No. 13-seed Furman eyes another big upset vs. San Diego State
Furman seeks to turn a No. 13 seed into its first berth in the Sweet 16 when it faces fifth-seeded San Diego State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament's South Region on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.
Furman (28-7), playing in its first NCAA Tournament in 43 years, knocked off fourth-seeded Virginia when JP Pegues' 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left lifted the Paladins to a 68-67 victory Thursday. It was Furman's second NCAA Tournament win and first since 1974.
San Diego State (28-6) held on to beat 12th-seeded College of Charleston 63-57 after the Cougars rallied from a nine-point deficit to tie the game at 53-all with 3:27 left on Thursday.
Furman and San Diego State are playing to face the winner of top-seeded Alabama and eighth-seeded Maryland in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Louisville, Ky.
The Paladins' school-record 28th win of the season was as dramatic as it gets.
Trailing 67-63 with 19 seconds left, Furman's Garrett Hein sank a pair of free throws to cut the margin to two with 12 seconds to go.
But Virginia's Kihei Clark, trapped near the Cavaliers' baseline, launched a deep pass that Hein intercepted. He found Pegues wide open on the right wing for what proved to be the game-winning shot after Virginia's Reece Beekman's long 3-pointer bounced off the backboard as time expired.
"Coach (Bob) Richey talked to us last night after we got back from dinner, and he was saying he didn't want us to forget about this moment," said Furman guard Mike Bothwell, who averages a team-high 17.8 points per game after scoring 11 against Virginia. "We'll have that moment for the rest of our lives, (but we can't) hold on to it too long where we can't focus on the next task ahead and miss out on the next opportunity."
Jalen Slawson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Marcus Foster added 14 points. Pegues and Bothwell finished with 11 points apiece for Furman. The Paladins have won 15 of their last 16 games.
The Aztecs' first-round win was less suspenseful.
After the College of Charleston tied the game at 53-53 with 3:27 left, Matt Bradley made a layup and Micah Parrish followed with a 3-pointer for a 58-53 lead with 1:45 to go.
Bradley was fouled on a 3-pointer and made two free throws to make it 60-55 with 25 seconds left before Adam Seiko and Parrish secured the win at the free-throw line.
"We're going to use it as motivation to come out here and win every game that we can, especially close games," San Diego State guard Lamont Butler said. "We take pride in taking care of the ball and just concentrating in the close games like that. We've got a lot of guys that can make big plays, so we're just going to keep doing that and keep winning."
Bradley scored 17 points, while Keshad Johnson, Jaedon LeDee and Aguek Arop scored eight points apiece for San Diego State, which is a win away from its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2014. The Aztecs lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in each of their three previous appearances.
Bradley averages a team-high 13.1 points per game, while Darrion Trammell chips in 9.4 points and a team-high 3.3 assists per game. Butler averages 8.5 points per game, with Nathan Mensah averaging a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game to go along with 6.1 points per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:27
|Jaedon LeDee personal foul
|13:28
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|13:30
|Jaedon LeDee misses two point hook shot
|13:52
|Jalen Slawson turnover (bad pass)
|14:04
|Paladins defensive rebound
|14:08
|Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot
|14:28
|+3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot
|9-10
|14:59
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Lamont Butler assists)
|6-10
|15:14
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|15:16
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|15:39
|Marcus Foster blocks Micah Parrish's two point jump shot
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:52
|Marcus Foster personal foul
|16:01
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|16:03
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|Paladins offensive rebound
|16:08
|Nathan Mensah blocks Mike Bothwell's two point layup
|16:28
|+2
|Matt Bradley makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|16:39
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|16:41
|Mike Bothwell misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|Keshad Johnson turnover (offensive foul)
|16:55
|Keshad Johnson offensive foul
|16:57
|Matt Bradley offensive rebound
|16:59
|Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
|17:16
|+2
|Jalen Slawson makes two point layup (Marcus Foster assists)
|6-6
|17:31
|+2
|Keshad Johnson makes two point jump shot (Lamont Butler assists)
|4-6
|17:47
|JP Pegues turnover (lost ball) (Lamont Butler steals)
|17:55
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Lamont Butler assists)
|4-4
|18:03
|Lamont Butler defensive rebound
|18:05
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|Garrett Hien offensive rebound
|18:14
|Jalen Slawson misses two point jump shot
|18:23
|+2
|Lamont Butler makes two point layup
|4-2
|18:34
|+2
|Mike Bothwell makes two point layup
|4-0
|18:41
|Mike Bothwell defensive rebound
|18:43
|Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|18:44
|Garrett Hien personal foul
|18:54
|Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
|18:56
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|19:06
|Lamont Butler misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|+2
|Garrett Hien makes two point layup (Marcus Foster assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Jalen Slawson vs. Nathan Mensah (Paladins gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jaedon LeDee personal foul
|13:27
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|13:28
|Jaedon LeDee misses two point hook shot
|13:30
|Jalen Slawson turnover (bad pass)
|13:52
|Paladins defensive rebound
|14:04
|Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|+ 3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot
|14:28
|+ 2
|Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Lamont Butler assists)
|14:59
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|15:14
|Tyrese Hughey misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|15:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|9
|10
|Field Goals
|4-11 (36.4%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|1-6 (16.7%)
|0-3 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|6
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|4
|5
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|2
|3
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|13 Furman 28-7
|81.7 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|16.9 APG
|5 San Diego State 28-6
|71.8 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|36.4
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bothwell
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Slawson
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Whitt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hughey
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. VanderWal
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bothwell
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Slawson
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Whitt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Hughey
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. VanderWal
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Repass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Molnar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|5
|2
|4/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Arop
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Trammell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Seiko
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Parrish
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Arop
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Trammell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Seiko
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Parrish
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lawin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Byrd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Barnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Broughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Broughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|6
|3
|5/11
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
-
16SCUP
1INST51
63
2nd 8:08
-
2MICH
3VAN20
21
1st 8:09 ESPN
-
13FURM
5SDSU11
10
1st 13:03 CBS
-
13NALAB
4SUU0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm
-
4CINCY
HOFS0
0150 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
5DUKE
4TENN0
0125.5 O/U
+3.5
2:40pm CBS
-
15SNIND
2SJSU0
0145.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm
-
8ARK
1KAN0
0142.5 O/U
-4
5:15pm CBS
-
14WCU
3CHAR0
0135.5 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
15PRIN
7MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-6.5
6:10pm TNT
-
9AUB
1HOU0
0132 O/U
-5
7:10pm TBS
-
10PSU
2TEX0
0138 O/U
-5.5
7:45pm CBS
-
7NW
2UCLA0
0126.5 O/U
-7.5
8:40pm TNT
-
8MD
1ALA0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:40pm TBS