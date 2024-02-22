Washington, Arizona State out to rebound from tough losses
Washington and Arizona State find themselves in similar circumstances heading into Thursday night's Pacific-12 Conference game in Tempe, Ariz.
The Huskies (14-12, 6-9 Pac-12) and Sun Devils (13-13, 7-8) are both coming off disappointing losses -- though in much different ways -- and trying to capture at least the No. 8 seed for the conference tournament to get a first-round bye.
And after last weekend, both Huskies coach Mike Hopkins and his counterpart, the Sun Devils' Bobby Hurley, are facing questions about their futures with their respective programs.
"We got (five) games left and an opportunity to make a push," said Huskies forward Keion Brooks Jr., who leads the conference in scoring with 21.2 points per game.
Washington had a two-game winning streak snapped with an 82-80 loss at home Saturday to California, as Jalen Celestine, the conference's leading 3-point shooter, made a pair of treys in the final 1:40, including the go-ahead basket with five seconds left.
"Dudes are getting open looks," Brooks said. "They're feeling a little too comfortable. Our communication is jacked up at times."
That left the Huskies 4-8 in games decided by five points or fewer and in 10th place in the Pac-12. They are just a game out of sixth, however, as four teams, including Arizona State, are tied for that spot.
While the Huskies were suffering a heartbreaking defeat Saturday, the Sun Devils were humiliated 105-60 at then-No. 5 Arizona. Frankie Collins, ASU's leader with 13.5 points and 3.3 assists per game, was limited to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and just one assist.
"(Arizona has) been very explosive throughout the year and this is an outcome I thought could be a reality for us just based on watching film watching them a lot," Hurley said. "I'm not disappointed personally. I feel bad that it's a demoralizing loss. I understand what the rivalry means to Arizona State but we had no answers for what they were doing."
The Huskies and Sun Devils met Jan. 11 in Seattle, with the hosts coming away with an 82-67 victory as Sahvir Wheeler had 24 points and eight assists.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Washington 14-12
|80.9 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Arizona State 13-13
|69.6 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Brooks Jr.
|26
|34.7
|21.2
|6.8
|1.4
|0.60
|0.70
|1.9
|50.3
|38.0
|78.9
|1.4
|5.4
|S. Wheeler
|25
|34.2
|15.3
|3.5
|5.9
|1.20
|0.30
|3.6
|45.0
|24.7
|64.9
|0.5
|3
|M. Wood
|26
|32.6
|11.8
|4.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.70
|0.9
|40.6
|38.2
|87.5
|0.8
|3.8
|K. Johnson
|25
|22.2
|9.7
|1.8
|2.2
|1.20
|0.40
|1.2
|43.0
|31.7
|71.7
|0.6
|1.2
|F. Kepnang
|10
|18.9
|8.3
|5.9
|0.2
|0.40
|1.70
|0.8
|59.0
|0.0
|61.1
|2.1
|3.8
|P. Mulcahy
|25
|25.5
|6.2
|3.2
|3.5
|0.80
|0.20
|1.8
|46.6
|32.6
|75.6
|0.6
|2.7
|W. Breidenbach
|26
|16.1
|5.3
|3.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.7
|57.1
|34.5
|68.6
|1.1
|2.3
|B. Meah
|26
|15.3
|4.8
|5.2
|0.3
|0.30
|0.70
|1.0
|74.2
|0.0
|50.0
|1.4
|3.8
|N. Calmese
|14
|10.7
|3.6
|0.6
|0.9
|0.60
|0.00
|0.4
|39.2
|24.0
|83.3
|0.1
|0.5
|A. Holland
|25
|12.8
|2.8
|1.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.2
|40.0
|40.4
|100.0
|0.4
|1
|S. Ariyibi
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Kabeya
|4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|W. Landram
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Slutske
|4
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|80.9
|39.9
|14.6
|5.80
|4.00
|11.8
|47.5
|34.3
|72.3
|9.6
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. Collins
|26
|31.9
|13.5
|4.5
|3.3
|2.80
|0.20
|2.7
|43.4
|28.1
|58.4
|1
|3.5
|J. Perez
|26
|30.6
|12.9
|3.7
|2.7
|0.80
|0.30
|1.6
|42.7
|43.2
|72.8
|0.8
|2.8
|A. Miller
|17
|30.3
|11.7
|2.9
|1.6
|0.80
|0.10
|1.5
|38.8
|31.5
|82.5
|0.2
|2.8
|J. Neal
|26
|32.5
|11.7
|5.5
|1.8
|1.20
|0.40
|1.1
|42.8
|29.3
|67.9
|0.6
|4.9
|A. Gaffney
|26
|25.6
|6.6
|3.5
|1.2
|1.20
|1.20
|1.1
|34.9
|25.6
|55.0
|0.7
|2.7
|S. Phillips Jr.
