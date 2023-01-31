Louisville, Georgia Tech both out to end lengthy losing streaks
Georgia Tech and host Louisville are looking to end lengthy losing streaks when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets extended their losing streak to seven with an 86-43 dismantling by visiting Duke on Saturday. Louisville dropped its 10th straight game following a 76-62 setback at Notre Dame earlier that day.
Georgia Tech (8-13, 1-10 ACC) has its worst overall record through 21 games since the 2011-2012 season and its worst league mark through 11 games since the 2008-09 season.
Louisville (2-19, 0-10) is just a defeat away from just its second 20-loss season in team history, which dates back more than a century. Two more setbacks would set a single-season record for futility, as the Cardinals went 12-20 during the 1997-98 season.
The Cardinals' losing streak is its longest since dropping 12 straight from Feb. 23, 1940-Feb. 8, 1941.
The Yellow Jackets fell behind Duke 16-7 in a little more than five minutes. The Blue Devils ended the half on a 13-2 run to take a 43-25 halftime advantage.
Duke put the game away by opening the second half on a 19-3 run to take a 62-28 lead with 13:45 to play.
"They just kicked our rear end," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "Their size was overwhelming for us. We got in stretches where he just couldn't score and it just kind of spirals."
Miles Kelly, at 13.0 points per game, is Georgia Tech's lone scorer who averages in double figures, while Deebo Coleman and Jalon Moore average 9.5 and 9.0 points per game, respectively. Deivon Smith averages 8.0 points to go along with a team-high 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Meanwhile, Louisville trailed by 22 at halftime against the Fighting Irish, whose lead ballooned to as many as 30 in the second half.
"We played with a lack of pride for what Louisville is. I'm very upset about that. I want more," Louisville first-year coach Kenny Payne said. "I want guys to not feel like it's okay to let guys just constantly beat you one-on-one and constantly drive you to spots, constantly move the ball and have no respect for you."
El Ellis, who averages a team-high 17.3 points and 4.8 assists per game, was held to eight points on 4-of-12 shooting against Notre Dame.
Mike James, who averages 9.5 points per game, scored a team-high 14 against the Fighting Irish. Jae'Lyn Withers (8.6 ppg) finished with 10.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 8-13
|67.7 PPG
|39.0 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Louisville 2-19
|62.5 PPG
|34.0 RPG
|9.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|21
|30.7
|13.0
|3.1
|1.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.8
|38.7
|35.9
|86.8
|0.4
|2.8
|D. Coleman
|21
|29.8
|9.5
|2.8
|1.0
|0.60
|0.20
|1.3
|39.2
|31.1
|68.1
|0.4
|2.3
|J. Moore
|20
|23.6
|9.0
|5.5
|0.8
|0.90
|1.10
|1.6
|44.8
|13.0
|70.1
|2.1
|3.5
|L. Terry
|18
|25.8
|8.2
|2.6
|1.0
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|40.8
|34.4
|84.0
|0.3
|2.3
|D. Smith
|21
|25.1
|8.0
|5.7
|3.7
|1.00
|0.60
|1.4
|39.7
|24.4
|44.4
|1.2
|4.5
|J. Franklin
|20
|21.9
|7.3
|5.3
|1.4
|1.00
|1.40
|0.9
|57.8
|0.0
|73.7
|2.3
|3
|K. Sturdivant
|21
|18.7
|6.3
|1.9
|2.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|36.5
|29.1
|57.1
|0.1
|1.7
|R. Howard
|20
|19.9
|5.3
|5.0
|1.4
|0.40
|0.60
|1.5
|56.6
|0.0
|64.7
|2.3
|2.7
|T. Maxwell
|15
|11.7
|3.7
|1.0
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|27.8
|32.4
|71.4
|0.1
|0.9
|C. Martynov
|5
|3.2
|1.0
|1.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.8
|C. Boyd
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|F. Bagatskis
|5
|2.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Meka
|7
|5.6
|0.6
|1.3
|0.0
|0.10
|0.60
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.7
|B. Daniels
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Hill
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|67.7
|39.0
|13.6
|5.90
|4.20
|11.6
|41.6
|31.2
|69.1
|11.0
|24.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Ellis
|21
|35.7
|17.3
|2.6
|4.8
|1.10
|0.10
|4.2
|39.8
|32.8
|78.0
|0.3
|2.3
|M. James
|21
|30.6
|9.5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.70
|0.40
|2.3
|45.5
|40.7
|72.9
|0.6
|2.8
|J. Withers
|21
|23.2
|8.6
|4.9
|0.6
|0.70
|0.40
|2.3
|43.0
|40.3
|77.1
|0.8
|4.1
|E. Okorafor
|1
|18
|8.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|60.0
|0.0
|66.7
|3
|2
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|17
|27.9
|7.5
|6.0
|0.6
|0.70
|0.80
|2.2
|47.6
|33.3
|73.5
|1.6
|4.4
|J. Traynor
|21
|22.9
|5.6
|3.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|44.9
|29.5
|66.7
|1.2
|1.9
|S. Curry
|21
|19.8
|5.5
|5.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.1
|54.8
|0.0
|48.9
|1.6
|3.4
|K. Lands
|21
|20
|5.2
|1.8
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|1.0
|27.3
|26.8
|92.1
|0.3
|1.5
|F. Basili
|13
|7.8
|1.8
|1.0
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|24.2
|23.1
|57.1
|0.2
|0.8
|H. Miller
|18
|7.5
|1.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|28.1
|21.4
|57.1
|0.3
|0.6
|R. Wheeler
|15
|10.5
|1.6
|2.5
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|37.5
|0.0
|37.5
|1.2
|1.3
|D. Ree
|10
|4.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|33.3
|12.5
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|Z. Payne
|15
|3.5
|0.3
|0.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.4
|A. McCool
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Myles-Devore
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|62.5
|34.0
|9.0
|5.00
|2.70
|16.4
|41.2
|32.4
|71.2
|9.0
|23.0
