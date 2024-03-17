No. 12 Auburn goes wire-to-wire to beat Florida 86-67 for SEC Tournament title
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Johni Broome scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 12 Auburn won the Tigers' third Southeastern Conference Tournament championship by beating Florida 86-67 on Sunday in a game marred by a gruesome injury to Gators center Micah Handlogten.
The Tigers (27-7) avoided the upset bug that took out the SEC's top three seeds in Friday's quarterfinals, leaving them as the highest seed still standing. They never trailed in the final, adding titles to those won in 1985 and 2019 and earning a second under coach Bruce Pearl.
Denver Jones scored 11 points for Auburn. Chad Baker-Mazara added 10 before going to the bench along with Broome and getting a standing ovation with two minutes left.
The sixth-seeded Florida Gators (24-11) were playing their fourth game in as many days and trying to win the program's fifth SEC Tournament title and first since 2014. But they lost Handlogten, who was taken off the court on a stretcher, to a broken lower left leg within the first three minutes.
Zyon Pullin led the Gators with 15 points. Walter Clayton Jr. added 13, Tyrese Samuel had 12 and Thomas Haugh 11.
The Gators tried to post another rally to earn the title and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth. They trailed by as many as 12 points before pulling to within 38-30 at halftime.
Florida got to within 45-44 with 17 minutes left on a Clayton 3-pointer.
But Auburn answered each spurt in a game where Pearl went up against his former assistant in Florida coach Todd Golden. Pearl notched his 200th career win at Auburn.
The Tigers' offensive firepower showed when they scored seven straight points within 55 seconds, capped by a high-flying dunk from Jones with 14:08 to go.
Auburn increased its lead to as many as 21 points in the final minutes with Tigers fans standing ready to celebrate.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: Freshman Alex Condon replaced Handlogten after his injury. He scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Auburn: The Tigers got revenge for their biggest loss this season. They fell to the Gators 81-65 in Gainesville on Feb. 10 and were coming off their only win by single digits, a 73-66 semifinal victory over Mississippi State. ... They shot 64.3% (18 of 28) in the second half.
GRUESOME INJURY
Bridgestone Arena fell silent as Handlogten was being treated with 17:39 left in the first half. Handlogten had two rebounds in two minutes and was trying to come down with a third when he landed awkwardly on his left foot. He immediately went down in pain and rolled onto his side, putting his hands to his face.
The sound of bone apparently breaking could be heard on TV, and blood immediately was visible on the back of his calf.
Play had continued as Aden Holloway took a pass and finished a layup on the other end for Auburn. Play then stopped as trainers rushed out to tend to Handlogten, with his parents coming down from their seats to be by his side on the court.
UP NEXT
Auburn will take a six-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Micah Handlogten vs. Johni Broome (Aden Holloway gains possession)
|19:37
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:21
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|18:52
|Aden Holloway misses two point layup
|18:50
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|18:44
|Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jaylin Williams steals)
|18:35
|+3
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes three point jump shot (Aden Holloway assists)
|0-5
|18:21
|Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Walter Clayton Jr. draws the foul)
|18:21
|+1
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-5
|18:21
|+1
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-5
|18:05
|Chad Baker-Mazara misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|Micah Handlogten defensive rebound
|17:47
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|17:45
|Denver Jones defensive rebound
|17:39
|+2
|Aden Holloway makes two point layup (Chad Baker-Mazara assists)
|2-7
|17:39
|Official timeout
|17:26
|Johni Broome blocks Walter Clayton Jr.'s two point layup
|17:24
|Chris Moore defensive rebound
|17:17
|Aden Holloway misses three point jump shot
|17:15
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|17:09
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|17:07
|Chris Moore defensive rebound
|16:59
|Denver Jones misses two point layup
|16:57
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|16:46
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Will Richard assists)
|4-7
|16:32
|Will Richard blocks Denver Jones's three point jump shot
|16:30
|Johni Broome offensive rebound
|16:27
|Walter Clayton Jr. shooting foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|16:27
|+1
|Johni Broome makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-8
