NORL
SAMHOU

No Text

Rosa leads New Orleans past Sam Houston St 79-76

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 15, 2019

KATY, Texas (AP) Jorge Rosa had 18 points as New Orleans narrowly beat Sam Houston State 79-76 in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tourney on Friday.

Troy Green had 14 points for New Orleans (19-12). Damion Rosser added 11 points. Gerrale Gates had 11 points for New Orleans.

Josh Delaney had 20 points for the Bearkats (21-11). Kai Mitchell added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Delaney had 10 points and seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Charles
33 G
J. Delaney
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
45.2 Field Goal % 36.3
36.5 Three Point % 34.8
74.6 Free Throw % 84.8
  Defensive rebound by Troy Green 1.0
  Josh Delaney missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Troy Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Troy Green made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Josh Delaney 6.0
+ 1 Kai Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Kai Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Scott Plaisance Jr. 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Kai Mitchell 7.0
  Josh Delaney missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Gerrale Gates made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 79 76
Field Goals 27-51 (52.9%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 6-11 (54.5%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 22-22 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 7 16
Defensive 14 18
Team 10 0
Assists 13 16
Steals 3 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
13
J. Rosa G
18 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
15
J. Delaney G
20 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo New Orleans 19-12 354479
home team logo Sam Hou. St. 21-11 344276
SAMHOU -5.5, O/U 138.5
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
SAMHOU -5.5, O/U 138.5
Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, TX
Team Stats
away team logo New Orleans 19-12 71.9 PPG 39.4 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Sam Hou. St. 21-11 75.2 PPG 39.6 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
13
J. Rosa G 5.3 PPG 1.4 RPG 0.8 APG 33.9 FG%
15
J. Delaney G 10.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.8 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
J. Rosa G 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
15
J. Delaney G 20 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
52.9 FG% 38.3
54.5 3PT FG% 36.4
73.1 FT% 100.0
New Orleans
Starters
J. Rosa
D. Rosser
G. Gates
S. Plaisance Jr.
B. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rosa 18 3 0 7/7 4/4 0/1 1 22 0 0 1 1 2
D. Rosser 11 2 1 4/5 0/0 3/4 3 30 0 0 2 0 2
G. Gates 11 2 4 3/6 0/0 5/7 4 25 0 0 1 0 2
S. Plaisance Jr. 9 4 0 4/10 1/2 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 3 1
B. Robinson 4 3 3 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 32 0 0 0 1 2
Starters
J. Rosa
D. Rosser
G. Gates
S. Plaisance Jr.
B. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rosa 18 3 0 7/7 4/4 0/1 1 22 0 0 1 1 2
D. Rosser 11 2 1 4/5 0/0 3/4 3 30 0 0 2 0 2
G. Gates 11 2 4 3/6 0/0 5/7 4 25 0 0 1 0 2
S. Plaisance Jr. 9 4 0 4/10 1/2 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 3 1
B. Robinson 4 3 3 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 32 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
T. Green
T. Harrison
J. Myers
L. Robinson III
A. Haynes
L. Berzat
C. Bohannon
E. Charles
B. Riek
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Green 14 3 5 3/9 0/0 8/10 3 32 3 0 1 1 2
T. Harrison 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 0
J. Myers 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 0 0 0 1
L. Robinson III 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2
A. Haynes 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 2 0 0
L. Berzat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bohannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Riek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 21 13 27/51 6/11 19/26 22 200 3 0 7 7 14
Sam Hou. St.
Starters
J. Delaney
K. Mitchell
C. Delaney
A. Almanza
M. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Delaney 20 0 3 6/17 4/10 4/4 4 27 0 0 2 0 0
K. Mitchell 16 12 0 6/7 0/0 4/4 3 26 1 1 2 5 7
C. Delaney 10 7 2 3/13 2/4 2/2 3 38 0 0 0 2 5
A. Almanza 9 3 4 3/6 1/3 2/2 4 24 0 0 0 1 2
M. Harris 4 0 2 0/4 0/1 4/4 0 23 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
J. Delaney
K. Mitchell
C. Delaney
A. Almanza
M. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Delaney 20 0 3 6/17 4/10 4/4 4 27 0 0 2 0 0
K. Mitchell 16 12 0 6/7 0/0 4/4 3 26 1 1 2 5 7
C. Delaney 10 7 2 3/13 2/4 2/2 3 38 0 0 0 2 5
A. Almanza 9 3 4 3/6 1/3 2/2 4 24 0 0 0 1 2
M. Harris 4 0 2 0/4 0/1 4/4 0 23 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
R. Smith
B. Furlong
Z. Nutall
C. Bowie
X. Bryant
Z. Matthews
D. Jones
C. Ndu
C. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Smith 8 7 2 1/2 0/0 6/6 3 16 0 0 1 4 3
B. Furlong 4 2 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 1 0 2 0
Z. Nutall 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 0
C. Bowie 2 1 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 22 2 0 1 0 1
X. Bryant 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ndu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 34 16 23/60 8/22 22/22 22 200 3 2 7 16 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores