Petty, Hall lead Alabama past No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) John Petty scored 15 points off the bench, and Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a school-record fourth straight double-double as Alabama defeated No. 20 Mississippi 74-53 on Tuesday night.
Galin Smith matched his season high with 10 points for Alabama (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Hall had his 10th double-double of the season.
Terence Davis finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before fouling out with just over 16 minutes remaining for the Rebels (14-4, 4-2). Breein Tyree finished with nine points. Entering the game, Davis and Tyree combined for 33.7 points per game.
Alabama closed the first half with a 17-3 run and built a 16-point lead at the break.
The Crimson Tide finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Rebels 44-32.
Alabama took advantage of Mississippi's mistakes, scoring 23 points off 16 turnovers. The Rebels scored just six points off nine Alabama turnovers.
The 53 points was a season low for the Rebels.
PLAY OF THE GAME:
Avery Johnson Jr. drove to the baseline, floating the ball off the backboard. Donta Hall followed the ball and threw down a two-handed dunk, giving Alabama a nine-point lead midway through the first half.
BIG PICTURE:
Ole Miss: For the first time in their six conference games, the Rebels didn't have a big first half, scoring just 26 points. Their previous first half low against conference opponents was 31.
Alabama: After letting several big leads slip away throughout the season, the Crimson Tide proved they could hang onto a large first-half advantage. They also proved they could make free throws when it mattered, shooting 17 for 22.
UP NEXT:
Ole Miss: Host Iowa State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Alabama: Alabama travels to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|2.1
|Reb. Per Game
|2.1
|49.5
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|42.0
|Three Point %
|37.8
|72.0
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|Defensive rebound by Britton Johnson
|0.0
|Brian Halums missed driving layup, blocked by Britton Johnson
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|9.0
|Tyler Barnes missed jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Alabama
|31.0
|D.C. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
|36.0
|Brian Halums missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Barnes
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Bruce Stevens
|41.0
|Lawson Schaffer missed driving layup
|43.0
|+ 1
|Luis Rodriguez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|74
|Field Goals
|20-50 (40.0%)
|25-65 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|44
|Offensive
|7
|17
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|6
|8
|Steals
|1
|9
|Blocks
|4
|9
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|40.0
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|10
|3
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|2/4
|5
|19
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|B. Tyree
|9
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|B. Hinson
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Olejniczak
|4
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|1
|3
|4
|2
|D. Shuler
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|10
|3
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|2/4
|5
|19
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|B. Tyree
|9
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|B. Hinson
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Olejniczak
|4
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|1
|3
|4
|2
|D. Shuler
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Stevens
|7
|6
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|L. Rodriguez
|7
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|B. Halums
|5
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Davis
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Buffen
|1
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|1/4
|2
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Z. Naylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|28
|6
|20/50
|6/20
|7/14
|20
|192
|1
|4
|16
|7
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hall
|11
|10
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|22
|2
|3
|2
|6
|4
|D. Ingram
|9
|5
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|H. Jones
|8
|8
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|27
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|K. Lewis Jr.
|7
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Mack
|4
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hall
|11
|10
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|22
|2
|3
|2
|6
|4
|D. Ingram
|9
|5
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|H. Jones
|8
|8
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|27
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|K. Lewis Jr.
|7
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Mack
|4
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Petty
|15
|1
|1
|6/10
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Smith
|10
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|15
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|R. Norris
|7
|1
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Reese
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|A. Johnson Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Schaffer
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|D. Giddens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis-Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|38
|8
|25/65
|7/22
|17/22
|16
|200
|9
|9
|9
|17
|21
