ARKPB
SFLA

1st Half
UAPB
Golden Lions
USF
Bulls

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
Ark.-Pine Bluff 4-7 83.5 PPG 37.0 RPG 15.5 APG
South Florida 3-4 71.3 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.1 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Ark.-Pine Bluff
Roster
K. Milton
R. Williams
J. French
L. Martin Jr.
C. Stokes
J. McCloud
I. Plet
R. Lewis
K. McColley
Z. Reinhart
T. Ware
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Milton 11 30.2 19.5 4.1 2.6 1.30 0.20 2.3 56.8 40.5 70.0 1.3 2.8
R. Williams 11 30.8 18.6 2.3 3.7 1.50 0.00 3.1 38.9 41.7 80.6 0.2 2.1
J. French 11 32.8 15.9 4.0 1.7 1.00 0.10 1.3 36.7 37.5 86.7 0.8 3.2
L. Martin Jr. 11 27 9.7 3.4 2.8 0.90 0.40 1.5 35.2 32.6 100.0 0.3 3.1
C. Stokes 1 9 8.0 2.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 42.9 40.0 0.0 0 2
J. McCloud 10 15.8 4.5 4.0 0.3 0.70 0.10 0.7 57.1 0.0 83.3 2 2
I. Plet 11 18.5 4.2 5.8 0.4 0.70 0.70 0.7 57.1 0.0 50.0 2.3 3.5
R. Lewis 10 17.6 4.1 3.2 0.8 0.40 0.90 0.9 48.5 18.2 70.0 0.8 2.4
K. McColley 11 12.1 3.6 1.3 0.6 0.20 0.10 0.5 46.4 43.5 80.0 0.5 0.8
Z. Reinhart 7 8.9 2.1 1.9 1.3 0.40 0.30 0.1 25.0 30.8 100.0 0 1.9
T. Ware 11 11.5 2.1 1.0 1.7 0.50 0.00 1.4 61.5 100.0 60.0 0.1 0.9
Total 11 0.0 83.5 37.0 15.5 7.40 2.50 12.5 43.6 38.0 77.2 9.5 23.8
South Florida
Roster
S. Miguel
C. Youngblood
J. Placer
J. Reid
K. Knox
K. Pryor
S. Hines Jr.
C. Walker Jr.
B. Stroud
G. Jones III
D. Ogunleye
D. Tobiloba
A. Balagam
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Miguel 7 26.1 13.7 4.3 2.0 1.70 0.10 1.1 40.2 46.4 81.3 1 3.3
C. Youngblood 7 25.7 13.0 2.3 1.6 0.60 0.40 1.4 35.7 25.8 86.8 1.1 1.1
J. Placer 7 18.6 8.6 2.0 1.3 0.70 0.00 2.0 43.1 38.5 85.7 0.3 1.7
J. Reid 7 22.7 6.9 3.0 4.1 1.70 0.00 1.4 41.0 38.5 68.8 0.3 2.7
K. Knox 7 26.4 6.6 3.9 1.1 0.60 0.40 0.7 27.4 12.5 61.5 1.6 2.3
K. Pryor 7 20 6.3 6.1 1.1 0.90 0.40 0.7 30.8 15.4 94.7 1.1 5
S. Hines Jr. 7 14.9 5.9 3.4 1.0 0.60 0.00 1.3 51.9 33.3 64.7 1.6 1.9
C. Walker Jr. 7 15.9 4.4 3.1 0.4 0.40 0.70 0.4 41.7 0.0 84.6 1.1 2
B. Stroud 6 16.2 3.7 2.0 0.3 0.70 0.20 0.8 43.8 0.0 53.3 1.3 0.7
G. Jones III 3 9.3 2.7 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.30 0.3 80.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.7
D. Ogunleye 4 12.8 2.0 2.5 0.0 0.50 0.50 2.0 50.0 0.0 50.0 1.3 1.3
D. Tobiloba 6 5 0.7 1.0 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.8
A. Balagam 1 3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 7 0.0 71.3 42.7 13.1 8.00 2.70 12.0 38.9 28.4 74.2 11.4 26.4
