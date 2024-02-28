Third in Pac-10, Oregon to tangle with Oregon State
The 364th all-time meeting between Oregon and Oregon State will be the final one as Pac-12 Conference mates.
The rivals located just 42 miles apart on Route 99 have played more times than any other college basketball programs as they enter Saturday's contest on Oregon's home floor in Eugene.
With the Pac-12's coming breakup, the Ducks are leaving for the Big Ten after this season while Oregon State will join the West Coast Conference for the next two seasons.
So it remains to be seen how any future matchups will be handled, particularly since the programs have played a home-and-home series every season since 1920-21.
Oregon State leads the series 192-171, but the Ducks scored a 60-58 road win on Feb. 17 when N'Faly Dante slammed home a tiebreaking dunk with one second left.
Oregon (18-9, 10-6 Pac-12) resides in third place in the Pac-12 and can't afford a stumble when it comes to its NCAA Tournament hopes. The Ducks missed March Madness in each of the past two seasons.
Oregon State (12-16, 4-13) has endured a tough season but snapped a seven-game losing streak with Saturday's 85-73 win at Stanford. It also marked the Beavers' first road victory in nine attempts this season and just the second time Oregon State has won in its last 42 games on road and neutral courts.
Jordan Pope scored 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting to pace the Beavers against Stanford. It is his second-highest output of the campaign for Pope, who averages a team-leading 17.5 points per game.
"Everyone played their part," Pope said.
Michael Rataj had a stellar outing against the Cardinal. He scored a career-best 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting and also collected 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
Oregon is 11-2 at home, with the losses coming to then-No. 9 Arizona and Washington State.
The Ducks are coming off a 69-64 road loss to Cal, but a second-half drought in which Oregon went more than 10 minutes without a field goal hurt the cause.
"Defensively holding them to 69, we should have given ourselves a chance," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "Our guys played hard; didn't hit any shots. Our ball movement wasn't nearly as good as it should have been."
Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 points and Dante added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Though the Ducks have beaten Oregon State six straight times, Altman is concerned.
"Big game Wednesday night," Altman said. "We've got to find a way to get it, and keep swinging away."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oregon State 12-16
|68.8 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|11.2 APG
|Oregon 18-9
|75.9 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Pope
|28
|35.7
|17.5
|2.4
|3.4
|0.60
|0.10
|2.4
|45.6
|38.0
|87.8
|0.6
|1.8
|T. Bilodeau
|28
|29.4
|13.8
|5.6
|1.3
|0.60
|0.40
|1.4
|51.6
|29.2
|79.8
|0.8
|4.8
|D. Akanno
|26
|27.8
|10.4
|2.9
|1.2
|0.80
|0.20
|1.6
|37.8
|30.2
|72.3
|0.5
|2.5
|M. Rataj
|25
|28.3
|8.6
|6.1
|1.7
|0.80
|0.60
|1.5
|45.2
|33.3
|73.6
|1.6
|4.5
|K. Ibekwe
|28
|17.8
|5.1
|4.2
|0.5
|0.60
|1.10
|1.6
|50.0
|0.0
|44.3
|1.7
|2.5
|J. Lake
|27
|15.2
|3.5
|2.0
|1.4
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|55.1
|38.9
|81.0
|0.5
|1.4
|C. Wright
|26
|19.5
|3.5
|1.3
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|34.5
|26.1
|78.6
|0
|1.2
|D. Craig
|15
|8.8
|2.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|33.3
|31.6
|72.7
|0.1
|0.5
|C. Marial
|27
|11.5
|2.5
|2.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.90
|1.3
|38.1
|44.4
|80.0
|0.4
|2.2
|J. Rochelin
|23
|11.3
|2.3
|1.6
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.6
|30.9
|23.1
|76.9
|0.3
|1.3
|T. Ndong
|20
|9.4
|1.9
|2.1
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|30.3
|36.4
|58.3
|0.5
|1.6
|J. Stevens
|16
|6.6
|1.4
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|47.1
|20.0
|38.5
|0.4
|0.5
|G. Marrs
|14
|6.1
|1.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.40
|0.5
|36.4
|0.0
|70.0
|0.4
|0.6
|F. Palazzo
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|28
|0.0
|68.8
|36.2
|11.2
|6.00
|3.60
|12.6
|44.0
|32.4
|73.1
|8.8
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Dante
|13
|29.3
|15.1
|8.5
|1.5
|1.30
|1.80
|2.3
|63.4
|0.0
|60.6
|2.5
|5.9
|J. Couisnard
|27
|32.2
|14.6
|4.6
|2.7
|1.70
|0.20
|1.7
|40.3
|35.0
|71.2
|1.1
|3.5
|J. Shelstad
|23
|31.5
|12.2
|2.8
|2.9
|0.70
|0.10
|1.8
|45.0
|34.7
|85.3
|0.4
|2.3
|J. Zarzuela
|5
|27.8
|10.0
|2.4
|2.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|38.1
|26.3
