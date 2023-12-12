ARKPB
SFLA
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Ark.-Pine Bluff 4-7
|83.5 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|15.5 APG
|South Florida 3-4
|71.3 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Milton
|11
|30.2
|19.5
|4.1
|2.6
|1.30
|0.20
|2.3
|56.8
|40.5
|70.0
|1.3
|2.8
|R. Williams
|11
|30.8
|18.6
|2.3
|3.7
|1.50
|0.00
|3.1
|38.9
|41.7
|80.6
|0.2
|2.1
|J. French
|11
|32.8
|15.9
|4.0
|1.7
|1.00
|0.10
|1.3
|36.7
|37.5
|86.7
|0.8
|3.2
|L. Martin Jr.
|11
|27
|9.7
|3.4
|2.8
|0.90
|0.40
|1.5
|35.2
|32.6
|100.0
|0.3
|3.1
|C. Stokes
|1
|9
|8.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|J. McCloud
|10
|15.8
|4.5
|4.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|57.1
|0.0
|83.3
|2
|2
|I. Plet
|11
|18.5
|4.2
|5.8
|0.4
|0.70
|0.70
|0.7
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|2.3
|3.5
|R. Lewis
|10
|17.6
|4.1
|3.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.90
|0.9
|48.5
|18.2
|70.0
|0.8
|2.4
|K. McColley
|11
|12.1
|3.6
|1.3
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|46.4
|43.5
|80.0
|0.5
|0.8
|Z. Reinhart
|7
|8.9
|2.1
|1.9
|1.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.1
|25.0
|30.8
|100.0
|0
|1.9
|T. Ware
|11
|11.5
|2.1
|1.0
|1.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.4
|61.5
|100.0
|60.0
|0.1
|0.9
|Total
|11
|0.0
|83.5
|37.0
|15.5
|7.40
|2.50
|12.5
|43.6
|38.0
|77.2
|9.5
|23.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Miguel
|7
|26.1
|13.7
|4.3
|2.0
|1.70
|0.10
|1.1
|40.2
|46.4
|81.3
|1
|3.3
|C. Youngblood
|7
|25.7
|13.0
|2.3
|1.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.4
|35.7
|25.8
|86.8
|1.1
|1.1
|J. Placer
|7
|18.6
|8.6
|2.0
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|2.0
|43.1
|38.5
|85.7
|0.3
|1.7
|J. Reid
|7
|22.7
|6.9
|3.0
|4.1
|1.70
|0.00
|1.4
|41.0
|38.5
|68.8
|0.3
|2.7
|K. Knox
|7
|26.4
|6.6
|3.9
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|0.7
|27.4
|12.5
|61.5
|1.6
|2.3
|K. Pryor
|7
|20
|6.3
|6.1
|1.1
|0.90
|0.40
|0.7
|30.8
|15.4
|94.7
|1.1
|5
|S. Hines Jr.
|7
|14.9
|5.9
|3.4
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.3
|51.9
|33.3
|64.7
|1.6
|1.9
|C. Walker Jr.
|7
|15.9
|4.4
|3.1
|0.4
|0.40
|0.70
|0.4
|41.7
|0.0
|84.6
|1.1
|2
|B. Stroud
|6
|16.2
|3.7
|2.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|43.8
|0.0
|53.3
|1.3
|0.7
|G. Jones III
|3
|9.3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.7
|D. Ogunleye
|4
|12.8
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|2.0
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|1.3
|D. Tobiloba
|6
|5
|0.7
|1.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|A. Balagam
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|7
|0.0
|71.3
|42.7
|13.1
|8.00
|2.70
|12.0
|38.9
|28.4
|74.2
|11.4
|26.4