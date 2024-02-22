Oregon well aware winning at Stanford won't be easy
As Oregon gets ready to visit Stanford on Thursday night in Pac-12 action, one thing is crystal clear about the Ducks: Getting the ball to center N'Faly Dante is their best recipe for success.
That wasn't the case before conference play, as Oregon was without Dante for several weeks while he was dealing with a knee injury. But as Oregon's last Pac-12 basketball season winds down, the Ducks aren't shooting well from 3-point range and have had to rely on Dante for offense.
Dante's 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game lead Oregon (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12). His dunk Saturday night with a second to play gave the Ducks a 60-58 road win over in-state rival Oregon State.
"I'm glad we got to beat 'little bros,'" Dante said after the win, adding that the Ducks "own the state" of Oregon.
The Ducks are trying to earn a top-four seed in next month's Pac-12 tournament, which comes with a first-round bye. They are in third place, and a loss to Stanford won't drop them out of the top four.
Stanford (12-13, 7-8) figures to be a tough road test. The Cardinal, who have lost two straight and four of their past five, have four home losses this season. However, they have been tough on the Ducks at home in recent years.
Stanford has won four of the past five meetings in the Bay Area, going back to the 2017-18 season.
In Stanford's 72-59 loss at second-place Washington State on Saturday, Brandon Angel led the Cardinal with 15 points. Maxime Raynaud is Stanford's leading scorer at 15.1 points per game, and Angel ranks second at 13 points per contest. Raynaud also tops the squad in rebounding (10 per game).
"We've always been a great shooting team, now if we can get both (that and defense) together that would be amazing," Raynaud recently told the Stanford Daily.
Oregon is 6-1 this season in games decided by five or fewer points. The Ducks are 14-8 against Stanford under coach Dana Altman.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Dante
|11
|28.9
|15.3
|8.2
|1.5
|1.40
|1.80
|2.3
|62.3
|0.0
|59.0
|2.6
|5.5
|J. Couisnard
|25
|32.2
|14.8
|4.5
|2.7
|1.70
|0.20
|1.7
|41.3
|36.1
|70.4
|1.1
|3.4
|J. Shelstad
|21
|31.1
|12.1
|2.7
|2.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.9
|45.4
|34.8
|83.9
|0.4
|2.2
|J. Zarzuela
|5
|27.8
|10.0
|2.4
|2.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|38.1
|26.3
|86.7
|0.2
|2.2
|K. Oquendo
|25
|17.7
|8.7
|2.3
|1.0
|0.20
|0.40
|0.7
|49.3
|41.2
|61.9
|0.7
|1.6
|N. Bittle
|6
|14.5
|8.3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.50
|0.80
|0.5
|48.7
|33.3
|72.7
|1.2
|2.5
|J. Tracey
|25
|24.8
|8.0
|3.5
|1.7
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|41.6
|35.1
|78.4
|0.8
|2.7
|K. Barthelemy
|18
|23.1
|7.9
|2.2
|2.3
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|46.2
|38.5
|66.7
|0.2
|2
|K. Evans Jr.
|25
|21.5
|7.8
|5.3
|1.3
|1.40
|1.10
|1.0
|43.7
|27.6
|83.6
|1.6
|3.6
|B. Rigsby
|25
|23.9
|7.1
|3.2
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|42.9
|40.5
|66.7
|0.7
|2.4
|M. Diawara
|25
|13.1
|2.8
|3.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.50
|0.8
|52.5
|0.0
|68.3
|1.4
|2
|M. Cook
|5
|6.2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Cooper
|8
|3.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|G. Reichle
|8
|1.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloud
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Warren
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|76.3
|38.2
|14.0
|7.20
|3.60
|10.6
|45.6
|35.6
|70.5
|10.3
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Raynaud
|25
|29.2
|15.1
|10.0
|2.0
|0.60
|0.70
|2.6
|56.9
|41.5
|78.3
|2.5
|7.5
|B. Angel
|23
|31.2
|13.0
|4.5
|1.9
|0.40
|0.30
|2.0
|57.5
|45.5
|88.2
|0.6
|4
|K. Carlyle
|16
|25.8
|12.7
|3.1
|2.8
|0.40
|0.60
|3.0
|41.0
|35.6
|77.8
|0.3
|2.8
|M. Jones
|25
|30.3
|11.1
|2.7
|2.2
|0.90
|0.10
|1.0
|52.6
|45.0
|73.3
|0.4
|2.3
|S. Jones
|20
|28.3
|10.7
|4.0
|2.1
|1.20
|0.90
|1.3
|42.9
|39.6
|67.4
|1.1
|3
|A. Stojakovic
|25
|22.5
|8.4
|3.4
|0.9
|0.40
|0.10
|1.2
|41.9
|36.6
|56.0
|0.5
|2.9
|J. Bynum
|18
|23.7
|6.9
|2.2
|5.2
|0.60
|0.10
|2.2
|35.5
|32.7
|86.4
|0.3
|1.9
|B. Gealer
|25
|17.6
|4.7
|1.7
|2.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.8
|36.9
|35.7
|78.6
|0.2
|1.5
|M. Murrell
|12
|13.3
|2.7
|2.3
|0.8
|0.30
|1.10
|0.3
|31.3
|31.6
|75.0
|0.4
|1.8
|J. Keefe
|24
|9.6
|2.5
|2.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|54.2
|0.7
|1.7
|R. Agarwal
|5
|10.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|9.1
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|R. Yuan
|4
|1.3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Thompson
|5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Gil-Silva
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|25
|0.0
|77.5
|37.8
|17.0
|5.20
|3.00
|13.3
|47.2
|38.8
|75.7
|7.6
|27.3
-
UMBC
ME0
0152.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
BING
LOW0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm
-
CARK
BELLAR0
0141.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
NCAT
STON0
0137 O/U
-13.5
6:31pm
-
APP
ODU0
0144 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
WAG0
0125 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHAR
DEL0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
NKY0
0147 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
DREX
HOFS0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ELON
NE0
0145 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
SHU0
0157 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
CAMP0
0150 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
KNSW
FGCU0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LEM
LIU0
0
7:00pm
-
LIB
FIU0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
TOWS0
0134 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
UNA
EKY0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
W&M0
0137 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
NH0
0145.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
OAK
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
STET0
0158 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
RAD
GWEB0
0143 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
RUTG
3PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm FS1
-
SFU
MRMK0
0134 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
FAU0
0154 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UVM
ALB0
0145.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
WRST
DET0
0160 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
UALR
SEMO0
0149.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
DU
SDST0
0160 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
EWU
NAU0
0158 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
GCU
TRLST0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
IDHO
NCO0
0146 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
OSU
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm BTN
-
USA
USM0
0146 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NDST0
0137.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SUU
UTA0
0156 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
UTVA0
0149 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
TXST
GASO0
0137.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
ORU
NEOM0
0155 O/U
-3.5
8:05pm
-
EIU
TNST0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
MORE
WIU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
SIUE
TNTC0
0139 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
+8.5
8:30pm
-
LA
ULM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
GONZ
PORT0
0161 O/U
+21.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UTEP0
0135 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESP+
-
MICH
NW0
0139 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
PRST
MTST0
0149 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0130 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
SHOU
NMST0
0140 O/U
+1
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TROY
ARST0
0154.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
ASU0
0154 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSD
UCRV0
0140 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
CP
CSUF0
0132 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0145 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
ORST
CAL0
0140 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
SFA
SEA0
0141 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSN0
0150.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0146.5 O/U
-10
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORE
STAN0
0150.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCI0
0142.5 O/U
-10
11:00pm ESPU
-
21WSU
4ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm FS1