|86.7
|0.2
|2.2
|K. Oquendo
|27
|17.9
|8.5
|2.4
|1.0
|0.20
|0.40
|0.7
|48.7
|40.0
|63.6
|0.7
|1.7
|J. Tracey
|27
|25.5
|8.5
|3.6
|1.7
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|42.3
|38.1
|79.5
|0.9
|2.7
|N. Bittle
|6
|14.5
|8.3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.50
|0.80
|0.5
|48.7
|33.3
|72.7
|1.2
|2.5
|K. Barthelemy
|18
|23.1
|7.9
|2.2
|2.3
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|46.2
|38.5
|66.7
|0.2
|2
|K. Evans Jr.
|27
|21
|7.6
|5.0
|1.2
|1.30
|1.10
|0.9
|43.5
|29.5
|82.5
|1.5
|3.5
|B. Rigsby
|27
|23.8
|7.0
|3.2
|1.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|42.3
|39.5
|69.6
|0.7
|2.5
|M. Diawara
|27
|12.6
|2.6
|3.3
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|0.8
|51.2
|0.0
|68.3
|1.3
|2
|M. Cook
|5
|6.2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Cooper
|10
|2.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|G. Reichle
|9
|1.7
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloud
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Warren
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|75.9
|38.2
|13.9
|7.00
|3.60
|10.5
|45.4
|35.7
|71.3
|10.1
|24.7
-
AMER
ARMY0
0122 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
BU
LEH0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
YSU0
0151.5 O/U
-19.5
6:30pm
-
MIZZ
24FLA0
0154 O/U
-13
6:30pm SECN
-
ODU
APP0
0143 O/U
-14.5
6:30pm
-
URI
VCU0
0143 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
11AUB
4TENN0
0151.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
L-MD0
0133 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
COLG
HC0
0140 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
DEP
XAV0
0155.5 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm FS2
-
ETSU
CIT0
0135 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
FGCU
UNF0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
WCU0
0149 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
PFW
WRST0
0168 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GAST0
0153 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
LAF
NAVY0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
DUQ0
0142 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOU
10DUKE0
0151.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ACCN
-
MER
CHAT0
0147 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MIL
IUPU0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm
-
MRSH
GASO0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
RMU0
0147 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
NTEX
TUL0
0138.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NW
MD0
0128.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
PRES
SCUP0
0140.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
PROV
5MARQ0
0150.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm FS1
-
RAD
CHSO0
0142 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
WOFF0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
STET
JU0
0137 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
VMI
UNCG0
0150.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm
-
WINT
HIPT0
0155 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GB
CLST0
0135.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ARST
CCAR0
0157 O/U
+9.5
7:30pm
-
BELLAR
LIP0
0150 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
BELM
MURR0
0150 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
CAL
COLO0
0151.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm PACN
-
DRKE
UIC0
0147 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
PEAY0
0147 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
INST
EVAN0
0157 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
LT
WKY0
0148 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
MOSU
ILST0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
OKLA
8IAST0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
STL0
0150 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SIU
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
TEMP
RICE0
0143 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
LA0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
TLSA
UTSA0
0160 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
OKST0
0139 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USM
USA0
0147 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
WICH
UAB0
0148 O/U
-8
8:00pm ESP+
-
18SC
TXAM0
0134 O/U
-5
8:30pm SECN
-
SJU
BUT0
0153 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
14ALA
MISS0
0166.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MINN
13ILL0
0154 O/U
-11
9:00pm BTN
-
HALL
12CREI0
0143.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
6ARIZ
ASU0
0159 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm PACN
-
ORST
ORE0
0137 O/U
-13
11:00pm FS1