|18
|13.3
|5.9
|3.3
|0.3
|0.20
|1.00
|1.3
|65.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1.1
|2.2
|B. Selebangue
|26
|15.7
|4.8
|4.0
|0.5
|0.70
|0.30
|0.4
|57.0
|0.0
|45.2
|2
|2
|K. Lands
|26
|19.5
|4.5
|2.8
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|27.6
|27.8
|66.7
|0.2
|2.6
|B. Long
|6
|8.7
|4.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|77.8
|77.8
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|Z. Meeks
|5
|8
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|46.2
|46.2
|0.0
|0.2
|1
|A. Watson
|19
|6.1
|1.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|45.8
|22.2
|85.7
|0.2
|0.5
|B. Green
|22
|5.7
|1.0
|0.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|32.0
|44.4
|40.0
|0
|0.7
|M. Davis
|7
|4.6
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.9
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Hurley
|5
|2.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Mayock
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|5
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|26
|0.0
|69.6
|36.6
|12.2
|8.40
|3.70
|10.5
|42.0
|30.4
|65.3
|8.0
|25.2
-
UMBC
ME0
0152.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
BING
LOW0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm
-
CARK
BELLAR0
0141.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
NCAT
STON0
0137 O/U
-13.5
6:31pm
-
APP
ODU0
0144 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
WAG0
0125 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CHAR
DEL0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
NKY0
0147 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
DREX
HOFS0
0135 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ELON
NE0
0145 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
SHU0
0157 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
CAMP0
0150 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
KNSW
FGCU0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
LEM
LIU0
0
7:00pm
-
LIB
FIU0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
MONM
TOWS0
0134 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
UNA
EKY0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
UNCW
W&M0
0137 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
NJIT
NH0
0145.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
OAK
RMU0
0146.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
STET0
0158 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
RAD
GWEB0
0143 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESPU
-
RUTG
3PUR0
0138.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm FS1
-
SFU
MRMK0
0134 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
SMU
FAU0
0154 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UVM
ALB0
0145.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
WRST
DET0
0160 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
UALR
SEMO0
0149.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
ABIL0
0135 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
DU
SDST0
0160 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
EWU
NAU0
0158 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
GCU
TRLST0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
IDHO
NCO0
0146 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
OSU
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm BTN
-
USA
USM0
0146 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NDST0
0137.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
SUU
UTA0
0156 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
UTRGV
UTVA0
0149 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
TXST
GASO0
0137.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UMKC
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
ORU
NEOM0
0155 O/U
-3.5
8:05pm
-
EIU
TNST0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
MORE
WIU0
0127 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
SIUE
TNTC0
0139 O/U
+3
8:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0148.5 O/U
+8.5
8:30pm
-
LA
ULM0
0146.5 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm
-
GONZ
PORT0
0161 O/U
+21.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
LT
UTEP0
0135 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESP+
-
MICH
NW0
0139 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm FS1
-
PRST
MTST0
0149 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
SAC
MONT0
0130 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
SHOU
NMST0
0140 O/U
+1
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TROY
ARST0
0154.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
ASU0
0154 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCSD
UCRV0
0140 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
CP
CSUF0
0132 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
LBSU0
0145 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm
-
ORST
CAL0
0140 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm PACN
-
SFA
SEA0
0141 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
UCD
CSN0
0150.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LMU
SACL0
0146.5 O/U
-10
11:00pm CBSSN
-
ORE
STAN0
0150.5 O/U
-1
11:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
UCI0
0142.5 O/U
-10
11:00pm ESPU
-
21WSU
4ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm FS1