|16:27
|+1
|Johni Broome makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-9
|16:14
|Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|16:12
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|16:08
|K.D. Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Will Richard steals)
|16:00
|K.D. Johnson personal foul
|16:00
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Alex Condon misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|Will Richard offensive rebound
|15:43
|Jaylin Williams blocks Will Richard's two point layup
|15:41
|K.D. Johnson defensive rebound
|15:39
|Alex Condon blocks Jaylin Williams's two point layup
|15:37
|Will Richard defensive rebound
|15:18
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|Zyon Pullin offensive rebound
|15:07
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point layup
|6-9
|15:00
|Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|14:58
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|14:50
|Dylan Cardwell blocks Zyon Pullin's two point jump shot
|14:48
|Chris Moore defensive rebound
|14:38
|+2
|Chris Moore makes two point jump shot (Tre Donaldson assists)
|6-11
|14:38
|Will Richard shooting foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)
|14:38
|+1
|Chris Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-12
|14:16
|Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|14:14
|Chris Moore defensive rebound
|14:10
|Tre Donaldson turnover (bad pass) (Denzel Aberdeen steals)
|14:05
|Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Will Richard draws the foul)
|14:05
|+1
|Will Richard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-12
|14:05
|+1
|Will Richard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-12
|13:50
|Official timeout
|13:46
|Chad Baker-Mazara misses two point jump shot
|13:44
|Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|13:29
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point layup (Dylan Cardwell assists)
|8-14
|13:06
|Denzel Aberdeen misses two point layup
|13:04
|Will Richard offensive rebound
|13:00
|Thomas Haugh misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Tre Donaldson defensive rebound
|12:42
|Tre Donaldson misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|Will Richard defensive rebound
|12:22
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|11:53
|Chaney Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:51
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|11:50
|Chad Baker-Mazara personal foul (Walter Clayton Jr. draws the foul)
|11:50
|TV timeout
|11:28
|Thomas Haugh misses two point layup
|11:26
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|11:13
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup (Aden Holloway assists)
|8-16
|10:49
|Denver Jones shooting foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|10:49
|Zyon Pullin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:49
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-16
|10:35
|Johni Broome misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|Gators defensive rebound
|10:17
|Jump ball. Alex Condon vs. Chris Moore (Gators gains possession)
|10:02
|Gators turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:53
|Walter Clayton Jr. personal foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|9:52
|Chaney Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Samuel steals)
|9:41
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup
|11-16
|9:32
|+3
|Chaney Johnson makes three point jump shot (Johni Broome assists)
|11-19
|9:17
|Tyrese Samuel turnover (traveling)
|9:02
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup (Chaney Johnson assists)
|11-21
|8:51
|Chaney Johnson shooting foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|8:51
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-21
|8:51
|+1
|Tyrese Samuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-21
|8:38
|Denzel Aberdeen shooting foul (Aden Holloway draws the foul)
|8:38
|+1
|Aden Holloway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-22
|8:38
|+1
|Aden Holloway makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-23
|8:29
|Denver Jones personal foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|8:29
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-23
|8:29
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-23
|8:13
|Chaney Johnson misses two point layup
|8:11
|Alex Condon defensive rebound
|7:49
|Zyon Pullin turnover (bad pass) (Chad Baker-Mazara steals)
|7:43
|+2
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes two point layup
|15-25
|7:32
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point jump shot (Zyon Pullin assists)
|17-25
|7:07
|+2
|Chaney Johnson makes two point jump shot
|17-27
|6:56
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|6:54
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|6:49
|Chaney Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|6:49
|TV timeout
|6:28
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point jump shot (Will Richard assists)
|19-27
|5:59
|Will Richard shooting foul (Chad Baker-Mazara draws the foul)
|5:59
|+1
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-28
|5:59
|+1
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-29
|5:31
|Denzel Aberdeen misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|5:24
|Tre Donaldson turnover (bad pass)
|5:11
|Will Richard turnover (bad pass) (Tre Donaldson steals)
|5:03
|Chad Baker-Mazara misses three point jump shot
|5:01
|Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|4:41
|Thomas Haugh shooting foul (K.D. Johnson draws the foul)
|4:41
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-30
|4:41
|+1
|K.D. Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-31
|4:29
|Dylan Cardwell blocks Thomas Haugh's two point dunk
|4:27
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|4:22
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|Gators defensive rebound
|4:06
|Chad Baker-Mazara personal foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|4:06
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-31
|4:06
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-31
|3:51
|Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
|3:49
|Will Richard defensive rebound
|3:44
|Will Richard turnover (lost ball) (K.D. Johnson steals)
|3:42
|TV timeout
|3:29
|Johni Broome misses two point hook shot
|3:27
|Alex Condon defensive rebound
|3:22
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point layup (Walter Clayton Jr. assists)
|23-31
|3:22
|Chaney Johnson shooting foul (Thomas Haugh draws the foul)
|3:22
|+1
|Thomas Haugh makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-31
|3:10
|+2
|Tre Donaldson makes two point jump shot
|24-33
|2:40
|Thomas Haugh misses two point layup
|2:38
|Alex Condon offensive rebound
|2:34
|+2
|Alex Condon makes two point layup
|26-33
|2:21
|Chad Baker-Mazara misses two point jump shot
|2:19
|Chaney Johnson offensive rebound
|2:14
|Alex Condon blocks Chaney Johnson's two point layup
|2:12
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|2:05
|Alex Condon misses two point layup
|2:03
|Thomas Haugh offensive rebound
|2:00
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point dunk
|28-33
|1:53
|Will Richard personal foul (Chad Baker-Mazara draws the foul)
|1:53
|+1
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-34
|1:53
|Chad Baker-Mazara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:53
|Denzel Aberdeen defensive rebound
|1:38
|Johni Broome blocks Walter Clayton Jr.'s two point layup
|1:36
|K.D. Johnson defensive rebound
|1:35
|Thomas Haugh blocks K.D. Johnson's two point layup
|1:34
|Tigers offensive rebound
|1:34
|Official timeout
|1:30
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point hook shot (Chris Moore assists)
|28-36
|1:08
|+2
|Alex Condon makes two point layup (Walter Clayton Jr. assists)
|30-36
|0:44
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point hook shot
|30-38
|0:22
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:20
|Thomas Haugh offensive rebound
|0:14
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses two point layup
|0:12
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|0:08
|Zyon Pullin blocks K.D. Johnson's two point layup
|0:06
|Denzel Aberdeen defensive rebound
|0:03
|Johni Broome blocks Zyon Pullin's two point layup
|0:01
|Chris Moore defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|+3
|Aden Holloway makes three point jump shot
|30-41
|19:23
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point layup
|32-41
|19:23
|Johni Broome shooting foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|19:23
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-41
|19:10
|Johni Broome misses three point jump shot
|19:08
|Alex Condon defensive rebound
|19:03
|Chad Baker-Mazara shooting foul (Walter Clayton Jr. draws the foul)
|19:03
|+1
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-41
|19:03
|+1
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-41
|18:51
|+2
|Denver Jones makes two point jump shot
|35-43
|18:44
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point jump shot
|37-43
|18:23
|Denver Jones misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|18:14
|Jaylin Williams blocks Zyon Pullin's two point dunk
|18:12
|Alex Condon offensive rebound
|18:09
|+2
|Alex Condon makes two point dunk
|39-43
|18:01
|Aden Holloway turnover (bad pass) (Tyrese Samuel steals)
|17:49
|+2
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes two point jump shot
|41-43
|17:22
|Denver Jones misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|Tigers offensive rebound
|17:11
|+2
|Chris Moore makes two point layup (Johni Broome assists)
|41-45
|17:01
|+3
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|44-45
|16:43
|Aden Holloway misses two point layup
|16:41
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|16:34
|Zyon Pullin misses two point layup
|16:32
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|16:25
|Denver Jones misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|16:13
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|16:11
|Alex Condon offensive rebound
|16:11
|Chaney Johnson personal foul
|16:03
|Dylan Cardwell blocks Alex Condon's two point jump shot
|16:01
|Chaney Johnson defensive rebound
|15:53
|Chaney Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|15:48
|Chris Moore personal foul (Walter Clayton Jr. draws the foul)
|15:48
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|Gators offensive rebound
|15:25
|Jaylin Williams personal foul (Alex Condon draws the foul)
|15:14
|Thomas Haugh misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Zyon Pullin offensive rebound
|15:10
|Zyon Pullin turnover (bad pass) (Chris Moore steals)
|15:00
|+2
|Chris Moore makes two point layup
|44-47
|14:37
|Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|14:37
|Zyon Pullin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:37
|Zyon Pullin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:37
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|14:22
|+3
|Tre Donaldson makes three point jump shot (Dylan Cardwell assists)
|44-50
|14:14
|Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Tre Donaldson steals)
|14:09
|+2
|Denver Jones makes two point dunk (Tre Donaldson assists)
|44-52
|14:06
|Gators 30 second timeout
|14:06
|TV timeout
|14:06
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|13:49
|Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Dylan Cardwell draws the foul)
|13:30
|+3
|Tre Donaldson makes three point jump shot (Jaylin Williams assists)
|44-55
|13:19
|+2
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes two point jump shot
|46-55
|13:05
|+2
|Denver Jones makes two point layup
|46-57
|13:05
|Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Denver Jones draws the foul)
|13:05
|Denver Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:05
|Chris Moore personal foul (Alex Condon draws the foul)
|13:05
|Alex Condon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:05
|Chris Moore defensive rebound
|12:52
|Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)
|12:49
|Jaylin Williams turnover (traveling)
|12:41
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point jump shot (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|48-57
|12:19
|Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
|12:17
|Alex Condon defensive rebound
|12:07
|Alex Condon turnover (lost ball) (Tre Donaldson steals)
|11:52
|+3
|Denver Jones makes three point jump shot (Tre Donaldson assists)
|48-60
|11:23
|Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|11:18
|Tigers defensive rebound
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:01
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point layup
|48-62
|10:39
|Denzel Aberdeen misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|Denzel Aberdeen offensive rebound
|10:29
|+2
|Denzel Aberdeen makes two point jump shot
|50-62
|10:29
|+2
|Chad Baker-Mazara makes two point dunk (Johni Broome assists)
|50-64
|9:48
|Will Richard misses two point jump shot
|9:46
|Thomas Haugh offensive rebound
|9:43
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point jump shot
|52-64
|9:28
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup (Denver Jones assists)
|52-66
|9:19
|Johni Broome personal foul (Zyon Pullin draws the foul)
|9:19
|Zyon Pullin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:19
|+1
|Zyon Pullin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-66
|9:09
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup (Chad Baker-Mazara assists)
|53-68
|8:49
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point layup (Zyon Pullin assists)
|55-68
|8:29
|Thomas Haugh blocks Jaylin Williams's two point dunk
|8:27
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|8:23
|+2
|Will Richard makes two point layup
|57-68
|8:18
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|8:18
|TV timeout
|8:03
|Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|8:03
|Johni Broome misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:03
|Johni Broome misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:03
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|7:58
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:56
|K.D. Johnson defensive rebound
|7:45
|Alex Condon shooting foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|7:45
|+1
|Johni Broome makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-69
|7:45
|+1
|Johni Broome makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-70
|7:19
|Alex Condon misses two point hook shot
|7:17
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|6:58
|+2
|Chaney Johnson makes two point jump shot
|57-72
|6:35
|+2
|Thomas Haugh makes two point jump shot
|59-72
|6:19
|+2
|K.D. Johnson makes two point layup
|59-74
|6:11
|Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|6:09
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|5:48
|Johni Broome turnover (lost ball) (Zyon Pullin steals)
|5:42
|Chaney Johnson blocks Zyon Pullin's two point layup
|5:40
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|5:21
|+2
|Johni Broome makes two point layup (Chris Moore assists)
|59-76
|5:18
|Gators 30 second timeout
|5:15
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|5:13
|Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|5:08
|K.D. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|Zyon Pullin defensive rebound
|4:55
|Thomas Haugh misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|K.D. Johnson defensive rebound
|4:30
|Aden Holloway misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|Thomas Haugh defensive rebound
|4:24
|Chaney Johnson personal foul (Thomas Haugh draws the foul)
|4:24
|Thomas Haugh misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:24
|Chad Baker-Mazara defensive rebound
|4:00
|Zyon Pullin personal foul (Denver Jones draws the foul)
|4:00
|TV timeout
|3:54
|Walter Clayton Jr. personal foul (Dylan Cardwell draws the foul)
|3:54
|+1
|Dylan Cardwell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-77
|3:54
|+1
|Dylan Cardwell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-78
|3:44
|Zyon Pullin misses two point jump shot
|3:42
|Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|3:15
|Jaylin Williams turnover (lost ball) (Will Richard steals)
|3:09
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Zyon Pullin offensive rebound
|3:04
|Walter Clayton Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Cardwell steals)
|3:00
|+2
|Dylan Cardwell makes two point layup
|59-80
|2:44
|+2
|Tyrese Samuel makes two point jump shot (Walter Clayton Jr. assists)
|61-80
|2:16
|Walter Clayton Jr. shooting foul (Denver Jones draws the foul)
|2:16
|+1
|Denver Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-81
|2:16
|+1
|Denver Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-82
|2:02
|+2
|Denzel Aberdeen makes two point layup
|63-82
|2:02
|Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Denzel Aberdeen draws the foul)
|2:02
|Denzel Aberdeen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:02
|Johni Broome defensive rebound
|2:00
|Thomas Haugh shooting foul (Johni Broome draws the foul)
|2:00
|+1
|Johni Broome makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-83
|2:00
|Johni Broome turnover (lane violation)
|1:51
|Chris Moore shooting foul (Walter Clayton Jr. draws the foul)
|1:51
|+1
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-83
|1:51
|+1
|Walter Clayton Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-83
|1:31
|Dylan Cardwell turnover (lost ball) (Will Richard steals)
|1:14
|+2
|Denzel Aberdeen makes two point jump shot
|67-83
|0:53
|+2
|Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (Tre Donaldson assists)
|67-85
|0:53
|Alex Condon shooting foul (Dylan Cardwell draws the foul)
|0:53
|+1
|Dylan Cardwell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|67-86
|0:44
|Dylan Cardwell blocks Thomas Haugh's two point jump shot
|0:42
|Presley Patterson defensive rebound
|0:35
|Presley Patterson turnover (bad pass) (Jack May steals)
|0:32
|Kajus Kublickas turnover (lost ball) (Blake Muschalek steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|86
|Field Goals
|24-66 (36.4%)
|31-61 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|1-13 (7.7%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|18-22 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|39
|Offensive
|12
|4
|Defensive
|24
|32
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|6
|10
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|36.4
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|7.7
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Pullin
|15
|7
|2
|4/14
|0/0
|7/11
|1
|36
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|W. Clayton Jr.
|13
|4
|3
|3/10
|1/5
|6/6
|4
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Samuel
|12
|4
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|W. Richard
|4
|5
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|31
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|M. Handlogten
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Pullin
|15
|7
|2
|4/14
|0/0
|7/11
|1
|36
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|W. Clayton Jr.
|13
|4
|3
|3/10
|1/5
|6/6
|4
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Samuel
|12
|4
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|W. Richard
|4
|5
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|31
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|M. Handlogten
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haugh
|11
|4
|0
|5/12
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|D. Aberdeen
|6
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Condon
|6
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|26
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|B. Andersen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Kublickas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Klatsky
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. May
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Szymczyk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kugel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Josefsberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rishwain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-