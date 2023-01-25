Banged-up Michigan hopes to slow No. 1 Purdue
Purdue enters its Thursday visit to Michigan on a six-game winning streak and back in possession of the top spot in the men's college basketball rankings.
Don't get the No. 1 Boilermakers wrong, they'll take the lofty perch. But you can think again if you figure Purdue is content.
"There's still a lot of improvement in every facet of our game," Boilermakers center Zach Edey said. "Offensively, defensively, rebounding, turnovers. We're never going to be satisfied with where we are."
A 16-point lead against visiting Maryland nearly evaporated Sunday, but the Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) held things together down the stretch.
As did Edey.
Purdue's dominant, 7-foot-4 center finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds to help the Boilermakers earn a 58-55 victory.
Braden Smith followed with eight points and Fletcher Loyer added seven as the Boilermakers relied heavily on Edey's 16th double-double of the season.
Purdue overcame committing 15 turnovers.
"I think we just never really found our footing offensively in the second half," Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton said. "It was sort of stagnant, and part of that was just not getting as many stops and just some live-ball turnovers where they seemed to get some open layups."
In any event, Purdue stayed hot on defense, limiting an opponent to 55 points or fewer for the third time in the past four games to secure the best 20-game start in program history.
Michigan (11-8, 5-3) will aim to secure consecutive victories or the first time since Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 while continuing to contend with various injuries.
In a 60-56 victory against visiting Minnesota on Sunday, the Wolverines lost freshman Jett Howard to a left ankle injury late in the first half. Howard returned to the bench after halftime wearing a boot and didn't play.
"I feel sorry for the young man because he hates missing basketball," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said of his youngest son. "He's in love with the game of basketball and he wants to help his team on both ends of the floor. We're not sure how long he's going to be out."
Jace Howard, another son of the coach, missed the past two games recovering from a concussion sustained in practice. The Wolverines expect Dug McDaniel to return against Purdue after battling a foot injury.
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan's leading scorer (18.1 per game) and rebounder (8.9 per game), paced the Wolverines in both categories against the Golden Gophers, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds.
Dickinson has remained a stable force while the rest of the roster stays resilient.
"You wish it never happens to you and your team, but I love how our guys respond as far as a 'next man up' mentality and not making excuses for themselves," Juwan Howard said. "They have the right to, but they still love going out there and competing and are going to lay it all out on the line."
Michigan has won six of the past seven games in the series, though the teams split a pair last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Edey
|19
|31.4
|21.5
|13.2
|1.3
|0.20
|2.30
|2.4
|61.4
|0.0
|74.4
|5.3
|7.8
|F. Loyer
|20
|28.4
|12.8
|1.7
|2.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.0
|39.0
|36.4
|79.7
|0.1
|1.6
|B. Smith
|20
|29.3
|9.9
|4.9
|4.3
|1.20
|0.20
|2.0
|46.0
|44.6
|90.3
|1
|3.9
|C. Furst
|20
|19.7
|7.2
|5.4
|0.7
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|53.4
|36.0
|63.2
|2.5
|3
|B. Newman
|20
|16.6
|6.4
|2.9
|0.9
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|38.7
|34.8
|76.0
|0.3
|2.7
|M. Gillis
|17
|19.4
|5.6
|3.4
|1.2
|0.80
|0.10
|0.8
|42.5
|31.9
|86.4
|1.1
|2.3
|T. Kaufman-Renn
|20
|12.8
|5.0
|2.4
|0.7
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|45.2
|21.1
|60.6
|1.1
|1.3
|E. Morton
|20
|26.3
|3.8
|2.9
|2.8
|0.90
|0.70
|1.0
|28.6
|23.6
|86.4
|0.5
|2.5
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|19
|14.9
|2.9
|1.3
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|30.0
|25.0
|64.3
|0.1
|1.2
|C. Martin
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Waddell
|14
|9.2
|0.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|15.8
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Barrett
|4
|2
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|S. King
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|73.6
|42.4
|15.5
|4.80
|4.30
|11.0
|45.3
|32.6
|76.7
|12.6
|27.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Dickinson
|19
|30.6
|18.1
|8.9
|1.1
|0.60
|1.70
|2.1
|57.1
|40.0
|70.8
|2.5
|6.4
|J. Howard
|19
|30.7
|14.6
|2.7
|2.5
|0.60
|0.70
|1.2
|42.9
|38.2
|78.9
|0.3
|2.5
|K. Bufkin
|19
|31.7
|12.1
|3.5
|2.7
|1.40
|0.70
|1.6
|45.7
|29.2
|83.3
|0.6
|2.9
|D. McDaniel
|19
|25.6
|7.1
|3.1
|3.6
|1.20
|0.00
|1.7
|35.9
|33.3
|78.3
|0.2
|2.9
|J. Llewellyn
|8
|26.4
|7.0
|3.3
|2.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|30.9
|18.5
|68.0
|0.4
|2.9
|T. Williams II
|19
|28.2
|7.0
|6.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.7
|37.3
|28.8
|69.8
|1.7
|4.7
|J. Baker
|19
|14.3
|4.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.20
|0.30
|0.4
|37.7
|43.5
|61.9
|0.1
|1.9
|T. Reed Jr.
