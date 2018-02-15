Bluiett scores 37, No. 4 Xavier beats Seton Hall 102-90
CINCINNATI (AP) Trevon Bluiett followed his worst shooting performance of the season with a can't-miss showing, keeping Xavier atop the Big East with a huge game ahead.
Bluiett scored 37 points - three shy of his career high - and the Musketeers let most of a 25-point lead slip away before holding on for a 102-90 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night, tightening their hold on first place in the league.
Xavier (24-3, 12-2) has won nine in a row heading into its showdown with No. 3 Villanova on Saturday at the Cintas Center. Xavier leads the league by a game and a half after the Wildcats' 76-71 loss at Providence earlier Wednesday.
''Very fortunate,'' coach Chris Mack said. ''We've got a big one on Saturday.''
Bluiett missed all of his four shots from beyond the arc and finished with a season-low six points during a win at Creighton on Saturday. He found his touch from the first shot on Wednesday - a nothing-but-net 3 - and finished 8 of 11 beyond the arc, one shy of the school record for 3-pointers made in a game.
''I just wanted to be aggressive from the beginning,'' Bluiett said. ''I don't think it was anything different, just our regular game plan and me staying aggressive.''
Naji Marshall added a career-high 20 points. Xavier went 14 of 29 from beyond the arc while topping 100 points in a Big East game for the first time.
Seton Hall (17-9, 6-7) has dropped a season-high four in a row. Myles Powell scored a career-high 30 points, including 24 in the second half as the Pirates cut Xavier's 25-point lead to 87-81 with 3:39 left before Xavier finished it out at the free throw line.
It was familiar for the Pirates, who overcame a 17-point deficit on Saturday before losing to Georgetown 83-80 , with Powell scoring 25 points.
''We're just getting ourselves in big holes early in the game,'' coach Kevin Willard said. ''It's tough in this league to spot teams 17 or 25 points.''
Bluiett came out determined to set the tone early, hitting four 3s during a 25-11 opening run as he personally outscoring the Pirates 12-11. The Musketeers led by as many as 22 in the half.
Bluiett finished with 37 points despite taking only 12 shots from the field, making eight of them. He was 13 of 13 on free throws.
''I don't know if I've seen a better performance as a head coach than Trevon's 37 points,'' Mack said. ''A lot of guys get over 30 in a game, but they're taking 25 shots to get it. It's pretty amazing to take 12 shots and get that many points.''
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: The Pirates are 3-3 against ranked teams, with wins over Texas Tech, Louisville and Creighton and losses to Villanova and Xavier twice.
Xavier: The win kept Xavier's week of momentum going into the showdown with Villanova. The Musketeers got a No. 1 seed in the preliminary NCAA Tournament rankings on Sunday, then received five first-place votes while moving up to No. 4 in the AP poll for the first time in school history a day later.
BLUIETT CLOSES IN
Bluiett now has 2,114 career points, 18 shy of David West for second on Xavier's all-time scoring list. He also has 300 career 3-pointers, seven shy of Romain Sato's school record.
JONES BACK
Xavier forward Tyrique Jones missed the last two games with an injured left shoulder. He played 11 minutes, scored nine points and had a pair of rebounds.
PERFECT AT HOME
Xavier is 16-0 at the Cintas Center this season and 244-35 overall.
TEE TIMES
The officials called technical fouls on Willard and Seton Hall's Ismael Sanogo, and also Xavier's Sean O'Mara for questioning a call from the bench.
DELGADO'S KNEE
Seton Hall's Angel Delgado played 22 minutes and had 10 points and six rebounds. He was playing with a sore left knee. Willard took him out when the Pirates got behind by 25 points.
UP NEXT
Seton Hall: Hosts DePaul on Sunday. The Pirates won at DePaul 86-70 on Jan. 28, one of their two road wins in Big East play along with a victory at Butler.
