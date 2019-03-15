Rosa leads New Orleans past Sam Houston St 79-76
KATY, Texas (AP) Jorge Rosa had 18 points as New Orleans narrowly beat Sam Houston State 79-76 in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tourney on Friday.
Troy Green had 14 points for New Orleans (19-12). Damion Rosser added 11 points. Gerrale Gates had 11 points for New Orleans.
Josh Delaney had 20 points for the Bearkats (21-11). Kai Mitchell added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Delaney had 10 points and seven rebounds.
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|36.3
|36.5
|Three Point %
|34.8
|74.6
|Free Throw %
|84.8
|Defensive rebound by Troy Green
|1.0
|Josh Delaney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Troy Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Troy Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Josh Delaney
|6.0
|+ 1
|Kai Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Kai Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Scott Plaisance Jr.
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Kai Mitchell
|7.0
|Josh Delaney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Gerrale Gates made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|76
|Field Goals
|27-51 (52.9%)
|23-60 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-11 (54.5%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-26 (73.1%)
|22-22 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|34
|Offensive
|7
|16
|Defensive
|14
|18
|Team
|10
|0
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|New Orleans 19-12
|71.9 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Sam Hou. St. 21-11
|75.2 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|J. Rosa G
|5.3 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|0.8 APG
|33.9 FG%
|
15
|J. Delaney G
|10.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.8 APG
|37.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Rosa G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|J. Delaney G
|20 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|
|52.9
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|54.5
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|73.1
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rosa
|18
|3
|0
|7/7
|4/4
|0/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Rosser
|11
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Gates
|11
|2
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Plaisance Jr.
|9
|4
|0
|4/10
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|B. Robinson
|4
|3
|3
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Green
|14
|3
|5
|3/9
|0/0
|8/10
|3
|32
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Harrison
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Myers
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Robinson III
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Haynes
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Berzat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bohannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Riek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|21
|13
|27/51
|6/11
|19/26
|22
|200
|3
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Delaney
|20
|0
|3
|6/17
|4/10
|4/4
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Mitchell
|16
|12
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|C. Delaney
|10
|7
|2
|3/13
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|38
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|A. Almanza
|9
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Harris
|4
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Smith
|8
|7
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|6/6
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|B. Furlong
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Z. Nutall
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|C. Bowie
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|X. Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ndu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|34
|16
|23/60
|8/22
|22/22
|22
|200
|3
|2
|7
|16
|18
