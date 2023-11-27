Syracuse's recent trip to Hawaii may have produced disappointing results early on, but the Orange certainly ended their visit on a high note.

The Orange walloped Division II Chaminade in their final game of the Maui Invitational, and they hope that momentum carries into Tuesday's home game against LSU.

Syracuse (4-2) lost to Tennessee and Gonzaga by a combined 36 points in their first two games in Hawaii last week. However, in their final contest of the event, the Orange dominated Chaminade 105-56 as they authored their best performance of the season, both offensively and defensively.

Syracuse had seven players score in double figures -- led by Chris Bell's 18 points -- and shot 56.4 percent from the floor.

"Watching the last couple of games, especially (in Hawaii), I thought the ball kind of stuck in people's hands," Syracuse coach Adrian Autry said. "So we wanted to really make an emphasis on passing and sharing (the ball)."

Orange star Judah Mintz was limited to four points in 27 minutes, so he'll look to bounce back against an LSU team that enters on a three-game winning streak.

But the Tigers (4-2) haven't been especially dominant in those three games, defeating North Texas, Wake Forest and North Florida by an average of 7.3 points.

In Friday's 75-63 triumph over North Florida, Will Baker scored 18 points and Jordan Wright chipped in 15 to pace LSU, which led by 30 at one point before the Ospreys made a major push down the stretch.

"Lots of teachable moments, obviously, there in the last 10 minutes of the game," said Tigers coach Matt McMahon, whose team forced 15 turnovers and recorded 10 steals, including six steals by Mike Williams III. "But thrilled to win and excited for the opportunity we have on Tuesday at Syracuse."

The Orange and Tigers have only met once previously -- a game won by Syracuse in 1985.

