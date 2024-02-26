No. 20 San Diego State won't look past lowly San Jose State
There are no more easy games for No. 20 San Diego State this season.
Next up for the Aztecs is a Mountain West Conference rematch against San Jose State on Tuesday night in San Diego.
San Jose State (9-19, 2-13 MWC) enters the week last in the 11-team conference and would appear an light target on paper, but San Diego State (21-7, 10-5) needed a blocked shot with two seconds left to pull out an 81-78 victory against the Spartans in their first meeting on Jan. 19 in San Jose.
"There are no gimmes in college basketball," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "I always say to the team, 'It's not who you're playing, it's how you're playing that matters.'"
The Aztecs had lost five of their previous six conference road games when they arrived at Fresno State on Saturday, but looked comfortable while cruising to a 73-41 victory, keeping them a half game behind Utah State and Boise State for first place.
San Diego State has three regular-season games remaining and Utah State and Boise State have four each. The Aztecs play just one game this week, while Utah State and Boise State play two each.
San Diego State traveled to Utah State last Tuesday and lost 68-63 to split the season series. The Aztecs host Boise State in the regular-season finale on March 6.
"If we're going to be true to who we are, we have to be playing our best basketball in late February," Dutcher said. "Our goal is to continue it for three more games and build some momentum heading into March."
San Diego State power forward Jaedon LeDee, who led the way against Fresno State with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in just 26 minutes, said the road struggles hasn't created any doubt among the players.
"I feel like every road game, with maybe the exception of one, was easily winnable," LeDee said. "We wish we had those back right now, but all we can do is be in the present and take care of business today."
The Aztecs will be happy to return home, where they're 13-0 this season. They last played at Viejas Arena on Feb. 16, an 81-70 win against New Mexico that avenged an 88-70 loss to the Lobos earlier this season in Albuquerque.
Now the goal is to play better against the Spartans the second time around as well.
"San Jose State will be a challenge," Dutcher said. "If we play up to our standard, we'll have a chance to win. If we just say, 'It's San Jose, we're going to win,' that won't happen."
The Spartans are coming off a rough week, losing 82-50 at Boise State and 84-63 against visiting Nevada.
Freshman guard Latrell Davis was a bright spot in the loss to Nevada, totaling 17 points and six rebounds off the bench.
"(My mindset) is play hard because that's what's going to keep me in the game," Davis said. "We got a lot of scorers on our team, so I've got to find a way to do something else to be able to help contribute on the court."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 9-19
|70.8 PPG
|33.9 RPG
|13.6 APG
|20 San Diego State 21-7
|75.3 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Amey Jr.
|28
|32.6
|15.8
|4.8
|3.0
|1.60
|0.40
|1.8
|43.4
|36.5
|77.9
|0.4
|4.3
|A. Cardenas
|27
|35.3
|12.8
|3.3
|5.6
|0.90
|0.10
|2.0
|45.0
|38.1
|80.3
|0.6
|2.7
|T. Gorener
|28
|33.1
|12.0
|4.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|39.8
|35.1
|72.4
|1.3
|2.8
|T. Anderson
|25
|31.2
|11.1
|4.2
|1.1
|0.50
|0.60
|0.7
|48.4
|39.8
|76.2
|1.1
|3
|L. Davis
|27
|12
|4.9
|1.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|50.6
|33.3
|63.5
|0.4
|1.4
|A. Diongue
|26
|16.3
|4.8
|4.3
|0.8
|0.50
|1.50
|1.7
|62.8
|0.0
|38.1
|1.4
|3
|D. Seixas
|24
|12.2
|3.7
|1.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|49.3
|33.3
|68.4
|0.2
|0.9
|W. Humer
|23
|11.7
|3.3
|2.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|46.9
|22.2
|83.3
|0.8
|1.3
|G. Anderson
|21
|13.1
|2.8
|1.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|35.2
|17.2
|40.0
|0.2
|1.1
|R. Mitchell Jr.
|21
|10.2
|2.6
|0.8
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|42.9
|31.4
|100.0
|0.3
|0.4
|P. Goodarzi
|3
|6.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Wise
|12
|11
|2.0
|3.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.70
|0.5
|44.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1.5
|2.4
|R. Perry
|8
|13.8
|1.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2.1
|B. Blackerby
|5
|2.8
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|70.8
|33.9
|13.6
|5.40
|3.50
|10.5
|45.1
|35.2
|69.1
|8.0
|23.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. LeDee
|27
|32.1
|20.6
|8.3
|1.4
|1.20
|0.60
|2.3
|56.9
|41.2
|73.8
|3
|5.2
|R. Waters
|28
|27.8
|11.2
|3.7
|1.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.0
|44.0
|40.6
|93.4
|0.4
|3.4
|M. Parrish
|28
|27.4
|9.6
|4.2
|1.9
|1.20
|0.50
|0.9
|40.2
|31.6
|73.1
|0.9
|3.3
|L. Butler
|28
|26.8
|8.9
|2.5
|2.9
|1.50
|0.20
|1.5
|42.6
|28.9
|54.4
|0.5
|2
|D. Trammell
|26
|26.3
|8.0
|2.2
|2.8
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|39.7
|30.6
|80.0
|0.5
|1.7
|E. Saunders
|28
|20
|6.2
|3.9
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.9
|41.9
|31.0
|95.8
|1.2
|2.7
|J. Pal
|28
|16.4
|5.3
|3.9
|0.8
|0.30
|0.90
|1.3
|50.0
|33.3
|71.9
|1.2
|2.7
|M. Byrd
|25
|14
|4.4
|2.4
|0.9
|0.90
|0.50
|0.9
|38.7
|29.3
|83.3
|0.3
|2.2
|M. Heide
|28
|9.3
|2.1
|2.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|62.8
|0.0
|33.3
|1.3
|1.1
|C. Lawin
|7
|2.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|B. Davis
|10
|6.1
|0.8
|0.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|7.7
|9.1
|71.4
|0
|0.5
|D. Johnson Jr.
|13
|5.5
|0.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.2
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.7
|C. Alger
|7
|2.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.3
|D. Lopez
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Schwarz
|5
|3.2
|0.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|Total
|28
|0.0
|75.3
|41.1
|12.8
|7.50
|3.80
|11.4
|45.2
|32.1
|73.7
|10.9
|26.5
-
GTWN
NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-15.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
OHIO0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BALL
CMU0
0134.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUF
KENT0
0146.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CINCY
1HOU0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
DAV
21DAY0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm CBSSN
-
GMU
FOR0
0137 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LCHI
STBN0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
M-OH
BGSU0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
TOL0
0154.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0142 O/U
-7
7:00pm ACCN
-
UGA
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
16UK
MSST0
0156 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MASS
GW0
0157 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
VT
SYR0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
IND0
0141.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm PEAC
-
WMU
EMU0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
BYU
7KAN0
0156 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ULM
TXST0
0134.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
VALP
UNI0
0147.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SIUE
EIU0
0142 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm
-
BSU
AF0
0134 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm
-
NCST
FSU0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
PSU
IOWA0
0163.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm BTN
-
TEX
TTU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
UNLV
WYO0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
VAN
ARK0
0144.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
WAKE
ND0
0134 O/U
+6
9:00pm ACCN
-
22UTST
FRES0
0142.5 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
NEV
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm FS1
-
SJSU
20SDSU0
0139.5 O/U
-21.5
11:00pm CBSSN