Xavier: Villanova has won the last three in the series by lopsided margins, including an 89-65 victory on Jan. 10 - Xavier's last loss.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Kaiser Gates made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Kaiser Gates made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Walker
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Kaiser Gates
|7.0
|Jordan Walker missed layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Trevon Bluiett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Trevon Bluiett made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Myles Powell
|13.0
|+ 2
|Desi Rodriguez made dunk
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Desi Rodriguez
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|102
|Field Goals
|31-72 (43.1%)
|30-56 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|14-29 (48.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-19 (89.5%)
|28-35 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|30
|Offensive
|12
|3
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|17
|17
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|27
|17
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 17-9
|79.1 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|16.2 APG
|4 Xavier 24-3
|85.3 PPG
|41 RPG
|16.9 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Powell G
|15.7 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|2.5 APG
|47.7 FG%
|
5
|T. Bluiett G
|19.6 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|46.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Powell G
|30 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|T. Bluiett G
|37 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|48.3
|
|
|89.5
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|33
|30
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10/20
|5/12
|5/5
|1
|1
|D. Rodriguez
|34
|20
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7/14
|3/8
|3/3
|1
|6
|K. Carrington
|31
|11
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/13
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Delgado
|22
|10
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|I. Sanogo
|25
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|33
|30
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10/20
|5/12
|5/5
|1
|1
|D. Rodriguez
|34
|20
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7/14
|3/8
|3/3
|1
|6
|K. Carrington
|31
|11
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/13
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Delgado
|22
|10
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|I. Sanogo
|25
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mamukelashvili
|21
|17
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5/7
|1/1
|6/6
|5
|2
|J. Walker
|13
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Nzei
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Gordon
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Cale
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|0
|P. Flory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|30
|17
|6
|5
|9
|27
|31/72
|11/29
|17/19
|12
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bluiett
|36
|37
|7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8/12
|8/11
|13/13
|0
|7
|N. Marshall
|31
|20
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7/11
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|5
|Q. Goodin
|32
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/4
|0
|1
|J. Macura
|33
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|5
|K. Kanter
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bluiett
|36
|37
|7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8/12
|8/11
|13/13
|0
|7
|N. Marshall
|31
|20
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7/11
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|5
|Q. Goodin
|32
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|2/4
|0
|1
|J. Macura
|33
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/1
|0
|5
|K. Kanter
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|11
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|1
|P. Scruggs
|13
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|S. O'Mara
|17
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|K. Gates
|16
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|E. Harden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vanderpohl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|102
|26
|17
|6
|5
|11
|17
|30/56
|14/29
|28/35
|3
|23
-
SFLA
UCF57
72
Final
-
IOWA
22MICH59
74
Final
-
DAVID
VCU74
63
Final
-
3NOVA
PROV71
76
Final
-
GWASH
UMASS83
72
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG73
75
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLAST82
72
Final
-
MISSST
VANDY80
81
Final
-
DAYTON
GMASON67
85
Final
-
WILL
IPFW74
90
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY69
71
Final
-
STJOES
FORD71
55
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY70
65
Final
-
BU
AMER56
60
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEVST72
75
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK53
94
Final
-
LEHIGH
COLG88
78
Final
-
11CLEM
FSU79
81
Final/OT
-
VATECH
12DUKE52
74
Final
-
HOUBP
NWST77
70
Final
-
ECU
TULANE82
80
Final
-
SFA
TXAMCC87
68
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD58
70
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK76
72
Final
-
MOST
SILL80
81
Final/OT
-
VALPO
LOYCHI71
80
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE76
90
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR62
85
Final
-
SDAK
ORAL85
67
Final
-
NORL
SELOU64
71
Final
-
ILL
IND68
78
Final
-
STJOHN
DEPAUL77
76
Final
-
MEMP
SMU70
67
Final
-
NEBOM
DENVER78
94
Final
-
UTAHST
NMEX63
78
Final
-
UK
10AUBURN66
76
Final
-
UGA
FLA72
69
Final/OT
-
NCST
CUSE74
70
Final
-
GATECH
WAKE62
79
Final
-
SETON
4XAVIER90
102
Final
-
SAMHOU
NICHST72
73
Final
-
AF
UNLV73
81
Final
-
FRESNO
SJST77
57
Final
-
UCRIV
CSN69
62
Final
-
WYO
SDGST77
87
Final
-
24NEVADA
BOISE77
72
Final