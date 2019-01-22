MISS
Petty, Hall lead Alabama past No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53

  • Jan 22, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) John Petty scored 15 points off the bench, and Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a school-record fourth straight double-double as Alabama defeated No. 20 Mississippi 74-53 on Tuesday night.

Galin Smith matched his season high with 10 points for Alabama (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Hall had his 10th double-double of the season.

Terence Davis finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before fouling out with just over 16 minutes remaining for the Rebels (14-4, 4-2). Breein Tyree finished with nine points. Entering the game, Davis and Tyree combined for 33.7 points per game.

Alabama closed the first half with a 17-3 run and built a 16-point lead at the break.

The Crimson Tide finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Rebels 44-32.

Alabama took advantage of Mississippi's mistakes, scoring 23 points off 16 turnovers. The Rebels scored just six points off nine Alabama turnovers.

The 53 points was a season low for the Rebels.

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Avery Johnson Jr. drove to the baseline, floating the ball off the backboard. Donta Hall followed the ball and threw down a two-handed dunk, giving Alabama a nine-point lead midway through the first half.

BIG PICTURE:

Ole Miss: For the first time in their six conference games, the Rebels didn't have a big first half, scoring just 26 points. Their previous first half low against conference opponents was 31.

Alabama: After letting several big leads slip away throughout the season, the Crimson Tide proved they could hang onto a large first-half advantage. They also proved they could make free throws when it mattered, shooting 17 for 22.

UP NEXT:

Ole Miss: Host Iowa State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama: Alabama travels to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 53 74
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 25-65 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 44
Offensive 7 17
Defensive 21 21
Team 4 6
Assists 6 8
Steals 1 9
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 1 0
T. Davis G
10 PTS, 3 REB
J. Petty G
15 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
Ole Miss
Starters
T. Davis
B. Tyree
B. Hinson
D. Olejniczak
D. Shuler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Davis 10 3 0 3/7 2/5 2/4 5 19 0 0 5 0 3
B. Tyree 9 4 2 4/8 1/3 0/0 2 26 0 1 2 0 4
B. Hinson 5 4 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 1 3
D. Olejniczak 4 6 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 24 1 1 3 4 2
D. Shuler 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
B. Stevens
L. Rodriguez
B. Halums
D. Davis
K. Buffen
Z. Naylor
A. Morgano
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stevens 7 6 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 1 5
L. Rodriguez 7 1 1 2/2 0/0 3/4 3 18 0 1 1 1 0
B. Halums 5 0 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. Davis 3 2 1 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 24 0 0 1 0 2
K. Buffen 1 1 0 0/4 0/1 1/4 2 16 0 1 0 0 1
Z. Naylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 28 6 20/50 6/20 7/14 20 192 1 4 16 7 21
Alabama
Starters
D. Hall
D. Ingram
H. Jones
K. Lewis Jr.
T. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 11 10 0 3/5 0/0 5/6 3 22 2 3 2 6 4
D. Ingram 9 5 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 3 17 1 0 2 2 3
H. Jones 8 8 2 2/7 0/0 4/6 0 27 2 0 2 3 5
K. Lewis Jr. 7 2 1 2/8 1/3 2/2 0 25 1 1 0 0 2
T. Mack 4 4 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 1 16 1 0 0 2 2
Bench
J. Petty
G. Smith
R. Norris
A. Reese
A. Johnson Jr.
L. Schaffer
T. Barnes
B. Johnson
D. Giddens
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty 15 1 1 6/10 3/6 0/0 1 27 1 0 0 0 1
G. Smith 10 3 0 4/7 0/0 2/4 2 15 0 1 0 3 0
R. Norris 7 1 2 2/6 1/3 2/2 3 21 1 0 1 1 0
A. Reese 3 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 11 0 2 2 0 1
A. Johnson Jr. 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
L. Schaffer 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
T. Barnes 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
B. Johnson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 38 8 25/65 7/22 17/22 16 200 9 9 9 17 21
NCAA BB Scores