opponents to the free throw line 8.9 times per game, which is fourth-best nationally.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|80.4 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|11.4 APG
|
|76.8 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|8
|37.9
|19.1
|4.6
|3.0
|1.50
|0.40
|2.4
|40.6
|25.0
|77.1
|0.9
|3.8
|A. Bacot
|8
|33.8
|16.1
|11.1
|1.1
|0.80
|1.50
|3.4
|54.5
|0.0
|67.2
|4.5
|6.6
|R. Davis
|8
|36.1
|15.1
|5.1
|3.3
|1.10
|0.10
|2.0
|38.9
|28.9
|92.9
|0.6
|4.5
|P. Nance
|8
|31.4
|12.3
|5.9
|2.0
|0.40
|1.40
|1.9
|50.0
|35.5
|79.4
|0.8
|5.1
|L. Black
|8
|34
|7.6
|6.6
|1.1
|0.90
|0.80
|0.9
|51.1
|41.2
|66.7
|1
|5.6
|P. Johnson
|5
|19.2
|5.6
|2.2
|0.8
|1.40
|0.20
|0.4
|53.3
|33.3
|78.6
|1
|1.2
|D. Dunn
|8
|9.9
|2.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.0
|45.0
|37.5
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|S. Trimble
|8
|10.9
|2.6
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|50.0
|100.0
|54.5
|0
|0.6
|W. Shaver
|1
|0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|T. Nickel
|6
|4.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|16.7
|20.0
|83.3
|0.5
|0
|J. McKoy
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Styles
|4
|3.8
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|Total
|8
|0.0
|80.4
|43.8
|11.4
|5.80
|4.90
|11.8
|44.9
|30.4
|74.9
|11.0
|29.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Pedulla
|8
|34.4
|17.1
|3.4
|4.0
|0.90
|0.30
|1.4
|50.9
|36.6
|73.7
|0.3
|3.1
|G. Basile
|8
|26.1
|14.1
|5.4
|1.9
|0.40
|2.10
|2.3
|53.9
|43.2
|80.0
|0.8
|4.6
|J. Mutts
|7
|32.7
|12.6
|9.1
|3.9
|1.40
|1.00
|2.6
|58.7
|28.6
|54.5
|1.9
|7.3
|D. Maddox
|8
|29.3
|10.4
|3.0
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|44.4
|26.1
|86.7
|1.3
|1.8
|H. Cattoor
|8
|31.8
|9.8
|4.0
|2.0
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|41.3
|41.9
|66.7
|0.4
|3.6
|L. Kidd
|8
|12.5
|5.3
|3.6
|0.6
|0.00
|0.10
|0.6
|62.1
|0.0
|85.7
|1.4
|2.3
|M. Poteat
|8
|10.4
|4.6
|2.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.40
|0.4
|60.9
|0.0
|81.8
|1.1
|0.9
|M. Collins
|8
|20
|3.5
|1.9
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|30.3
|18.8
|100.0
|0.3
|1.6
|J. Camden
|5
|7.6
|1.6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|37.5
|28.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|O. Dawyot
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Johnson
|4
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|M. Ward
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|8
|0.0
|76.8
|38.8
|14.6
|4.10
|4.10
|8.9
|49.5
|35.7
|74.5
|9.0
|26.5
-
ME
MRST0
0126 O/U
-1
10:30am ESPU
-
BRY
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
IONA0
0140.5 O/U
-16
1:00pm
-
LAF
COR0
0137 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
MIA
LOU0
0136 O/U
+12
1:00pm ACCN
-
19UK
MICH0
0143 O/U
+8.5
1:00pm ABC
-
YSU
WRST0
0152.5 O/U
-3
1:00pm
-
BELM
ILST0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
BRWN
HART0
0133.5 O/U
+11
2:00pm
-
GAST
NE0
0128.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
GW
RAD0
0138.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MONM
MAN0
0134.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
MURR
VALP0
0139 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
MUSKIN
AKR0
0
2:00pm
-
USA
UAB0
0151.5 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESPU
-
SAM
UCF0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SARAHL
CLMB0
0
2:00pm
-
STET
FLA0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm SECN
-
TUFTS
HARV0
0
2:00pm
-
UVM
MERMAK0
0127 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
FAU
EMU0
0147 O/U
+10.5
2:30pm ESP+
-
COLO
WASH0
0142 O/U
-1
3:00pm PACN
-
NIAG
QUIN0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
TXST0
0138 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
SNIND
CHST0
0148.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SJU
23ISU0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP2
-
SWAD
HOUC0
0
3:00pm
-
18UNC
VT0
0141.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm ACCN
-
ALC
BELLAR0
0
4:00pm
-
SEMO
MIZZ0
0154 O/U
-22
4:00pm SECN
-
TXAMC
DU0
0141.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
UTAH
WSU0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
NEB
7CREI0
0142 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
USM
NWST0
0133 O/U
+6
4:30pm
-
CAL
4ARIZ0
0142.5 O/U
-24
5:00pm PACN
-
MINN
5PUR0
0130.5 O/U
-19
5:00pm BTN
-
ORE
21UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESPN
-
WHIT
CSN0
0
5:00pm
-
ALCN
13TENN0
0129.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FGCU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NW
20MSU0
0127 O/U
-6
7:00pm BTN
-
ORST
USC0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PACN
-
STAN
ASU0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UTST
SF0
0152.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm