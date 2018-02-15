SETON
XAVIER

No Text

Bluiett scores 37, No. 4 Xavier beats Seton Hall 102-90

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 15, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) Trevon Bluiett followed his worst shooting performance of the season with a can't-miss showing, keeping Xavier atop the Big East with a huge game ahead.

Bluiett scored 37 points - three shy of his career high - and the Musketeers let most of a 25-point lead slip away before holding on for a 102-90 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night, tightening their hold on first place in the league.

Xavier (24-3, 12-2) has won nine in a row heading into its showdown with No. 3 Villanova on Saturday at the Cintas Center. Xavier leads the league by a game and a half after the Wildcats' 76-71 loss at Providence earlier Wednesday.

''Very fortunate,'' coach Chris Mack said. ''We've got a big one on Saturday.''

Bluiett missed all of his four shots from beyond the arc and finished with a season-low six points during a win at Creighton on Saturday. He found his touch from the first shot on Wednesday - a nothing-but-net 3 - and finished 8 of 11 beyond the arc, one shy of the school record for 3-pointers made in a game.

''I just wanted to be aggressive from the beginning,'' Bluiett said. ''I don't think it was anything different, just our regular game plan and me staying aggressive.''

Naji Marshall added a career-high 20 points. Xavier went 14 of 29 from beyond the arc while topping 100 points in a Big East game for the first time.

Seton Hall (17-9, 6-7) has dropped a season-high four in a row. Myles Powell scored a career-high 30 points, including 24 in the second half as the Pirates cut Xavier's 25-point lead to 87-81 with 3:39 left before Xavier finished it out at the free throw line.

It was familiar for the Pirates, who overcame a 17-point deficit on Saturday before losing to Georgetown 83-80 , with Powell scoring 25 points.

''We're just getting ourselves in big holes early in the game,'' coach Kevin Willard said. ''It's tough in this league to spot teams 17 or 25 points.''

Bluiett came out determined to set the tone early, hitting four 3s during a 25-11 opening run as he personally outscoring the Pirates 12-11. The Musketeers led by as many as 22 in the half.

Bluiett finished with 37 points despite taking only 12 shots from the field, making eight of them. He was 13 of 13 on free throws.

''I don't know if I've seen a better performance as a head coach than Trevon's 37 points,'' Mack said. ''A lot of guys get over 30 in a game, but they're taking 25 shots to get it. It's pretty amazing to take 12 shots and get that many points.''

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates are 3-3 against ranked teams, with wins over Texas Tech, Louisville and Creighton and losses to Villanova and Xavier twice.

Xavier: The win kept Xavier's week of momentum going into the showdown with Villanova. The Musketeers got a No. 1 seed in the preliminary NCAA Tournament rankings on Sunday, then received five first-place votes while moving up to No. 4 in the AP poll for the first time in school history a day later.

BLUIETT CLOSES IN

Bluiett now has 2,114 career points, 18 shy of David West for second on Xavier's all-time scoring list. He also has 300 career 3-pointers, seven shy of Romain Sato's school record.

JONES BACK

Xavier forward Tyrique Jones missed the last two games with an injured left shoulder. He played 11 minutes, scored nine points and had a pair of rebounds.

PERFECT AT HOME

Xavier is 16-0 at the Cintas Center this season and 244-35 overall.

TEE TIMES

The officials called technical fouls on Willard and Seton Hall's Ismael Sanogo, and also Xavier's Sean O'Mara for questioning a call from the bench.

DELGADO'S KNEE

Seton Hall's Angel Delgado played 22 minutes and had 10 points and six rebounds. He was playing with a sore left knee. Willard took him out when the Pirates got behind by 25 points.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Hosts DePaul on Sunday. The Pirates won at DePaul 86-70 on Jan. 28, one of their two road wins in Big East play along with a victory at Butler.

