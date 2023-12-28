No. 4 Arizona looks to get back on track in clash vs. Cal
No. 4 Arizona, after an arduous non-conference slate that includes losses in two of its past three games, will begin Pac-12 play Friday night against host Cal in Berkeley.
The Wildcats (9-2) are expected to mostly roll through the final season of the Pac-12, entering the week as the only ranked team in the conference. Arizona spent two weeks in December at the top spot in the polls before losing to now-No. 1 Purdue in Indianapolis on Dec. 16 and falling in double overtime to then-No. 14 Florida Atlantic in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Despite the loss to FAU, Arizona stayed at No. 4 in The Associated Press poll in advance of the game at Cal (4-7).
"There's no shame in losing to Purdue," Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said. "There's no shame in losing to Florida Atlantic."
Arizona posted non-conference victories against Duke (in Durham, N.C.), Alabama (in Phoenix), Wisconsin (in Tucson, Ariz.) and Michigan State (Palm Desert, Calif.).
All four of those opponents were in kenpom.com's top 21 team ratings entering the week.
Lloyd hopes that challenging his team early will pay dividends late in the NCAA Tournament.
"That's why we set up this schedule," he said. "I didn't set up this schedule to go undefeated. If our guys found a way to win all the games, I would have been really proud of them, but I am super proud of them."
North Carolina transfer Caleb Love has emerged as the team's leading scorer (16.5 points per game). All five starters average at least 12 points per game for the Wildcats, who ranked second nationally in scoring (92.5) through Wednesday's games.
Oumar Ballo (12.9 points, 8.1 rebounds per game) has been playing his best basketball, combining for 29 points and 33 rebounds in the past two games.
Cal is coming off a 71-67 home victory over UC San Diego on Dec. 20. The Bears rallied to win after squandering a 26-point lead and falling behind by three.
"A lot of teams in that situation would fold," Cal guard Jalen Cone said.
"I think we did a good job of keeping each other lifted up and playing through adversity and staying together. We know that we're about to get into conference play, and things are going to get tough."
First-year Cal coach Mark Madsen has the Bears playing at a much slower pace than Arizona, but his team is getting healthier -- and that includes the return of Devin Askew in the most recent game. Askew, who last season averaged 15.5 points, had missed five weeks with an injury.
Jaylon Tyson averages a team-high 19.4 points, while Fardaws Aimaq contributes a double-double with 16.9 points and 10.7 rebounds. Cone is at 16.3 points per game.
Arizona has dominated the recent history of the series, winning the past 13 meetings. The last 10 victories have been by double digits, with seven coming by at least 20 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|4 Arizona 9-2
|92.5 PPG
|48.5 RPG
|20.6 APG
|California 4-7
|76.0 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|11
|29.8
|16.5
|5.3
|3.6
|1.40
|0.40
|1.7
|39.6
|30.7
|88.9
|0.9
|4.4
|K. Johnson
|11
|25.6
|13.0
|6.5
|1.6
|1.50
|0.70
|2.0
|55.4
|35.5
|78.9
|2.4
|4.2
|O. Ballo
|11
|24.2
|12.9
|8.1
|1.0
|1.10
|0.80
|1.5
|61.9
|0.0
|48.9
|2.7
|5.4
|P. Larsson
|11
|27.2
|12.6
|3.9
|3.4
|0.80
|0.30
|1.5
|59.2
|52.6
|83.0
|1.2
|2.7
|K. Boswell
|11
|28.7
|12.0
|3.0
|4.3
|1.90
|0.10
|2.0
|44.1
|43.1
|90.0
|0.5
|2.5
|M. Krivas
|11
|13
|7.3
|4.4
|0.6
|0.50
|0.90
|1.2
|57.1
|0.0
|72.7
|1.7
|2.6
|K. Lewis
|11
|19.7
|6.6
|3.8
|2.5
|1.20
|0.50
|0.6
|54.3
|20.0
|80.0
|1.1
|2.7
|P. Murauskas
|6
|11.2
|5.2
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.2
|37.9
|61.5
|25.0
|1.3
|1.7
|F. Borovicanin
|6
|9.8
|4.8
|3.2
|1.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|42.9
|0.0
|84.6
|1.2
|2
|J. Bradley
|11
|19.3
|4.7
|2.1
|1.9
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|43.4
|60.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1.7
|C. Martinez
|6
|5.5
|1.5
|0.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|G. Weitman
|6
|2.2
|1.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Champion
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|W. Menaugh
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|11
|0.0
|92.5
|48.5
|20.6
|9.90
|3.80
|12.7
|49.3
|36.6
|75.0
|14.1
|30.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tyson
|10
|35
|19.4
|7.0
|3.5
|1.10
|0.50
|3.7
|47.9
|33.3
|79.2
|2
|5
|F. Aimaq
|11
|33.4
|16.9
|10.7
|1.5
|0.90
|1.20
|2.6
|51.7
|35.3
|61.5
|3.8
|6.9
|J. Cone
|11
|38.3
|16.3
|2.5
|2.5
|0.70
|0.20
|1.5
|36.7
|35.7
|84.8
|0.5
|2.1
|K. Kennedy
|4
|37.8
|12.8
|6.8
|4.5
|1.80
|0.50
|1.3
|40.0
|27.8
|77.8
|1.3
|5.5
|J. Celestine
|6
|19.8
|7.8
|2.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|53.3
|58.8
|62.5
|0.2
|1.8
|D. Askew
|4
|27.8
|7.5
|4.5
|2.5
|0.80
|0.00
|2.5
|36.0
|16.7
|90.9
|1
|3.5
|G. Newell
|11
|25.4
|5.8
|3.7
|0.4
|0.70
|0.30
|1.6
|41.0
|32.0
|50.0
|1.5
|2.2
|R. Brown Jr.
|11
|13.3
|3.5
|0.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|58.3
|61.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|G. Larson
|9
|10.1
|2.3
|2.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|33.3
|28.6
|64.3
|1.1
|0.9
|N. Okafor
|9
|7.7
|1.9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|38.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|V. Pavlovic
|7
|6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Bowser
|6
|16.8
|0.5
|2.7
|0.2
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|16.7
|0.0
|0.2
|2.5
|D. Curtis
|2
|6.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. McCloskey
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Robinson
|4
|3.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|76.0
|40.9
|11.6
|5.40
|2.90
|13.3
|44.0
|34.7
|73.3
|12.1
|25.5
-
DET
IUPU53
67137 O/U
+2
12:00pm
-
WRST
GB44
40146 O/U
+8
1:00pm
-
DILL
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-48.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
Elms
HC0
0
2:00pm
-
RIDE
PSU0
0147 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP+
-
SW
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
TALL
MER0
0
2:00pm
-
VALP
ELON0
0145 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
AQUINA
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
WINT0
0
4:00pm
-
KNSW
IND0
0163 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
UNF
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-20
6:00pm ACCN
-
BRWN
STON0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:31pm
-
ALST
USF0
0147 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
UCF0
0142 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
STET0
0137 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
1PUR0
0154.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm BTN
-
ETSU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
8UK0
0149.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
L-MD
JOES0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
ME
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
MCNS
MICH0
0145 O/U
-10
7:00pm BTN
-
MONTRE
CHAR0
0
7:00pm
-
NIAG
BUF0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
IOWA0
0166.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm B1G+
-
NKY
PFW0
0147 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
18CLEM0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Wilber.
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
AMER
UMBC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UNO
SFA0
0152 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NEB0
0152.5 O/U
-26
7:30pm B1G+
-
CHSO
9UNC0
0151.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ACCN
-
JAST
NW0
0139 O/U
-18
8:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
SMC0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NCAS
UAB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNCG
21TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm LHN
-
NW ST
LSU0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
RMU
MIL0
0152.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NDST0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SWOKST
TLSA0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
UND0
0136.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
NEOM0
0156 O/U
+1
8:05pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0142 O/U
-2
8:30pm
-
WSU
UTAH0
0144 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
ADAMS
15COLST0
0
9:00pm
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
FDU
11ILL0
0164 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDSU
13GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BSU0
0137 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0157.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCLF
PEP0
0
9:00pm
-
FRES
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
TRLST
LMU0
0133 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0156.5 O/U
+14
10:30pm PACN
-
ASU
STAN0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm ESP2