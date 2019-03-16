STLOU
Saint Louis routs Davidson 67-44 to reach A-10 title game

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Tramaine Isabell Jr. had 19 points and eight assists to spark sixth-seeded Saint Louis to a 67-44 rout of second-seed Davidson in the Atlantic 10 tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Javon Bess scored 24 points for the Billikens (22-12), who play fourth-seed St. Bonaventure in Sunday's championship game. St. Bonaventure defeated Rhode Island 68-51 in the other semifinal. The Bonnies beat Saint Louis 66-57 in their only regular-season meeting on March 9.

''You (have) a lot of respect for St. Bonaventure and how they're playing,'' Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said.

Saint Louis last reached the Atlantic 10 championship game in 2013, when the Billikens beat VCU, 62-56.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who was named the Atlantic 10's Player of the Year on Tuesday, led the Wildcats (24-9), who hope for a bid to the NIT, with 15 points and Luka Brajkovic added 12.

I'm always the optimist,'' Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. ''I thought we could have 20 (wins).''

The second matchup of the season between the programs - Davidson took a 54-53 decision on Jan. 26 - was deadlocked 29-29 at halftime.

Isabell broke the stalemate by scoring the first 10 points of the second half for Saint Louis and the first seven of a 12-0 run. Jordan Goodwin hit a 3-pointer and Javon Bess added a jumper, and the Billikens led 44-31 five minutes into the second half. A Foreman layup with 10:56 left extended the lead to 16, 49-33.

''We competed at a high level,'' Ford said. ''Guys (stayed) locked in. I don't think they ever looked at the scoreboard and ever rested. That's out of respect to Davidson.''

Hasahn French's 3-point play with 3:38 left gave the Billikens a 59-41 advantage. Isabell's two made free throws with 57 seconds left gave Saint Louis a 24-point lead, its biggest of the game.

Saint Louis went 14 of 30 in the second half and finished the game at 48 percent, including 8 of 17 from 3-point range. Davidson finished at 26 percent after a 5 of 29 second half, which included going 2 of 18 from distance.

Our offense was helping our defense,'' Ford said.

Key Players
J. Goodwin
J. Gudmundsson
36.8 Min. Per Game 36.8
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
40.2 Field Goal % 46.3
27.3 Three Point % 35.1
51.8 Free Throw % 82.0
  Defensive rebound by KC Hankton 0.0
  Bates Jones missed layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Bates Jones 0.0
  Malcolm Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 7.0
  Elliott Welmer missed jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Elliott Welmer 39.0
+ 1 Tramaine Isabell made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
+ 1 Tramaine Isabell made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
Team Stats
Points 67 44
Field Goals 25-52 (48.1%) 15-58 (25.9%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 7-30 (23.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 45 29
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 33 16
Team 4 3
Assists 15 11
Steals 2 1
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 9 3
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 1 0
J. Bess G
24 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
J. Gudmundsson G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Louis 22-12 67.4 PPG 42.6 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Davidson 24-9 71.4 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
3
J. Bess G 15.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.8 APG 38.9 FG%
3
J. Gudmundsson G 17.2 PPG 7.4 RPG 4.8 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Bess G 24 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
3
J. Gudmundsson G 15 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
48.1 FG% 25.9
47.1 3PT FG% 23.3
75.0 FT% 63.6
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
T. Isabell
D. Foreman
J. Goodwin
H. French
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bess 24 7 1 10/14 3/6 1/2 1 39 1 0 1 0 7
T. Isabell 19 4 8 6/15 3/8 4/5 1 36 0 0 3 0 4
D. Foreman 9 11 0 3/5 0/0 3/4 2 27 0 1 0 4 7
J. Goodwin 8 5 1 3/5 2/2 0/0 4 38 0 0 2 1 4
H. French 7 10 4 3/9 0/0 1/1 3 37 1 1 3 2 8
Bench
D. Wiley
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Jacobs
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
J. Hightower
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wiley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Thatch Jr. 0 3 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 1 2
D. Jacobs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hankton 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hightower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 41 15 25/52 8/17 9/12 12 200 2 2 9 8 33
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
L. Frampton
K. Grady
K. Pritchett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 15 5 2 4/10 3/7 4/4 1 36 0 0 2 0 5
L. Brajkovic 12 5 0 5/9 0/0 2/2 4 20 0 1 0 3 2
L. Frampton 9 4 2 3/11 3/11 0/0 0 39 0 2 1 1 3
K. Grady 7 5 2 3/17 1/6 0/1 4 38 0 0 0 1 4
K. Pritchett 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 26 0 2 0 0 1
Bench
N. Boachie-Yiadom
D. Kovacevic
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
C. Collins
B. Jones
D. Czerapowicz
N. Ekwu
P. Casey
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Boachie-Yiadom 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
D. Kovacevic 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 2 0 3 0
C. Freundlich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Wynter 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Collins 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/2 4 16 1 0 0 1 0
B. Jones 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
D. Czerapowicz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 26 11 15/58 7/30 7/11 15 200 1 7 3 10 16