|19
|11.3
|3.4
|3.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.80
|0.9
|58.0
|0.0
|21.9
|1.4
|2.2
|W. Tschetter
|14
|7.9
|2.7
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|56.0
|22.2
|66.7
|0.4
|0.4
|G. Glenn III
|4
|2.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|Y. Khayat
|6
|5.3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|60.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|J. Howard
|15
|7.5
|1.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|46.7
|57.1
|50.0
|0.3
|0.6
|I. Barnes
|13
|6.2
|1.1
|1.2
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|36.4
|28.6
|80.0
|0.4
|0.8
|I. Burns
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Selvala
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Smith
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|19
|0.0
|74.3
|39.8
|12.8
|5.20
|4.70
|10.1
|44.7
|34.5
|68.6
|8.9
|28.1
-
STFR
WAG0
0124.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
EKY
BELLAR0
0136 O/U
+2
6:30pm
-
GAST
APP0
0126.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm
-
UALR
MORE0
0143 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CCAR
JMAD0
0152 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
DEL
HAMP0
0142 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
DREX
NCAT0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MTSM0
0124 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
FGCU
QUEEN0
0150.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
HOFS
ELON0
0139 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
IOWA
MSU0
0145.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
JU
NALAB0
0129 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
ULM
MRSH0
0147 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LIND
UTM0
0145.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
LIU
SHU0
0148 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
LON
RAD0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESPU
-
MRMK
CCSU0
0119.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
MIL
WRST0
0156 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
UNCW0
0128.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
MTSU
21FAU0
0135.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NE
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SDAK
WIU0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
FDU0
0151.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
SIUE
TNTC0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPW
-
SMU
MEM0
0150 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
STET
LIB0
0134 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
STON
W&M0
0133.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
GB
NKY0
0124.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
WKY
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
KENN0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm
-
ARST
USM0
0136 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
RICE0
0139.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
DU
ORU0
0156.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
GASO
TXST0
0123.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
GRCN
ABIL0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
UMKC0
0133 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
ODU
USA0
0133 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
SDST
STTHMN0
0142 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
TNST
SEMO0
0155.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
TROY
UL0
0142.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
LAM0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
UNF
CARK0
0159 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UTU
TRLST0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
EIU
SNIND0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
8:30pm
-
MCNS
UIW0
0141.5 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm
-
NICH
TXCC0
0149.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
UNO
SELA0
0150.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
SEA
SHOU0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm
-
COLO
ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
HOUC
NWST0
0153 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
IDST
EWU0
0141.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
LT
UAB0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
LIP
JVST0
0141 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
1PUR
MICH0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm FS1
-
UTSA
NTEX0
0123.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm ESPU
-
8UCLA
USC0
0134 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
SUU0
0154 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
WEB
IDHO0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
UCSD
CSN0
0128 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CP0
0141 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
MONT
SAC0
0126 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
MTST
PRST0
0143 O/U
+5.5
10:00pm
-
PORT
LMU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSUB0
0131.5 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
UCI
CSUF0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
USD
PEP0
0162.5 O/U
-4
10:00pm
-
6ARIZ
WSU0
0144.5 O/U
+5
11:00pm FS1
-
ASU
WASH0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
UTAH
ORST0
0129.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm PACN