Xavier: Villanova has won the last three in the series by lopsided margins, including an 89-65 victory on Jan. 10 - Xavier's last loss.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Kaiser Gates made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Kaiser Gates made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Walker 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Kaiser Gates 7.0
  Jordan Walker missed layup 9.0
+ 1 Trevon Bluiett made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Trevon Bluiett made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Myles Powell 13.0
+ 2 Desi Rodriguez made dunk 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Desi Rodriguez 17.0
Team Stats
Points 90 102
Field Goals 31-72 (43.1%) 30-56 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 17-19 (89.5%) 28-35 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 30
Offensive 12 3
Defensive 18 23
Team 3 4
Assists 17 17
Steals 6 6
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 27 17
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
13
M. Powell G
30 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
T. Bluiett G
37 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Seton Hall 17-9 256590
home team logo 4 Xavier 24-3 4557102
O/U 158.5, XAVIER -6.5
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
O/U 158.5, XAVIER -6.5
Cintas Center Cincinnati, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Seton Hall 17-9 79.1 PPG 40.2 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo 4 Xavier 24-3 85.3 PPG 41 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 15.7 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.5 APG 47.7 FG%
5
T. Bluiett G 19.6 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.7 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 30 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
5
T. Bluiett G 37 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
43.1 FG% 53.6
37.9 3PT FG% 48.3
89.5 FT% 80.0
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
D. Rodriguez
K. Carrington
A. Delgado
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 33 30 2 2 2 0 0 2 10/20 5/12 5/5 1 1
D. Rodriguez 34 20 7 2 0 1 1 3 7/14 3/8 3/3 1 6
K. Carrington 31 11 1 3 1 0 1 3 4/13 2/5 1/2 0 1
A. Delgado 22 10 6 2 1 0 3 1 4/7 0/0 2/2 3 3
I. Sanogo 25 0 5 1 0 1 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
Starters
M. Powell
D. Rodriguez
K. Carrington
A. Delgado
I. Sanogo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Powell 33 30 2 2 2 0 0 2 10/20 5/12 5/5 1 1
D. Rodriguez 34 20 7 2 0 1 1 3 7/14 3/8 3/3 1 6
K. Carrington 31 11 1 3 1 0 1 3 4/13 2/5 1/2 0 1
A. Delgado 22 10 6 2 1 0 3 1 4/7 0/0 2/2 3 3
I. Sanogo 25 0 5 1 0 1 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
Bench
S. Mamukelashvili
J. Walker
M. Nzei
E. Gordon
M. Cale
P. Flory
S. Reynolds
R. Gill
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Mamukelashvili 21 17 7 1 1 2 0 5 5/7 1/1 6/6 5 2
J. Walker 13 2 0 5 0 0 1 4 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 0
M. Nzei 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Gordon 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Cale 14 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/1 1 0
P. Flory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 30 17 6 5 9 27 31/72 11/29 17/19 12 18
Xavier
Starters
T. Bluiett
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
J. Macura
K. Kanter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 36 37 7 1 2 1 1 1 8/12 8/11 13/13 0 7
N. Marshall 31 20 6 2 1 0 2 2 7/11 1/3 5/6 1 5
Q. Goodin 32 10 1 4 0 0 1 1 3/7 2/4 2/4 0 1
J. Macura 33 8 5 5 3 1 2 1 3/5 2/3 0/1 0 5
K. Kanter 11 0 1 0 0 2 1 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 0
Starters
T. Bluiett
N. Marshall
Q. Goodin
J. Macura
K. Kanter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bluiett 36 37 7 1 2 1 1 1 8/12 8/11 13/13 0 7
N. Marshall 31 20 6 2 1 0 2 2 7/11 1/3 5/6 1 5
Q. Goodin 32 10 1 4 0 0 1 1 3/7 2/4 2/4 0 1
J. Macura 33 8 5 5 3 1 2 1 3/5 2/3 0/1 0 5
K. Kanter 11 0 1 0 0 2 1 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 0
Bench
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
S. O'Mara
K. Gates
E. Harden
L. Schrand
M. Singleton
N. Vanderpohl
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jones 11 9 2 0 0 0 2 3 3/3 0/0 3/5 1 1
P. Scruggs 13 9 1 2 0 0 1 2 3/6 1/2 2/2 0 1
S. O'Mara 17 7 2 2 0 1 1 2 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 2
K. Gates 16 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/3 2/2 0 1
E. Harden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 102 26 17 6 5 11 17 30/56 14/29 28/35 3 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores